HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Only fitting some of the seniors honored on Senior Day got into the scoring column. Joao Souza, one of the seven seniors recognized by Marshall after the Sun Belt Conference match, had a goal, Milo Josef a goal and two assists and goalkeeper Oliver Semmle allowed just one goal as the Thundering Herd defeated Georgia Southern, 6-1, at Hoops Family Field/Veterans Memorial Soccer Complex. Backup keeper Gabe Sitler took over for Semmle at 74:06 and finished the match.

HUNTINGTON, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO