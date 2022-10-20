Thanks to the invention of an effective vaccine, and the successful vaccine campaign that followed, the US (and much of the rest of the world) has been polio-free for decades. So when a case of polio with paralysis was confirmed in an unvaccinated person from New York in July, alarm bells went off. Further wastewater testing detected polio in more New York counties, indicating local community spread. In September, New York declared a disaster to increase the vaccine reach. Health officials everywhere are reminding people to get their children vaccinated against polio, which can cause paralysis and be deadly.

13 HOURS AGO