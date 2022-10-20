Woman given bees back after alleged attack during Longmeadow eviction

HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – A Hadley woman allegedly released bees at sheriff deputies during a Longmeadow eviction on October 12. 22News found out what happened with the remaining hives of bees that were brought to the eviction.

It was a situation that shocked even veteran officers, a swarm of angry bees unleashed at sheriff deputies conducting a court-ordered eviction in Longmeadow. 22News went to the Hadley home of Rorie Woods , the woman who allegedly released the bees, to find out what happened to the rest of the hives. No one answered at the residence.

However, 22News spoke with a person in the neighborhood who declined to appear on camera out of fear for her personal safety. She said Woods was new to the neighborhood and she had limited interaction with her. The neighbor expressed concern about Woods, the officers that were injured, and the bees. The Hampden County Sheriff’s Department says after the incident they packed up the bees and the trailer was towed with Woods’ car.

Photo courtesy of Hampden County Sheriff’s Office

“She was arraigned and released the same day she was arrested, so within just a couple hours she went and retrieved her vehicle and trailer with the bees and presumably brought it back to wherever she keeps the bees,” said Hampden County Sheriff Spokesperson Robert Rizzuto.

Gardeners at Northampton Community Garden say Woods used to keep her bees here but they haven’t seen Woods or the bees in quite some time. Gardener Francis Frenier was surprised when he heard of Woods’ alleged actions.

“My biggest concern is what happened to the bees and how are the people doing that got stung that were allergic to bees too… I mean did she think about that I don’t even know,” Frenier told 22News.

Woods’ attorney, Steve Newman, said he is reviewing the details of the case and has no comment on the whereabouts of Woods. Her next appearance in court will be on December 9th for a pretrial hearing in Springfield District Court.

