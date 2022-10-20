SAN ANTONIO – Rosie Speedlin Gonzalez is the Democrat incumbent candidate running for Number 13 Judge of the Bexar County Court of Law. Gonzalez was born in Brownsville and lives in San Antonio. She earned a bachelor's degree in political science and government from St. Mary's University in 1987 and a J.D. degree from St. Mary's University School of Law in 2001. She graduated from the Women's Campaign School at Yale University. Gonzalez's career experience includes working as a child abuse investigator, gang counselor, juvenile probation officer, and as an attorney at her private practice, the Law Office of Rosa Maria Gonzalez.

