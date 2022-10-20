Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
radionwtn.com
Nola Webb Barrett
Nola Webb Barrett, 81 of Paris, Tennessee, died Thursday, October 20, 2022, at her residence. Nola was born Monday, May 5, 1941, in Puryear, Tennessee, to the late Sam Webb and the late Drue Nell Robinson Webb. She was a homemaker and a member of Maplewood Baptist Church, where she...
radionwtn.com
UT Martin To Host ‘Country On Campus’ Tour
MARTIN, Tenn. – The University of Tennessee at Martin will host the ‘Country on Campus’ concert tour Oct. 27 at 7 p.m. in the Boling University Center Watkins Auditorium. The free show is open to the public. The ‘Country on Campus’ concert is touring North America with...
radionwtn.com
Scarecrow Classic 5K Run/Walk Set For Weekend
Paris, Tenn.–It was 2018 when Jay and Nicole Hosford decided to quit smoking. “Nicole and I quickly realized we needed to take up something healthy, so we began walking and then running,” Hosford explained. That’s the short version of how Jay Hosford became the race director for...
radionwtn.com
Helping Hand Funding Applications Available
Paris, Tenn.–Applications for funding from the 2023 Henry County Helping Hand Radio Auction are now available at the McLean & McLean law office at 206 W. Washington. Helping Hand President Bruce Reed said the deadline for receipt of Helping Hand applications is 5 p.m. November 11.
radionwtn.com
Henry Home Heavily Damaged By Fire
Henry, Tenn.–A home in Henry was heavily damaged by fire Sunday afternoon at the same time the field fire that destroyed 100 acres was ongoing in Carroll County. The Henry Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to 190 Melton Rd. at 12:53 p.m. on a report of a house fire.
radionwtn.com
Over 100 Acres Consumed By Carroll County Wild Fire
McKenzie, Tenn.–A large wind-driven fire consumed over 100 acres of fields and woods Sunday in Carroll County. The McKenzie Fire & Rescue was called to the scene at 1720 Macedonia Rd. to find the fields on fire and several structures threatened. Providing mutual aid was the Tennessee Department of Forestry, Macedonia Fire Department, Hico Fire Department and Huntingdon Fire Departments. (McKenzie Fire & Rescue photo).
radionwtn.com
Downtown Paris Building Coming Back To Life
Paris, Tenn.–One of downtown Paris’ historic buildings is coming back to life in a big way with a new coat of paint and new occupants for the first time in several years. The building, which was most recently the location for the Hallmark Store, has been purchased by Ed Frazier, who has relocated the offices for his business, The Inspector LLC, on the second floor.
Comments / 0