Shelby County, TN

actionnews5.com

Last reinstated member of ‘Memphis 7′ completes first shift back

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Nikki Taylor was emotional on Saturday after she wrapped up her first shift back at the Starbucks on Poplar and Highland. ”Working my first shift today brought tears of joy... I never thought I would cry,” she said. Taylor was one of the seven employees...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Memphis schools HR chief responds to being placed on leave

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis-Shelby County Schools human resources chief Yolanda Martin says she was “blindsided” by the district placing her on leave. MSCS confirmed late Friday that the district placed Martin on administrative leave. The district didn’t explain why, but in a statement, the superintendent said “The district investigates all employee complaints as we continue our […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Shelby County Restaurant Scores: Oct 18-24

Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest: The Lodge at Teton […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
Chalkbeat

Memphis-Shelby County Schools NAEP scores sink in reading and math

Memphis-Shelby County Schools showed some of the country’s sharpest declines in math and reading scores on the test known as the “nation’s report card.”Results from the latest National Assessment of Educational Progress, or NAEP, illustrate the pandemic’s devastating effect on learning in Tennessee’s largest school district, where most students are Black and come from low-income families who were hit hardest by the pandemic, and where waves of COVID infections led to...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Jackson, Memphis mayors send letter to TDOT about poor road conditions

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A couple of West Tennessee mayors are making a push to improve state-maintained roads. Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland and Jackson Mayor Scott Conger sent a letter to the Tennessee Department of Transportation. In the letter, the two say data shows state-owned roads in West Tennessee are...
MEMPHIS, TN
whitestationscroll.net

Safety and mental health assurances at White Station

In less than one week, numerous kidnappings, a serial shooting spree and several school shooting threats unfolded — leaving Memphis residents fearing for their lives as they waited in suspense to what would come next. As a result, Memphis Shelby County Schools declared extra security would be enforced, which alleviated some students’ concerns while others claimed they felt indifferent.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

West Memphis receiving DOJ grant to hire more police

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — The Department of Justice announced on Monday it will award a $1.7 million grant to the City of West Memphis to combat the rise in crime. The grant to hire additional 14 full-time police officers will last for three years and will cover 75% of the costs. The city must come […]
WEST MEMPHIS, AR
actionnews5.com

MPD: Preventative tools, community engagement key to curbing vehicle crimes

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department will be hosting an event to help you keep your vehicle safe. It comes as auto thefts continue to rise across the city. MPD reports overall crime went up by 600 from this time last year, with the majority of those crimes being vehicle thefts and car break-ins.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Parents concerned after altercation at Desoto school

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Emotions are boiling over for a Desoto County schools mother after her daughter was ‘attacked’ by a parent during a fight this week. She spoke exclusively with WREG. her message and the latest on the investigation. The mother of one of the girls involved in the fight described this as an isolated […]
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
actionnews5.com

MSCS HR Director placed on leave

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Yolanda Martin, the Human Resources Director for Memphis-Shelby County Schools, has been placed on administrative leave. It comes amid an MSCS investigation, but details of the leave were not disclosed. “The District investigates all employee complaints as we continue our on-going efforts to emphasize integrity in...
MEMPHIS, TN
Memphis, TN
Memphis local news

