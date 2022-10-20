ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Escambia County, FL

CBS 42

Police: South Alabama man allegedly shoots, kills brother

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department is searching for a man who they said shot his brother during an argument and fled the scene early Sunday morning, according to a release from the MPD. Officers were called to Montlimar Apartments on Azalea Road at around 12:10 a.m., Sunday Oct. 23 for “one shot.” […]
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

FBI raid at Bay Minette lounge

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WALA) - Federal, state, and local law enforcement showed up in force at the “M and J Lounge” in Bay Minette. Bay Minette officers, Baldwin County Sheriff’s deputies, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency and the FBI served a search warrant at the lounge Sunday. During the operation, three people were arrested for selling alcohol without a license, possession of alcohol for sell without a license, and certain persons forbidden to possess a firearm.
BAY MINETTE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

OCSO asks public’s help finding missing/endangered elderly man

CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WALA) - The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in finding a missing/endangered 80-year-old Crestview resident with medical issues. Milfred Thompson was last seen around 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 24, 2022 picking up his medication at Moulton’s Pharmacy, 648 N. Ferdon Blvd., in...
CRESTVIEW, FL
WEAR

91-year-old man killed in crash on Foley Beach Express

FOLEY, Ala. -- A 91-year-old man was killed in a three-vehicle crash in Foley on Sunday. It happened around 6:30 p.m. at Beach Express and Doc McDuffie Rd. The victim is 91-year-old Thomas Carruth, who was pronounced dead at the scene. Foley Police say Carruth was driving westbound on Doc...
FOLEY, AL
WEAR

Police searching for food truck stolen from Gulf Breeze restaurant

GULF BREEZE, Fla. -- Police are searching for a food truck that was stolen from a Gulf Breeze business over the weekend. The truck was reported stolen Sunday after being taken overnight from the Buenos Dias Cafe parking lot at 911 Gulf Breeze Pkwy. Gulf Breeze Police says an investigation...
GULF BREEZE, FL
WKRG News 5

1 dead in Santa Rosa County house fire

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — One person is dead from a Monday afternoon house fire in Santa Rosa County, according to a release from officials. Six fire departments responded to the 8700 block of Chumuckla Hwy at around 2:02 p.m. Monday, Oct. 24. Firefighters received the call at around 1:46 p.m.. Allentown, Jay, Pace, […]
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

Arrest made in Kooiman Road murder

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police have released a statement about a murder that happened early Saturday morning on Kooiman Road. “On Saturday, October 22, 2022, at approximately 7:31 a.m., officers responded the 5000 block of Kooiman Road in reference to one down involving a domestic altercation. The victim Joshua Barnickle,37, suffered from multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced deceased.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

MCSO identifies victim in Chickasaw homicide

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - UPDATE: The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office have identified the victim as 25-year-old Tristan Michael Bohannon. The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide at a community park in Chickasaw. Investigators are looking for two suspects in connection with the fatal shooting. According to...
CHICKASAW, AL
WEAR

Pensacola drug store vandalized with anti-vaccination graffiti

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A Pensacola drug store and clinic was vandalized with spray paint. First City Drugs and ProHealth share a building on College Parkway. The graffiti says "VAXX KILLS - STOP." Pharmacist Derek Stephens believes the tagging was politically motivated. "As a health care professional, we’re here to give...
PENSACOLA, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

MPD issues APB for Mobile teen accused of opening fire on driver

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - An all-points bulletin has been issued out for a teenager accused of opening fire on a driver. Mobile police said Trenton Todd he got mad at the driver when she dropped his girlfriend off at his house. According to police, Todd asked the driver where she...
MOBILE, AL
WSFA

Evergreen man dead in Wednesday night Andalusia shooting, suspect sought

ANDALUSIA, Ala. (WSFA) - The Andalusia Police Department has identified a man who died after a Wednesday night shooting as 22-year-old Evergreen resident Treyvous Cobbins. Police Chief Paul Hudson said the search for Cobbins’ killer is ongoing. Police responded to Foxwood Village, an apartment complex in the 1000 block...
ANDALUSIA, AL
utv44.com

Two killed in Baldwin County crash

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, two Bay Minette Residents were killed Friday after a two-vehicle crash. The crash occurred on Alabama 225 near the 21-mile marker, approximately six miles north of Bay Minette, in Baldwin County. At approximately 6:40p.m. Friday night, 82-year-old...
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
niceville.com

FDLE trunk-or-treat in Pensacola Monday, food trucks, games, candy, demos

PENSACOLA, Fla. – Get an early start on trick-or-treating Monday evening at the Florida Department of Law Enforcement’s free trunk-or-treat event in Pensacola. The public is invited to the free trunk-or-treat celebration hosted by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) at the FDLE Pensacola Regional Operations Center from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on October 24, 2022.
PENSACOLA, FL

