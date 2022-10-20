Read full article on original website
stopthebullshit
4d ago
Guessing this report wasn’t approved by Mayor Harvest and Vetting because it was reported by first responders. Please don’t publish their names because they’ll be fired
Mid-Hudson News Network
Shots fired in Newburgh
NEWBURGH – Police in the City of Newburgh are investigating an incident of shots being fired on Sunday afternoon. It happened in the 100 block of South William Street, police said. There were no known victims.
Police confirm identity of 41-year-old Yonkers man found dead in Saw Mill River
The body was discovered in the river at the Chicken Island daylighting park in downtown Yonkers just after 11 a.m. Sunday morning.
Man Charged With Vehicular Manslaughter While Driving Drunk In Putnam, Police Say
A man has been charged with vehicular manslaughter after crashing a Chevrolet Corvette and killing a 37-year-old woman while allegedly drunk. The Putnam County crash took place around 11 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 22 in Carmel on Croton Falls Road near McLaughlin Drive. According to Lt. Michael Bodo, of the Carmel...
2 men hospitalized with gunshot wounds after shots fired at Haverstraw bar
A bar shooting in the Village of Haverstraw this weekend left two men hospitalized.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Port Jervis man guilty of firing shotgun through apartment floor
GOSHEN – A 36-year-old Port Jervis man was found guilty by an Orange County Court jury on Monday of firing a pump-action shotgun through the floor of his bedroom with the slug piercing through two other apartments in the building, striking a toy box and coming to rest about a foot from where a child was sleeping.
Southington Police: Man drove over victim in parking lot
Police said driver Jason Feldblum, 49, ran over the victim several times as the person walked trough the parking lot. Feldblum has been charged with driving under the influence and could face additional charges.
Attorney for Wallkill fatal stabbing suspect claims self-defense
Horrace Duke, 22, is charged with Laddy’s death and is accused of stabbing the Wallkill senior citizen in the chest with a steak knife on an off ramp for Route 17.
Hudson Valley Grandfather Mistaken For Cop Nearly Killed At New York Restaurant
A Hudson Valley grandfather was shot by a total stranger while eating out with his children and grandchildren. On Friday, Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler announced that 28-year-old Hector Luna Jr. of Wallkill, New York pleaded guilty in Orange County Court to assault in the first degree. Orange...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Wallkill cop mugged at gunpoint in the Bronx
NEW YORK – A 36-year-old Town of Wallkill police officer and a friend were mugged at gunpoint in New York City on Sunday with the robbers taking the local policeman’s badge and wallet, the NYPD said. Four men approached the Orange County officer, who lives in Middletown, and...
Former Dutchess County Corrections Officer Arrested and Charged for Assault
A former Green Haven Correctional Facility officer was arrested recently for the alleged assault of an inmate during the time of his employment. 32-year-old, Taj Everly of Cortlandt Manor is the former officer in question. The alleged incident took place back on May 28, 2020. Mr. Everly is charged with...
Police: Pedestrian injured in Pulaski Highway hit-and-run; suspect in custody
A pedestrian was injured in a hit-and-run on Pulaski Highway.
police1.com
NBC New York
Suspect Arrested in Deadly Stabbing During Fight Over Bad Manners at NYC Smoke Shop
Police have arrested the suspect who allegedly stabbed to death a man who held a door open for him at a NYC smoke shop, then confronted him for not saying "thank you." The simple act of kindness became one of the last things that 37-year-old Joan Nunez ever did. Video showed the fight inside a Gowanus smoke shop on Sept. 21 between Nunez and another man, identified by police as Edwin Pedroza. A witness said Nunez made a comment about not getting thanked by the man for whom he held the door open — to which the other man said that he never asked Nunez to open it.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Fatal DWI crash in Putnam County
MAHOPAC – A 74-year-old man has been charged with vehicular manslaughter and driving while intoxicated following a fatal car crash in Mahopac late Saturday night. Carmel Police said shortly after 11 p.m. a Chevrolet Corvette was located off the road on Croton Falls Road near McLaughlin Drive. The vehicle had struck a tree and sustained heavy damage.
Carmel Man Convicted Of Hitting Wife With Crowbar
A Hudson Valley man was found guilty of assaulting his wife in a domestic violence incident. On Dec. 17, 2020, Putnam County resident Jeff Hanlon, of Carmel, age not reported, hit his wife in the back of the head with a crowbar when she tried to leave their residence after suffering two days of verbal and physical abuse, according to Putnam County District Attorney Robert Tendy.
Criminal Minds Actor Spotted Across Ulster County This Weekend
A familiar face was seen walking around Ulster County this past weekend, even getting in some early Halloween scares. On Sunday, October 23rd, 2022, photos of Criminal Minds actor Matthew Gray Gubler started popping up on social media timelines across the Hudson Valley. Saugerties resident Tahir Aziz posted a selfie with Gubler, telling us that Gubler was very kind, and humble when Aziz asked for a photo.
Orange County, NY Bank Latest Victim in Rash of ATM Thefts
For the second time in a month, a popular bank has been hit by thieves. The last month has been a busy one for local police as they have seen a rise in ATM break-ins across the Hudson Valley. Just last month we told you about thieves that were trying to steal an ATM from the bank branch located at 12 Llyods Lane in the Town of Wallkill.
Police search for 2 teen girls missing from the Bronx since last week
Police are searching for two teen girls who went missing from the Bronx last week.
Comments / 5