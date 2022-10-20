ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Daily Voice

Philly Man Guilty In Chesco Home Invasion, DA Says

A Philadelphia man was convicted of invading a Chester County home, tying up its owner, and stealing his belongings, authorities have announced. Kareem Harper-El, 39, will be sentenced at an upcoming hearing, the Chester County District Attorney's Office said in a release on Monday, Oct. 24. Prosecutors said Harper-El, working...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
fox29.com

Police: Man injured in overnight shooting in Kensington

PHILADELPHIA - Investigators with the Philadelphia Police Department are working on learning more about a shooting in Kensington. Authorities say the shooting occurred on the 2600 block of E Hagert Street in the early hours of Monday morning. According to officials, officers responded to the area and found a man...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
camdencountypd.org

Missing person – Dajanel Colon

The Camden County Police Department is looking for a missing 16-year-old from Parkside. Dajanel Colon was reported missing today from her home on the 1400 block of Kaighn Avenue. She is described as a black female, 6’1”, 260 pounds, with brown eyes and black and gold braided hair. She was last seen wearing a black hoodie and blue jeans and is known to frequent the 1400 block of Kaighn Avenue and the 2800 block of Congress Road.
CAMDEN, NJ
NJ.com

Cops not liable in death of N.J. man mauled by K9, jury finds

A federal jury last week sided with the city and police in a $10 million lawsuit over the 2015 death of a Vineland man who was tackled by officers and bitten by a police dog. Phillip White died in police custody in March 2015 after officers responded to a call of a man acting erratically. Authorities said White had PCP in his system at the time of the incident. Video of an officer sitting on White’s back as he ordered a police K9 to bite him went viral, spurring outrage.
VINELAND, NJ
WFMZ-TV Online

Person found dead on rural Berks road in apparent hit-and-run

EARL TWP., Pa. - Authorities are investigating a fatal incident in Berks County and say they are searching for the driver of a Jeep Liberty. Police and the coroner were called shortly after 8 a.m. Monday to the 1100 block of Powder Mill Hollow Road in Earl Township, authorities said.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
Shore News Network

Illegal Philadelphia puppy ring busted up, 5 arrested

PHILADELPHIA, PA – An illegal puppy ring operating in Philadelphia was broken up and five people involved in the illegal sale of puppies have ben arrested. The ring sought to defraud and deceive dog lovers by price gouging and using counterfeit money and fake checks to purchase puppies for illegal resale. Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro said the suspects used fake cashier’s checks and counterfeit US Currency to purchase the puppies from breeders in Lancaster County, and then sold the stolen dogs through social media platforms, such as Instagram. “Nearly all the thefts involved high-demand dog breeds, such as French The post Illegal Philadelphia puppy ring busted up, 5 arrested appeared first on Shore News Network.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

State police: Suspect waited for victim in Acme parking lot, shot him in the neck

WILMINGTON, Del. - Delaware State Police are investigating after a man was shot in the parking lots of an Acme store in Wilmington Friday night. The 36-year-old victim was shot in the neck on his way back to his car at an Acme on Concord Pike around 7 p.m. He was transported to local hospital for treatment, but his condition is not known at this time.
WILMINGTON, DE
News 12

‘I got him good’ – Rocky Point barber thwarts apparent catalytic converter thief

A Medford man was arrested for stealing two catalytic converters from a Rocky Point parking lot, police say. According to authorities, Rocky Point barbershop owner Johnnie Can saw a suspicious man walking around his parking lot around 9 a.m. on Saturday. Can says he ran out to stop him after realizing he had just stolen two catalytic converters from a box truck in the back of his business.
ROCKY POINT, NY
Shore News Network

Police quickly capture woman who robbed two banks

BEAR, DE – Shortly after the TD Bank on East Songsmith Drive in Bear was robbed, a second bank robbery occurred in West Chester, PA. A suspect matching the same description as the woman who robbed the bank in Delaware earlier robbed a TD Bank branch in West Chester. In both attempted robberies, the female suspect was unable to get money from the bank tellers. Police began their search for Lashawnda Jones, 42, of Wilmington, Saturday morning, and their search led them to another TD Branch, this time on Concord Pike in Wilmington. “A female suspect had entered the business The post Police quickly capture woman who robbed two banks appeared first on Shore News Network.
WEST CHESTER, PA
sanatogapost.com

Troopers Investigate ‘Intimate’ Media Distribution

TRAPPE PA – A break-up between a 21-year-old Trappe woman and her 23-year-old former boyfriend allegedly prompted the jilted man to send “intimate images” and video of the woman to her current boyfriend. Dissemination of that media is now the subject of a Pennsylvania State Police investigation, according to a report issued Friday (Oct. 21, 2022) from its Troop K Barracks.
TRAPPE, PA
CBS News

Man shot, killed inside club in North Philadelphia: Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 26-year-old man was shot twice and killed in North Philadelphia on Saturday morning, police say. The shooting happened inside at an after-hours club on the 4300 block of North American Street around 4:40 a.m. Police say he was shot twice in the chest. He was transported...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

