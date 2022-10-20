Read full article on original website
Philly Man Guilty In Chesco Home Invasion, DA Says
A Philadelphia man was convicted of invading a Chester County home, tying up its owner, and stealing his belongings, authorities have announced. Kareem Harper-El, 39, will be sentenced at an upcoming hearing, the Chester County District Attorney's Office said in a release on Monday, Oct. 24. Prosecutors said Harper-El, working...
fox29.com
Police: Man injured in overnight shooting in Kensington
PHILADELPHIA - Investigators with the Philadelphia Police Department are working on learning more about a shooting in Kensington. Authorities say the shooting occurred on the 2600 block of E Hagert Street in the early hours of Monday morning. According to officials, officers responded to the area and found a man...
Video of Raccoon Stealing Candy at Philadelphia Airport Is Internet Gold
We can't believe this is real.
camdencountypd.org
Missing person – Dajanel Colon
The Camden County Police Department is looking for a missing 16-year-old from Parkside. Dajanel Colon was reported missing today from her home on the 1400 block of Kaighn Avenue. She is described as a black female, 6’1”, 260 pounds, with brown eyes and black and gold braided hair. She was last seen wearing a black hoodie and blue jeans and is known to frequent the 1400 block of Kaighn Avenue and the 2800 block of Congress Road.
Cops not liable in death of N.J. man mauled by K9, jury finds
A federal jury last week sided with the city and police in a $10 million lawsuit over the 2015 death of a Vineland man who was tackled by officers and bitten by a police dog. Phillip White died in police custody in March 2015 after officers responded to a call of a man acting erratically. Authorities said White had PCP in his system at the time of the incident. Video of an officer sitting on White’s back as he ordered a police K9 to bite him went viral, spurring outrage.
WFMZ-TV Online
Person found dead on rural Berks road in apparent hit-and-run
EARL TWP., Pa. - Authorities are investigating a fatal incident in Berks County and say they are searching for the driver of a Jeep Liberty. Police and the coroner were called shortly after 8 a.m. Monday to the 1100 block of Powder Mill Hollow Road in Earl Township, authorities said.
Illegal Philadelphia puppy ring busted up, 5 arrested
PHILADELPHIA, PA – An illegal puppy ring operating in Philadelphia was broken up and five people involved in the illegal sale of puppies have ben arrested. The ring sought to defraud and deceive dog lovers by price gouging and using counterfeit money and fake checks to purchase puppies for illegal resale. Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro said the suspects used fake cashier’s checks and counterfeit US Currency to purchase the puppies from breeders in Lancaster County, and then sold the stolen dogs through social media platforms, such as Instagram. “Nearly all the thefts involved high-demand dog breeds, such as French The post Illegal Philadelphia puppy ring busted up, 5 arrested appeared first on Shore News Network.
Berks Lotto Winner's Prize Stolen After Posting Ticket On Facebook: Police
A Berks County lottery winner's reward was stolen after she posted a photo of her ticket on Facebook, according to authorities. The unnamed Tilden Township woman told police on Tuesday, Oct. 18 that she went to claim her $500 prize from a scratch-off ticket and found that the winnings had already been claimed.
State police bust illegal puppy ring in Philly, arrest 5
Pennsylvania State Police have broken up an illegal puppy ring operating in Philadelphia and arrested five people allegedly involved in the re-sale of those puppies.
Crash involving dirt bike leaves one dead in Hunting Park
Philadelphia police are investigating a crash that left the driver of a dirt bike dead. The crash happened Friday night near 2nd Street and Rising Sun Avenue in Hunting Park.
fox29.com
DA: Philadelphia man with 8 outstanding warrants wanted for teen double-homicide in Pottstown
POTTSTOWN, Pa. - Police are asking for the public's help, and offering a $5,000 reward, for any information leading to the arrest of a murder suspect in Pottstown. Deonte Kelly, 23, is accused of shooting and killing two teenagers near Fourth and Johnson street on Monday night. The victims, identified...
Dirt Bike Rider Suffers Skull Fracture, Dies In Philadelphia Crash: Police
A 23-year-old dirt bike rider who suffered a skull fracture in a Philadelphia crash on Friday, Oct. 21 later died of his injuries, authorities said. A 2016 Honda was heading north on Rising Sun Avenue and trying to turn left onto Bristol Street when the bike struck the car on the passenger side around 8 p.m., a spokesperson from the Philadelphia Police Department said.
Homicide Investigation Underway After Body Of 57-Year-Old Trenton Man Found In House Fire
The body of a 57-year-old Trenton man was found as firefighters doused a residential blaze on Sunday, Oct. 24, initiating a homicide investigation, authorities said. The fire broke out at a home on the first block of Summer Street just after midnight, the Mercer County Homicide Task Force said in a joint release with the Trenton Police Department.
fox29.com
New Philadelphia Medical Examiner addresses challenges facing her office
Leaders in Philadelphia appointed Dr. Constance DiAngelo to lead the city's Medical Examiner's Office. Dr. DiAngelo spoke to FOX 29's Jeff Cole about challenges facing her office, including the need for more staffing and the lingering controversy surrounding the 1985 MOVE bombing.
fox29.com
State police: Suspect waited for victim in Acme parking lot, shot him in the neck
WILMINGTON, Del. - Delaware State Police are investigating after a man was shot in the parking lots of an Acme store in Wilmington Friday night. The 36-year-old victim was shot in the neck on his way back to his car at an Acme on Concord Pike around 7 p.m. He was transported to local hospital for treatment, but his condition is not known at this time.
News 12
‘I got him good’ – Rocky Point barber thwarts apparent catalytic converter thief
A Medford man was arrested for stealing two catalytic converters from a Rocky Point parking lot, police say. According to authorities, Rocky Point barbershop owner Johnnie Can saw a suspicious man walking around his parking lot around 9 a.m. on Saturday. Can says he ran out to stop him after realizing he had just stolen two catalytic converters from a box truck in the back of his business.
Police in Salem County, NJ, Looking For At Least 3 Wanted For Stealing ATV
Authorities in Salem County are looking for at least three people wanted for allegedly stealing an all-terrain vehicle earlier this month. The heist happened just after midnight on October 6th along Main Street in Pennsville. The Pennsville Police Department says, "at least three unknown subjects operating a silver, single-cab Dodge...
Police quickly capture woman who robbed two banks
BEAR, DE – Shortly after the TD Bank on East Songsmith Drive in Bear was robbed, a second bank robbery occurred in West Chester, PA. A suspect matching the same description as the woman who robbed the bank in Delaware earlier robbed a TD Bank branch in West Chester. In both attempted robberies, the female suspect was unable to get money from the bank tellers. Police began their search for Lashawnda Jones, 42, of Wilmington, Saturday morning, and their search led them to another TD Branch, this time on Concord Pike in Wilmington. “A female suspect had entered the business The post Police quickly capture woman who robbed two banks appeared first on Shore News Network.
sanatogapost.com
Troopers Investigate ‘Intimate’ Media Distribution
TRAPPE PA – A break-up between a 21-year-old Trappe woman and her 23-year-old former boyfriend allegedly prompted the jilted man to send “intimate images” and video of the woman to her current boyfriend. Dissemination of that media is now the subject of a Pennsylvania State Police investigation, according to a report issued Friday (Oct. 21, 2022) from its Troop K Barracks.
CBS News
Man shot, killed inside club in North Philadelphia: Police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 26-year-old man was shot twice and killed in North Philadelphia on Saturday morning, police say. The shooting happened inside at an after-hours club on the 4300 block of North American Street around 4:40 a.m. Police say he was shot twice in the chest. He was transported...
