San Antonio, TX

foxsanantonio.com

Morgan's Wonderland to host annual 'More Delightful Than Frightful' Halloween event

SAN ANTONIO- Morgan’s Wonderland will be hosting their annual ‘More Delightful Than Frightful Halloween’ celebration next Monday to benefit the San Antonio Food Bank. Participants are encouraged to wear their costumes and enjoy the 25 acre-theme park and all its attractions accessible to everyone. The event, which will run from 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., will also include complimentary trick-or-treating, music, games and more.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Storm threat moves East overnight, strong winds settle into area

SAN ANTONIO - We will see a mostly cloudy, warm, breezy afternoon with highs in the low to mid 80s. A Pacific cold front will arrive about mid-evening. The Metro is in a “slight risk” category for potential severe storms tonight. The greatest risk will be strong damaging winds. The tornado and hail risks are very low but not out. Overall time frame 8pm tonight to 12am Tuesday. This will be a fast moving system with limited rainfall totals. The focus will be further north and to the east late tonight.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Ballet Nepantla returns to San Antonio to perform new Dia De Los Muertos show

SAN ANTONIO – In honor of Dia De Los Muertos, the Ballet Nepantla returns to San Antonio with a captivating new show with extraordinary music and choreography. The new production “Mistica,” tells the story of how the dead come back to life in amazing cultural fashion for the Catrina Ball. It honors our ancestors and accentuates the significance of the traditional Mexican holiday, Dia De Los Muertos.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Powerball jackpot at $610 million ahead of Monday's drawing

SAN ANTONIO - The Powerball jackpot has grown to over $600 million for tonight's drawing after nobody selected all six numbers during Saturday's drawing. The Powerball jackpot is now up to $610 million ($292.6 million cash value) for the drawing on Monday - the eighth largest prize in Powerball history. Saturday's numbers were 19, 25, 48, 55, 60, and Powerball number 18.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

More than 100 people participated in the ThriveWell Cancer Foundation Flash Mob

SAN ANTONIO - The Thrive Well Cancer Foundation put on a flash mob Sunday afternoon at La Cantera intending to educate people on the topic of breast cancer,. "ThriveWell Cancer Foundation offers the Diva and Dude program, which is a free exercise and nutrition program, and so we want to make sure that everyone that's been affected by cancer or is currently going through their journey they know about the diva and dude program it's totally free. And research shows that if you’re diagnosed in stages 1 or 2 of cancer and you do all the protocols that the doctor requires and you implement exercise and proper nutrition your chances of recurrence can be less than 50%,” said Josee Battle, the Program Director at ThriveWell Cancer Foundation.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Rising respiratory cases have health experts watching trends closely

SAN ANTONIO — Metro Health is encouraging the community to take safety measures to prevent you from getting sick as temperatures start to drop. The department says the flu vaccine is a good first step toward protecting yourself. Anyone six months and older is eligible to get the vaccine...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Over 100 firefighters battle house blaze near downtown

SAN ANTONIO – More than 100 firefighters battled a double house fire near downtown Sunday afternoon, according to San Antonio Fire Department. Fire crews were called to the 600 block of West Elmira for reports of a structure fire. When they arrived on scene, they found two vacant structures in flames.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

7-Eleven employee shot by friend who came to visit him

SAN ANTONIO – A 7-Eleven employee was hospitalized after his friend showed up at his workplace and shot him in the leg. The incident happened at the 7-Eleven near Foster Road and Rittiman Road at around 10:45 p.m. According to officials, a friend came to visit the 7-Eleven employee...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

San Antonio police investigating after man found dead by highway

SAN ANTONIO – An investigation is underway after officials found a man’s body on Ih10 West bound at Culebra early Saturday morning. Upon arrival, officers saw a man’s body with massive trauma on the side of the highway. EMS tried providing lifesaving interventions, but unfortunately, the victim...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

