Raleigh, NC

Raleigh police release 5-day report detailing mass shooting that killed 5, injured 2

By Ashley Anderson
WSPA 7News
WSPA 7News
 4 days ago

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A week to the day since a mass shooting took five lives and injured two more in Raleigh, the police department released its five-day report Thursday afternoon.

The suspected shooter, identified by his parents as 15-year-old Austin Thompson, has remained in critical condition in the hospital.

While the families of the victims have been grappling with the tragedy , police have been working tirelessly to piece together the details and timeline of events from Oct. 13.

FULL 5-DAY REPORT ON THE RALEIGH MASS SHOOTING

Five-Day Report (FULL DOCUMENT) Download

The conclusion of the hours-long efforts to contain the suspect ended in a barn-like structure where the suspected shooter was found lying on the ground with a single gunshot wound to the head. It is unknown if the gunshot wound was self-inflicted.

Police found a handgun in the suspect’s waistband and a backpack containing several types of shotgun/rifle ammunition. A sheath for a large knife was found clipped to his belt and a large hunting knife was found in front of the outbuilding as well.

During the standoff with the suspected shooter, Raleigh police fired approximately 23 rounds in the direction of the outbuilding. These shots came after Officer Casey Clark fell to the ground, the report says. Two Raleigh officers who discharged their firearms have been since placed on administrative duty, in accordance with standard protocols.

Throughout the report, the following timeline of events were established.

Approximate Timeline

5:09 p.m. — First 911 call is made, reporting shots fired near the golf course in northeast Raleigh’s Hedingham neighborhood.

5:12 p.m. — A separate caller reports gunshots and finds first victim, Marcille Gardner (currently in stable condition) lying in a driveway. Caller also finds a second victim, Nicole Connors, lying on a porch in the 5300 block of Sahalee Way. Connors later died at a hospital and her dog was also found shot dead.

(Unknown) — “A short time later” police said they received a report that Raleigh Police Officer Gabriel Torres, a third victim, was in his vehicle and had been shot by a male wearing camouflage clothing. He was about to leave for work.

5:19 p.m. — Initial responding officers arrive in the Hedingham neighborhood.

During this time, 911 callers continue to report sightings of the shooter, described as a young male wearing camouflage clothing “last seen running towards the woods.”

5:21 p.m. — 911 caller reports finding additional two victims at separate locations on the greenway. These victims, Mary Marshall and Susan Karnatz, died from their injuries.

6:42 p.m. — Officers located the suspect in an area with two outbuildings or barn-like structures near McConnell Oliver Drive.

6:44 p.m. — Raleigh police officer Casey Clark fell to the ground after sustaining a gunshot wound. (He has been treated and released from the hospital.)

9:34 p.m. — Officers advanced toward the outbuilding.

9:36 p.m. — Raleigh police secure the suspect in handcuffs.

Police said it is believed at this time that the 16-year-old victim and the suspected shooter’s brother, James Thompson, was shot first, prior to the above timeline. The report details that James was found within a residence with multiple stab wounds and an apparent gunshot wound.

Motive and Connections

As for the motive — police said, “the collective motive for these attacks is still unknown.”

No part of the investigation has shown any connection between the victims, police said, other than that they lived in the same neighborhood.

