Natchez, MS

Latest Voices & Votes session at the Co-Lin Natchez Library features a documentary film

By Beth Richard, Co-Lin Natchez Library Director
 3 days ago
Related
Natchez Democrat

‘Do your research’: Co-Lin Natchez, NAACP host forum for judge candidates

NATCHEZ — With the Nov. 8 General Election now a little more than two weeks away, candidates for two Sixth District Circuit Court Judge seats are on the campaign trail. Six District Circuit Court Judge candidates and unopposed Chancery and County Court Judges voiced their platforms at a candidate forum hosted by the NAACP at Co-Lin this week.
NATCHEZ, MS
Magnolia State Live

UPDATE: Louisiana teen found after being lost in Mississippi woods overnight, is safe

A missing teenager was lost in the woods in Natchez but has been found Saturday morning and is safe. Area law enforcement officers have been looking for 17 year old Maddie Naff and found her after Natchez Police Department investigators pinged her cellphone in a wooded area in the vicinity of the Duncan Park golf clubhouse, Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten said.
NATCHEZ, MS
Magnolia State Live

Community rallies as Mississippi mother, daughter recover from horrendous head-on collision

A mother and her 10-year-old daughter are both recovering at Jackson hospitals after a two-vehicle wreck Monday morning on Palestine Road in Natchez. Jerrica Jackson Foster had surgeries to repair multiple breaks in her ankle at the University of Mississippi Medical Center while her 10-year-old daughter Keagan is being treated for head trauma injuries at Batson Children’s Hospital, said their mother and grandmother, Ann Jackson.
NATCHEZ, MS
Magnolia State Live

More than 200 jobs coming to Mississippi River community after $220 million awarded to company making electric battery materials

Syrah Technologies has been awarded $220 million to expand its production of Active Anode Material (AAM) at its Vidalia plant. The award is part of $320 million in U.S. Department of Energy funding coming to two Louisiana projects from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL) in order to expand the manufacturing of electric vehicle battery components, announced Gov. John Bel Edwards on Thursday.
VIDALIA, LA
Natchez Democrat

We should all be concerned

What is concerning is that we’re not more concerned about the sad state of the Adams County Jail. Representatives from the National Institute of Corrections have paid a visit to Natchez this week to examine not just the jail, but all of the working parts of the criminal justice system for the region and offer suggestions on how it can improve.
NATCHEZ, MS
WLBT

Brookhaven felon escaped custody Thursday; still at large

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Brookhaven man wanted for felony gun possession and felony fleeing is at large after having escaped police custody Thursday night. Rashan Smith has a long felony record, according to Brookhaven Police chief Kenneth Collins. Rashan, 35, had been apprehended and handcuffed after a brief car chase and foot chase.
BROOKHAVEN, MS
Natchez Democrat

Tigers shutout Tylertown to win region

FAYETTE — The Jefferson County High School Tigers did what not many people expected them to do last Friday night against Tylertown High School with the MHSAA Region 7-3A championship at stake — shut out the Chiefs. But that’s exactly what happened as Jefferson County blanked Tylertown 34-0...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MS

