Bexar County, TX

KSAT 12

Key races in San Antonio, Bexar County for 2022 midterm elections

Get more election news and key dates on KSAT’s Vote 2022 page. With early voting getting underway in the 2022 Texas midterm elections, many voters are looking for more information to arm themselves with at the polls. Several consequential local, state and congressional offices are up for grabs, including...
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
KENS 5

Election 2022: When is early voting in Bexar County?

SAN ANTONIO — The clock is ticking for those still deciding who they will vote for on Election Day. For those who are ready to cast their ballots, the early-voting period is almost here. Early voting in Bexar County begins at 8 a.m. on Monday and runs through Nov....
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Rosie Speedlin Gonzalez: Candidate for Bexar County Court Judge #13

SAN ANTONIO – Rosie Speedlin Gonzalez is the Democrat incumbent candidate running for Number 13 Judge of the Bexar County Court of Law. Gonzalez was born in Brownsville and lives in San Antonio. She earned a bachelor's degree in political science and government from St. Mary's University in 1987 and a J.D. degree from St. Mary's University School of Law in 2001. She graduated from the Women's Campaign School at Yale University. Gonzalez's career experience includes working as a child abuse investigator, gang counselor, juvenile probation officer, and as an attorney at her private practice, the Law Office of Rosa Maria Gonzalez.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
KSAT 12

Here’s how, where to vote early in Bexar County from Oct. 24-Nov. 4

There is a lot for voters to decide in the general, special, charter and bond elections on November 8. Bexar County voters will choose representatives from the local level to the federal level. There are cities with charter amendments and school districts with bond elections. You can see the full Bexar County ballot here.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
KSAT 12

Off-duty Bexar County Sheriff’s deputy arrested on family violence charge

SAN ANTONIO – An off-duty Bexar County Sheriff’s deputy was arrested Monday morning for assault after a violent argument with her boyfriend at their home, BCSO confirmed. According to Bexar County Sheriff’s Office officials, 29-year-old Angelica Flores got into a verbal argument with her boyfriend, which then became physical when Flores allegedly struck her boyfriend in the face with her elbow.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
sanantoniothingstodo.com

Korean restaurants in San Antonio – Top 12 places near you for eating authentic Korean food including kimchi, bulgogi, bbq and more!

Korean cuisine is incredibly popular in San Antonio. Korean restaurants in San Antonio have excellent choices both within the city boundaries and beyond, whether you’re looking for a dash of the spicy, funky kimchi that has appeared on menus worldwide or a variety of traditional rice dishes. Before we...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Mexican tradition honors African-American civil rights leader

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio African-American Community Archive and Museum (SAACAM) now has a traditional Mexican ofrenda in its courtyard to pay tribute to the life of civil rights leader and respected educator Dorothy Price Collins. Teresa Van Hoy, professor of history at St. Mary’s University, said SAAACAM...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

