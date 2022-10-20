Read full article on original website
Opinion | 2023 race for Memphis mayor is picking up steam | Otis Sanford
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The contest next year for Memphis mayor is picking up steam with the announcement expected Tuesday that Sheriff Floyd Bonner will enter the race. Bonner has been dropping hints here and there for weeks that he might seek the office being vacated at the end of 2023 by Jim Strickland.
Church of God in Christ is bringing 114th Holy Convocation back to Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — After more than a decade, the Church of God in Christ is bringing its Holy Convocation back to Memphis for its 114th year. The conference is set for Nov. 8 through 15, 2022, at the COGIC World Headquarters at the historic Mason Temple and the Renasant Convention Center. This year’s theme is “The Challenge We Face.”
Free drive-thru pet vaccination clinic Saturday at Humane Society of Memphis and Shelby County
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Pet owners in Memphis can get free vaccinations for their furry best friends at a drive-thru vaccine clinic, if they qualify. Registration is not required, but pet owners must bring proof of government assistance to qualify for the free clinic. 500 vaccines are available on a first-come, first-served basis.
Conditions at 201 Poplar are unlivable, county commissioner says
MEMPHIS. Tenn. — Unlivable and unacceptable. That’s how a county commissioner described the conditions at 201 Poplar after getting a tour recently. She and others said it’s time to rebuild the jail. “We saw everything from leaking ceilings to mold on panels to the cells just being...
Last reinstated member of ‘Memphis 7′ completes first shift back
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Nikki Taylor was emotional on Saturday after she wrapped up her first shift back at the Starbucks on Poplar and Highland. ”Working my first shift today brought tears of joy... I never thought I would cry,” she said. Taylor was one of the seven employees...
University of Memphis Receives $700K Grant To Uplift Black-Owned Tech Businesses
The University of Memphis made a major announcement on Thursday to empower up-and-coming Black tech entrepreneurs. The university’s Center for Workplace Diversity in partnership with the Black Business Association of Memphis, and Community LIFT received more than $700,000 from The U.S. Economic Development Administration (EDA). The administration states that...
The African American Male Wellness Agency holds its second annual Walk to 'Close the Gap’
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — With the life expectancy of Black men being significantly less than that of other races, the African American Male Wellness Agency held its walk to "Close the Gap" on Saturday. Men and women from all over Memphis gathered at Fourth Bluff Park for the African American...
Memphis schools HR chief responds to being placed on leave
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis-Shelby County Schools human resources chief Yolanda Martin says she was “blindsided” by the district placing her on leave. MSCS confirmed late Friday that the district placed Martin on administrative leave. The district didn’t explain why, but in a statement, the superintendent said “The district investigates all employee complaints as we continue our […]
Shelby County Restaurant Scores: Oct 18-24
Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest: The Lodge at Teton […]
Memphis blood transfusion recipient advocates for more donors
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Vitalant and the Junior League of Memphis (JLM) are on a mission to get more blood donors. The two organizations have partnered for a three-day blood drive. Every two seconds, someone needs blood. You never know when that someone might be you. Junior League of Memphis...
Memphis-Shelby County Schools NAEP scores sink in reading and math
Memphis-Shelby County Schools showed some of the country’s sharpest declines in math and reading scores on the test known as the “nation’s report card.”Results from the latest National Assessment of Educational Progress, or NAEP, illustrate the pandemic’s devastating effect on learning in Tennessee’s largest school district, where most students are Black and come from low-income families who were hit hardest by the pandemic, and where waves of COVID infections led to...
Jackson, Memphis mayors send letter to TDOT about poor road conditions
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A couple of West Tennessee mayors are making a push to improve state-maintained roads. Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland and Jackson Mayor Scott Conger sent a letter to the Tennessee Department of Transportation. In the letter, the two say data shows state-owned roads in West Tennessee are...
Safety and mental health assurances at White Station
In less than one week, numerous kidnappings, a serial shooting spree and several school shooting threats unfolded — leaving Memphis residents fearing for their lives as they waited in suspense to what would come next. As a result, Memphis Shelby County Schools declared extra security would be enforced, which alleviated some students’ concerns while others claimed they felt indifferent.
West Memphis receiving DOJ grant to hire more police
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — The Department of Justice announced on Monday it will award a $1.7 million grant to the City of West Memphis to combat the rise in crime. The grant to hire additional 14 full-time police officers will last for three years and will cover 75% of the costs. The city must come […]
MPD: Preventative tools, community engagement key to curbing vehicle crimes
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department will be hosting an event to help you keep your vehicle safe. It comes as auto thefts continue to rise across the city. MPD reports overall crime went up by 600 from this time last year, with the majority of those crimes being vehicle thefts and car break-ins.
Memphis animal shelter houses 223 chickens
Some feathered friends have been added to the mix at Memphis Animal Services.
Parents concerned after altercation at Desoto school
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Emotions are boiling over for a Desoto County schools mother after her daughter was ‘attacked’ by a parent during a fight this week. She spoke exclusively with WREG. her message and the latest on the investigation. The mother of one of the girls involved in the fight described this as an isolated […]
TSA: Record number of guns found at Memphis International Airport this year already
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers at Memphis International Airport discovered a loaded firearm at a security checkpoint Sunday, bringing the total detected at the airport to a record 68 this year. At approximately 6 a.m. Sunday, a loaded Ruger LCP .380 handgun was found in a...
Can the average Memphis resident afford an $87K starter home?
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A new real estate report found that residents can easily afford starter homes in only four large cities across the United States. Those cities included Tulsa, Detroit, Oklahoma City and yes – Memphis!. “I think that Memphis is an affordable place to buy a starter...
MSCS HR Director placed on leave
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Yolanda Martin, the Human Resources Director for Memphis-Shelby County Schools, has been placed on administrative leave. It comes amid an MSCS investigation, but details of the leave were not disclosed. “The District investigates all employee complaints as we continue our on-going efforts to emphasize integrity in...
