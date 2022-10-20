Read full article on original website
common sense party
4d ago
It’s been crashing because of the ridiculous jump in interest rates. Why is this newsworthy? We all know what’s going on. The democrats are making an absolute mess of everything.
Reply(10)
37
Bethany Martinez
4d ago
It's gonna get worse this winter when utility costs skyrocket. If people have got to choose between paying their mortgage/rent or their heat they are going to choose heat. Watch forclosures implode.
Reply(11)
20
I WILL SAY IT!!
3d ago
But Bumblin Biden says we have a robust economy adding millions of jobs each week and that their spending packages are lowering the national debt. 🙄
Reply
8
Comments / 58