Marshall moves past Georgia Southern, 6-1
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Only fitting some of the seniors honored on Senior Day got into the scoring column. Joao Souza, one of the seven seniors recognized by Marshall after the Sun Belt Conference match, had a goal, Milo Josef a goal and two assists and goalkeeper Oliver Semmle allowed just one goal as the Thundering Herd defeated Georgia Southern, 6-1, at Hoops Family Field/Veterans Memorial Soccer Complex. Backup keeper Gabe Sitler took over for Semmle at 74:06 and finished the match.
Fresh off statement win, Roane County hopes to keep rolling
SPENCER, W.Va. — All that stands in the way of Roane County and an unbeaten regular season is victories over Ravenswood and Oak Glen. One year after finishing 9-3 and advancing to the quarterfinal round of the playoffs, the Raiders are 8-0 and primed for their second straight appearance in the postseason.
Defense leads the way for Marshall in 26-12 win at James Madison
Marshall’s defense displayed its stingy image again. Freshman Cam Fancher made his first start at quarterback for the Thundering Herd, but not to worry, as Khalan Laborn went over 100 yards rushing for the seventh straight game and over 1,000 for the season to go with two touchdowns. That...
Smith names 3 new hires at Marshall University
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Marshall University’s finance, information technology and marketing divisions have new hires. Marshall President Brad Smith announced this week three new officials include the chief financial officer, chief information officer and chief marketing and communications officer. Smith in a statement said, “We are taking the next...
Yeager honored with new exhibit of artifacts at West Virginia International Yeager Airport
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Famed pilot Brig. Gen. Chuck Yeager will be remembered in a special way at West Virginia International Yeager Airport. A new exhibit was dedicated Monday to Yeager, in partial observance of the 75th anniversary of Yeager’s becoming the first person to fly faster than the speed of sound on Oct. 14, 1947.
Monday Morning Musings
Cabell flips: One of the last remaining large Democratic counties in West Virginia is now red, but not by much. The most recent voter registration figures from Secretary of State Mac Warner’s Office show Cabell County with 20,866 Republicans and 20,536 Democrats (and 12,031 no party). Just six years ago, there were 7,700 more Democrats than Republicans in the state’s fourth largest county.
‘Roads to Prosperity’ marks 5 years, more than 1,200 projects
CHARLESTON, W.Va. – This year marks the fifth anniversary of the Roads to Prosperity highway and bridge construction and maintenance program and the anniversary is being observed at the state Culture Center in Charleston. Gov. Jim Justice and the West Virginia Department of Transportation (WVDOT) rolled out the $2.8...
Jackson County woman tags an unexpectedly big deer
KENNA, W.Va. — Jackson County husband and wife Millie and Chad Raines knew there was a monster buck in close proximity to the lease where they hunt not far from home. But getting him into bow range proved to be a tricky prospect. “We had been watching this deer...
New NWS Charleston office includes Science on a Sphere display
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Updated weather forecasts aren’t the only thing to come out of the new National Weather Service facility in Kanawha County. Students can get an education, too. The NWS recently opened a new office at the West Virginia Regional Technology Park. The building includes a...
New officer to lead U.S. Attorney’s election complaints program
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — There will be a new leader of the U.S. Attorney Will Thompson’s office in connection with the Justice Department’s nationwide Election Day Program. Thompson announced last week that Assistant U.S. Attorney Erik Goes will lead those efforts for the upcoming Nov. 8 election. Goes...
