BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WALA) - Federal, state, and local law enforcement showed up in force at the “M and J Lounge” in Bay Minette. Bay Minette officers, Baldwin County Sheriff’s deputies, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency and the FBI served a search warrant at the lounge Sunday. During the operation, three people were arrested for selling alcohol without a license, possession of alcohol for sell without a license, and certain persons forbidden to possess a firearm.

BAY MINETTE, AL ・ 11 HOURS AGO