Bexar County voters cast 15,000 ballots Monday morning as poling returned to pre-pandemic levels
Although the number of poll watchers is up, the majority had 'moved on' as of the afternoon, according to officials.
County judge candidates spar over significance of 'Dr. No,' DeBerry's critical nickname for Sakai
The candidates for Bexar County Judge sparred over the term "Dr. No" on TPR's "The Source" on Monday, the first day of early voting for the 2022 midterm elections. It was the latest confrontation since the campaign for the county's top job took an ugly turn two weeks ago. The...
Key races in San Antonio, Bexar County for 2022 midterm elections
Get more election news and key dates on KSAT’s Vote 2022 page. With early voting getting underway in the 2022 Texas midterm elections, many voters are looking for more information to arm themselves with at the polls. Several consequential local, state and congressional offices are up for grabs, including...
Asian advocacy group demands DeBerry apologize for calling Sakai ‘Dr. No’ during debate
SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio chapter of the Chinese American Citizens Alliance is demanding that Trish DeBerry, the Republican candidate for Bexar County judge, issue an apology for making what it deemed a racist remark about her Democratic opponent, Peter Sakai. According to Raymond Wong, president of the...
Early voting underway in Bexar County for November 8 midterm elections
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Early voting has begun in Bexar County ahead of the November 8 midterm elections. With voter registration up significantly over previous election cycles, you will be able to vote early at any of Bexar County’s 51 polling locations if you are registered to vote.
Texas Democrats and education union leaders demand passage of gun control laws
SAN ANTONIO — Democratic politicians and education union presidents convened in San Antonio on the first day of early voting, advocating for change in state leadership and gun law reform. The ongoing demand for change comes five months after the deadliest school shooting in Texas history. State Sen. Roland...
Election 2022: When is early voting in Bexar County?
SAN ANTONIO — The clock is ticking for those still deciding who they will vote for on Election Day. For those who are ready to cast their ballots, the early-voting period is almost here. Early voting in Bexar County begins at 8 a.m. on Monday and runs through Nov....
Rosie Speedlin Gonzalez: Candidate for Bexar County Court Judge #13
SAN ANTONIO – Rosie Speedlin Gonzalez is the Democrat incumbent candidate running for Number 13 Judge of the Bexar County Court of Law. Gonzalez was born in Brownsville and lives in San Antonio. She earned a bachelor's degree in political science and government from St. Mary's University in 1987 and a J.D. degree from St. Mary's University School of Law in 2001. She graduated from the Women's Campaign School at Yale University. Gonzalez's career experience includes working as a child abuse investigator, gang counselor, juvenile probation officer, and as an attorney at her private practice, the Law Office of Rosa Maria Gonzalez.
San Antonio area lands $2.5 billion for infrastructure projects including expansion of I-35 corridor
The package is part of the Biden Administration's Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.
Here’s how, where to vote early in Bexar County from Oct. 24-Nov. 4
There is a lot for voters to decide in the general, special, charter and bond elections on November 8. Bexar County voters will choose representatives from the local level to the federal level. There are cities with charter amendments and school districts with bond elections. You can see the full Bexar County ballot here.
Off-duty Bexar County Sheriff’s deputy arrested on family violence charge
SAN ANTONIO – An off-duty Bexar County Sheriff’s deputy was arrested Monday morning for assault after a violent argument with her boyfriend at their home, BCSO confirmed. According to Bexar County Sheriff’s Office officials, 29-year-old Angelica Flores got into a verbal argument with her boyfriend, which then became physical when Flores allegedly struck her boyfriend in the face with her elbow.
BCSO deputy arrested for assault after elbowing boyfriend in face, officials say
SAN ANTONIO - An off-duty Bexar County Sheriff's deputy was arrested for assault early Monday morning. Angelica Flores was booked for assault with bodily injury after a fight with her boyfriend. The arrest happened just after 12:30 a.m. when deputies were called out after getting call from her partner who...
San Antonio-based Bill Miller Bar-B-Q sues suppliers over chicken it says is 'too salty to consume'
Bill Miller's attorney said the chain is no longer using the companies as a poultry supplier because of the dispute.
Texas Mexican Mafia general sentenced to 25 years in prison for distributing meth, heroin in SA area
SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio man was sentenced last week to 25 years in prison for his role in distributing methamphetamine and heroin in the San Antonio area. According to federal court documents, Donald Trevino, aka Fluffy, D, Uno, and Gordo, 34, was the “free world” general of the Texas Mexican Mafia (TMM), a prison and street gang.
Bad Takes: San Antonio radio host's defense of Herschel Walker is disingenuous flatulence
KTSA talk jock Jack Riccardi's defense of U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker truly takes the cake.
California wing ‘Spot’ eyeing first San Antonio location on Far Westside
The restaurant's fries are topped with boneless Buffalo wings.
Refugee resettlement center opens near The Historic Pearl
SAN ANTONIO — Driving up 281 North from downtown, you've likely seen the Wittigs sign. The building off Avenue B is taking on new life. It now serves as the new Refugee Resettlement Services building for Catholic Charities of San Antonio. As KENS 5 learned, there's now a greater...
The truth surrounding the 1996 Devil's Den murders in San Antonio
The truth and the urban legend are not one in the same.
Korean restaurants in San Antonio – Top 12 places near you for eating authentic Korean food including kimchi, bulgogi, bbq and more!
Korean cuisine is incredibly popular in San Antonio. Korean restaurants in San Antonio have excellent choices both within the city boundaries and beyond, whether you’re looking for a dash of the spicy, funky kimchi that has appeared on menus worldwide or a variety of traditional rice dishes. Before we...
Mexican tradition honors African-American civil rights leader
SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio African-American Community Archive and Museum (SAACAM) now has a traditional Mexican ofrenda in its courtyard to pay tribute to the life of civil rights leader and respected educator Dorothy Price Collins. Teresa Van Hoy, professor of history at St. Mary’s University, said SAAACAM...
