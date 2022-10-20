Paris, Tenn.–One of downtown Paris’ historic buildings is coming back to life in a big way with a new coat of paint and new occupants for the first time in several years. The building, which was most recently the location for the Hallmark Store, has been purchased by Ed Frazier, who has relocated the offices for his business, The Inspector LLC, on the second floor.

PARIS, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO