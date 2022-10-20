Latest Voices & Votes session at the Co-Lin Natchez Library features a documentary film

Read full article on original website
State historical marker approved to honor Mississippi man murdered in 1955 on courthouse lawn as he worked to help Blacks register to vote
A historical marker will soon be placed on the lawn of the Lincoln County/Brookhaven Government Complex in honor of a man who was murdered on its lawn in 1955. Lamar “Ditney” Smith was murdered in front of multiple witnesses as he worked to help African American residents register to vote.
Natchez Democrat
‘Do your research’: Co-Lin Natchez, NAACP host forum for judge candidates
NATCHEZ — With the Nov. 8 General Election now a little more than two weeks away, candidates for two Sixth District Circuit Court Judge seats are on the campaign trail. Six District Circuit Court Judge candidates and unopposed Chancery and County Court Judges voiced their platforms at a candidate forum hosted by the NAACP at Co-Lin this week.
He’s ‘Tha Cookie Man’ — Mississippi man reinvents himself with cookie business
Joe Campbell sat in his maroon Cadillac in front of Fast Paced Health on Brookway Boulevard, close to where The Dart landed Thursday afternoon. He is known as the “Tha Cookie Man” written on the back of his Tha Cookie Trap shirt. Tha Cookie Trap is a company...
Alert issued for Louisiana teen last seen in Mississippi
A BOLO (be on the lookout) alert for a missing teenage girl from Ferriday was issued Friday by the Natchez Police Department and Adams County Sheriff’s Office. Maddie Naff, 17, was last seen at Rosalie in Natchez and left her vehicle there. Maddie has a large brown birthmark on...
UPDATE: Louisiana teen found after being lost in Mississippi woods overnight, is safe
A missing teenager was lost in the woods in Natchez but has been found Saturday morning and is safe. Area law enforcement officers have been looking for 17 year old Maddie Naff and found her after Natchez Police Department investigators pinged her cellphone in a wooded area in the vicinity of the Duncan Park golf clubhouse, Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten said.
Community rallies as Mississippi mother, daughter recover from horrendous head-on collision
A mother and her 10-year-old daughter are both recovering at Jackson hospitals after a two-vehicle wreck Monday morning on Palestine Road in Natchez. Jerrica Jackson Foster had surgeries to repair multiple breaks in her ankle at the University of Mississippi Medical Center while her 10-year-old daughter Keagan is being treated for head trauma injuries at Batson Children’s Hospital, said their mother and grandmother, Ann Jackson.
More than 200 jobs coming to Mississippi River community after $220 million awarded to company making electric battery materials
Syrah Technologies has been awarded $220 million to expand its production of Active Anode Material (AAM) at its Vidalia plant. The award is part of $320 million in U.S. Department of Energy funding coming to two Louisiana projects from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL) in order to expand the manufacturing of electric vehicle battery components, announced Gov. John Bel Edwards on Thursday.
Natchez Democrat
We should all be concerned
What is concerning is that we’re not more concerned about the sad state of the Adams County Jail. Representatives from the National Institute of Corrections have paid a visit to Natchez this week to examine not just the jail, but all of the working parts of the criminal justice system for the region and offer suggestions on how it can improve.
Mississippi police looking for man on the loose wearing handcuffs
Mississippi police say they are looking for a suspect who is on the loose wearing handcuffs. The Brookhaven Police posted about the man being sought by officers on its Facebook page but offered few details about why the man was wearing handcuffs. At approximately 8:10 p.m. Thursday, police posted a...
Natchez Democrat
Police investigating accident near Malt Shop where one driver died of unknown causes
NATCHEZ — Natchez Police are investigating an accident Sunday near the Malt Shop on Homochitto Street. One of the drivers described as an elderly female is deceased of causes unknown at this time, possibly because of a medical issue not related to the accident, Natchez Police Chief Joseph Daughtry said.
WLBT
Brookhaven felon escaped custody Thursday; still at large
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Brookhaven man wanted for felony gun possession and felony fleeing is at large after having escaped police custody Thursday night. Rashan Smith has a long felony record, according to Brookhaven Police chief Kenneth Collins. Rashan, 35, had been apprehended and handcuffed after a brief car chase and foot chase.
Natchez Democrat
Tigers shutout Tylertown to win region
FAYETTE — The Jefferson County High School Tigers did what not many people expected them to do last Friday night against Tylertown High School with the MHSAA Region 7-3A championship at stake — shut out the Chiefs. But that’s exactly what happened as Jefferson County blanked Tylertown 34-0...
Bulldogs punch ticket into post-season, down 7-3A foe Wilkinson County by 26-6 margin
To view more than 140 pictures from the Franklin County vs. Wilkinson County football game, click...
