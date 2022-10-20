Read full article on original website
Morgan's Wonderland to host annual 'More Delightful Than Frightful' Halloween event
SAN ANTONIO- Morgan’s Wonderland will be hosting their annual ‘More Delightful Than Frightful Halloween’ celebration next Monday to benefit the San Antonio Food Bank. Participants are encouraged to wear their costumes and enjoy the 25 acre-theme park and all its attractions accessible to everyone. The event, which will run from 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., will also include complimentary trick-or-treating, music, games and more.
Storm threat moves East overnight, strong winds settle into area
SAN ANTONIO - We will see a mostly cloudy, warm, breezy afternoon with highs in the low to mid 80s. A Pacific cold front will arrive about mid-evening. The Metro is in a “slight risk” category for potential severe storms tonight. The greatest risk will be strong damaging winds. The tornado and hail risks are very low but not out. Overall time frame 8pm tonight to 12am Tuesday. This will be a fast moving system with limited rainfall totals. The focus will be further north and to the east late tonight.
San Antonio Pets Alive declares code red after 33 dogs were on the euthanasia list
SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Pets Alive called a code red Monday after 33 dogs were listed on the San Antonio Animal Care Services euthanasia list. The shelter is asking for the community’s help to save these animals by volunteering to foster or adopt dogs at risk of euthanasia.
Warm, humid, and breezy, with temperatures lowering to 70s in the evening
Sunday afternoon will feature mostly cloudy skies. Warm, humid, and breezy. South winds gusting 25-30mph. Highs in the middle 80s. A very mild night is on the way, with overnight lows only dropping into the lower 70s. Some light showers possible by morning. For Monday, a few light showers are...
Ballet Nepantla returns to San Antonio to perform new Dia De Los Muertos show
SAN ANTONIO – In honor of Dia De Los Muertos, the Ballet Nepantla returns to San Antonio with a captivating new show with extraordinary music and choreography. The new production “Mistica,” tells the story of how the dead come back to life in amazing cultural fashion for the Catrina Ball. It honors our ancestors and accentuates the significance of the traditional Mexican holiday, Dia De Los Muertos.
Powerball jackpot at $610 million ahead of Monday's drawing
SAN ANTONIO - The Powerball jackpot has grown to over $600 million for tonight's drawing after nobody selected all six numbers during Saturday's drawing. The Powerball jackpot is now up to $610 million ($292.6 million cash value) for the drawing on Monday - the eighth largest prize in Powerball history. Saturday's numbers were 19, 25, 48, 55, 60, and Powerball number 18.
More than 100 people participated in the ThriveWell Cancer Foundation Flash Mob
SAN ANTONIO - The Thrive Well Cancer Foundation put on a flash mob Sunday afternoon at La Cantera intending to educate people on the topic of breast cancer,. "ThriveWell Cancer Foundation offers the Diva and Dude program, which is a free exercise and nutrition program, and so we want to make sure that everyone that's been affected by cancer or is currently going through their journey they know about the diva and dude program it's totally free. And research shows that if you’re diagnosed in stages 1 or 2 of cancer and you do all the protocols that the doctor requires and you implement exercise and proper nutrition your chances of recurrence can be less than 50%,” said Josee Battle, the Program Director at ThriveWell Cancer Foundation.
Rising respiratory cases have health experts watching trends closely
SAN ANTONIO — Metro Health is encouraging the community to take safety measures to prevent you from getting sick as temperatures start to drop. The department says the flu vaccine is a good first step toward protecting yourself. Anyone six months and older is eligible to get the vaccine...
Over 100 firefighters battle house blaze near downtown
SAN ANTONIO – More than 100 firefighters battled a double house fire near downtown Sunday afternoon, according to San Antonio Fire Department. Fire crews were called to the 600 block of West Elmira for reports of a structure fire. When they arrived on scene, they found two vacant structures in flames.
Gov. Greg Abbott visits San Antonio for campaign as early voting for November begins
SAN ANTONIO – Governor Greg Abbott was in town Monday making a Get Out the Vote stop at Chris Madrid's. Abbott took an optimistic tone in his remarks, touting economic wins under his conservative leadership. Abbott's family was present, and the governor did not miss the chance to point...
7-Eleven employee shot by friend who came to visit him
SAN ANTONIO – A 7-Eleven employee was hospitalized after his friend showed up at his workplace and shot him in the leg. The incident happened at the 7-Eleven near Foster Road and Rittiman Road at around 10:45 p.m. According to officials, a friend came to visit the 7-Eleven employee...
VOTE for the High School Football Play of the Week
SAN ANTONIO - Every week we find the best of the best and you vote for the High School Football Play of the Week. Here are this week’s choices...
Family of Erik Cantu releases statement on his condition: 'Erik is quite the miracle'
SAN ANTONIO – The family of 17-year-old Erik Cantu has released a statement Saturday regarding his condition since he was shot by an officer at a McDonalds’s parking lot. According to his parents, the teen still remains on life support for his lungs, but they are seeing an improvement.
Motorcyclist dead, firefighters rescue another driver pinned inside car following crash
SAN ANTONIO - A motorcyclist is dead and another driver had to be rescued after a major crash on the Far North Side. Police say a 63-year-old man is facing intoxication manslaughter charges after colliding with a 21-year-old motorcycle rider. The accident happened around 11:45 p.m. Sunday off Blanco Road...
San Antonio man sentenced to 30 years in prison for shooting woman to death
SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio man caught on camera murdering a woman at an east-side truck stop, has been sentenced to nearly thirty years in prison. 64-year-old Gregory Morrison learned his sentence Monday after pleading guilty to the shooting death of 42-year-old Ann Marie Black. Security footage showed...
San Antonio police investigating after man found dead by highway
SAN ANTONIO – An investigation is underway after officials found a man’s body on Ih10 West bound at Culebra early Saturday morning. Upon arrival, officers saw a man’s body with massive trauma on the side of the highway. EMS tried providing lifesaving interventions, but unfortunately, the victim...
Police are on the lookout for suspect who shot at vehicle while at a stoplight
SAN ANTONIO – Police are on the lookout for an unknown suspect who is accused of shooting at a vehicle, leaving two people hospitalized. The incident happened at the intersection of W.W. White Road and E Houston Street at around 10:15 p.m. Police say that three people were inside...
Woman is dead after she was shot multiple times outside of downtown convenient store
SAN ANTONIO – A woman was pronounced dead after she was shot multiple times during an argument at a PikNik Corner Store. The shooting happened at 6:00 p.m, on Guadalupe St. in the downtown area. Upon arrival, police found a Hispanic female, in her mid-20s, with multiple gunshot wounds....
One juvenile dead after unknown vehicle shot at him while he was walking down the street
SAN ANTONIO – One juvenile was shot dead after an unknown vehicle shot at him while he was walking down the street with another juvenile on the West side of town. The incident happened at W. Cesar E Chavez and S Chupaderas Street at around 10:32 p.m. Police say...
Woman steps in to help friend after man attacks her, accidently shoots innocent bystander
SAN ANTONIO – A woman pulled out her gun to help her friend after she was getting physically assaulted by a man but ended up shooting an innocent bystander. Police were dispatched to the 4800 block of W Military Drive at the Military Cove Apartments at around 2:50 a.m. for a shooting in progress.
