Police: South Alabama man allegedly shoots, kills brother
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department is searching for a man who they said shot his brother during an argument and fled the scene early Sunday morning, according to a release from the MPD. Officers were called to Montlimar Apartments on Azalea Road at around 12:10 a.m., Sunday Oct. 23 for “one shot.” […]
niceville.com
Officers justified in returning fire during I-10 pursuit: State Attorney
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. — The Office of the State Attorney for the First Judicial Circuit has found that law enforcement officers were justified in returning fire at the suspect in an alleged Walton County convenience store robbery during a high-speed pursuit, the State Attorney’s Office has announced. According...
WALA-TV FOX10
FBI raid at Bay Minette lounge
BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WALA) - Federal, state, and local law enforcement showed up in force at the “M and J Lounge” in Bay Minette. Bay Minette officers, Baldwin County Sheriff’s deputies, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency and the FBI served a search warrant at the lounge Sunday. During the operation, three people were arrested for selling alcohol without a license, possession of alcohol for sell without a license, and certain persons forbidden to possess a firearm.
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile man shot son in the back of his head as he was running, prosecutor says
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A fatal shooting over the weekend resulted from a dispute between a father and his adult son and culminated with a gunshot to the back of the victim’s head as he was running away, a prosecutor said Monday. Mobile police on Saturday arrested John William...
WALA-TV FOX10
OCSO asks public’s help finding missing/endangered elderly man
CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WALA) - The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in finding a missing/endangered 80-year-old Crestview resident with medical issues. Milfred Thompson was last seen around 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 24, 2022 picking up his medication at Moulton’s Pharmacy, 648 N. Ferdon Blvd., in...
WEAR
91-year-old man killed in crash on Foley Beach Express
FOLEY, Ala. -- A 91-year-old man was killed in a three-vehicle crash in Foley on Sunday. It happened around 6:30 p.m. at Beach Express and Doc McDuffie Rd. The victim is 91-year-old Thomas Carruth, who was pronounced dead at the scene. Foley Police say Carruth was driving westbound on Doc...
WEAR
Police searching for food truck stolen from Gulf Breeze restaurant
GULF BREEZE, Fla. -- Police are searching for a food truck that was stolen from a Gulf Breeze business over the weekend. The truck was reported stolen Sunday after being taken overnight from the Buenos Dias Cafe parking lot at 911 Gulf Breeze Pkwy. Gulf Breeze Police says an investigation...
1 dead in Santa Rosa County house fire
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — One person is dead from a Monday afternoon house fire in Santa Rosa County, according to a release from officials. Six fire departments responded to the 8700 block of Chumuckla Hwy at around 2:02 p.m. Monday, Oct. 24. Firefighters received the call at around 1:46 p.m.. Allentown, Jay, Pace, […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Arrest made in Kooiman Road murder
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police have released a statement about a murder that happened early Saturday morning on Kooiman Road. “On Saturday, October 22, 2022, at approximately 7:31 a.m., officers responded the 5000 block of Kooiman Road in reference to one down involving a domestic altercation. The victim Joshua Barnickle,37, suffered from multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced deceased.
WALA-TV FOX10
MCSO identifies victim in Chickasaw homicide
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - UPDATE: The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office have identified the victim as 25-year-old Tristan Michael Bohannon. The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide at a community park in Chickasaw. Investigators are looking for two suspects in connection with the fatal shooting. According to...
WEAR
Troopers: Two Bay Minette residents dead following car crash in Baldwin County
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. -- According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, two people have died following a vehicle crash in Baldwin County Friday night. Troopers say around 6:40 p.m. on Alabama 225 near mile marker 21, a Toyota pickup truck with two people inside was rear ended by a Dodge Ram truck with a single driver.
WEAR
Pensacola drug store vandalized with anti-vaccination graffiti
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A Pensacola drug store and clinic was vandalized with spray paint. First City Drugs and ProHealth share a building on College Parkway. The graffiti says "VAXX KILLS - STOP." Pharmacist Derek Stephens believes the tagging was politically motivated. "As a health care professional, we’re here to give...
WEAR
Woman dead after house fire on Chumuckla Highway in Santa Rosa County
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A woman was killed in a house fire in Santa Rosa County Monday afternoon, according to Santa Rosa County Public Information. Units were dispatched to the 8700 block of Chumuckla Highway at 1:46 p.m. in response to the fire. Units arrived on scene at around...
WALA-TV FOX10
MPD issues APB for Mobile teen accused of opening fire on driver
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - An all-points bulletin has been issued out for a teenager accused of opening fire on a driver. Mobile police said Trenton Todd he got mad at the driver when she dropped his girlfriend off at his house. According to police, Todd asked the driver where she...
WEAR
New video shows nearly 200 drivers illegally passing school buses in Santa Rosa County
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Nearly 200 drivers were caught on camera through Santa Rosa County’s Bus Patrol pilot program from August to early October. Cameras are installed on five school buses across the county. Santa Rosa County is one of three school districts in that state that have...
WSFA
Evergreen man dead in Wednesday night Andalusia shooting, suspect sought
ANDALUSIA, Ala. (WSFA) - The Andalusia Police Department has identified a man who died after a Wednesday night shooting as 22-year-old Evergreen resident Treyvous Cobbins. Police Chief Paul Hudson said the search for Cobbins’ killer is ongoing. Police responded to Foxwood Village, an apartment complex in the 1000 block...
WALA-TV FOX10
MCSO: Man accused of impersonating Mobile County Sheriff’s Deputy, follows woman home
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - An Atmore man is accused of following a woman and her two children home, after they left a store on DIP. Investigators say Charles Snider claimed he was a Mobile County Sheriff’s Deputy. They say there’s no telling what Snider’s intentions were. Snider...
utv44.com
Two killed in Baldwin County crash
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, two Bay Minette Residents were killed Friday after a two-vehicle crash. The crash occurred on Alabama 225 near the 21-mile marker, approximately six miles north of Bay Minette, in Baldwin County. At approximately 6:40p.m. Friday night, 82-year-old...
niceville.com
FDLE trunk-or-treat in Pensacola Monday, food trucks, games, candy, demos
PENSACOLA, Fla. – Get an early start on trick-or-treating Monday evening at the Florida Department of Law Enforcement’s free trunk-or-treat event in Pensacola. The public is invited to the free trunk-or-treat celebration hosted by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) at the FDLE Pensacola Regional Operations Center from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on October 24, 2022.
New information in deadly Summerdale crash that killed Mt. Vernon Police Officer
New information involving the car crash that killed Mt. Vernon police officer Ivan Lopez two months ago as the man charged with murder in the case goes to court for a preliminary hearing.
