CNET

You Should Still Apply for Student Loan Debt Relief ASAP. Here's How

While the student loan debt forgiveness program has been temporarily blocked, it's still recommended you apply because the applications can still be reviewed and prepared. Those who are eligible could get up to $20,000 in student loan debt relief. The form takes only about two minutes to complete. All you...
IOWA STATE
CNET

What to Know About the Polio Vaccine

Thanks to the invention of an effective vaccine, and the successful vaccine campaign that followed, the US (and much of the rest of the world) has been polio-free for decades. So when a case of polio with paralysis was confirmed in an unvaccinated person from New York in July, alarm bells went off. Further wastewater testing detected polio in more New York counties, indicating local community spread. In September, New York declared a disaster to increase the vaccine reach. Health officials everywhere are reminding people to get their children vaccinated against polio, which can cause paralysis and be deadly.

