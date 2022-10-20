ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fulton County, IL

Central Illinois Proud

Coroner identifies Peoria’s latest Homicide victim

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood has identified Peoria’s latest homicide victim Monday. According to a press release, 23-year-old Couriaum L. Atkins of Peoria suffered multiple gun-shot wounds and died instantly. Officers located Atkins while responding to two shotspotter near W. Seibold Street between S....
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Guilty verdict leads to courtroom frenzy in Peoria

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Murder suspect Mikeal Reed was found guilty in Peoria County court on Thursday. Upon hearing the verdict, Reed apparently jumped up and climbed over the seating in an attempt to escape the courtroom. A report of the incident indicates it happened around 5:00 PM on...
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Man identified after early Saturday morning homicide

PEORIA (25 News Now) - A man pronounced deceased after a shooting early Saturday morning has been identified. Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood says Couriaun L. Atkins, 23, of West Lincoln Avenue, suffered multiple gunshot wounds and died instantly, according to an autopsy. Harwood says no further information is being...
PEORIA, IL
ourquadcities.com

2 shot in Burlington

Two people were shot Saturday in Burlington. It happened just after midnight in the area of 9th Street and Locust Street, according to the Burlington Police Department. Police responded to a report of gunfire and found evidence of a shooting, including shell casings and blood — but no victims.
BURLINGTON, IA
1470 WMBD

Sheriff’s Office: Peoria county girl partially run over by lawn mower

ELMWOOD, Ill. — A local child is being treated for severe injuries following a near tragic accident where she was partially run over by a lawn mower. Peoria County Sheriff’s officials say it happened late Friday afternoon at a home along North Cramer Road in the community of Elmwood, just west of Hanna City.
ELMWOOD, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Heavy police presence on Sheridan Rd. in Peoria

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — There is a large police presence near the intersection of N. Sheridan Rd. and W. Mac Queen Ave. in Peoria. Police have partially stopped traffic for an incident. This is a developing story and will be updated.
PEORIA, IL
KBUR

Henderson County Sheriff’s department searching for missing Lomax man

Lomax, Ill.- The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for assistance in locating a missing Lomax, Illinois man. 55-year-old Ronald G. Thompson (pictured above) of Lomax was last seen or heard from on October 7th, 2022 at 913 East 4th street in Lomax, Illinois. Thompson is described...
LOMAX, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Teen suspect arrested for shooting woman in car

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Police have arrested 18-year-old Willie J. Irby Jr. for a shooting that occurred at the 900 block of Smith Street last week, the department announced in a press release Friday. On Thursday, Oct. 13, police responded to a 20-round shot spotter near Smith St....
PEORIA, IL
WSPY NEWS

Two women from Peoria arrested in Oswego in alleged retail theft

Two women from Peoria were arrested on Friday according to the Oswego Police Department. 21-year-old Tanaysha M. McDaniel and Kenijha C. Fletcher are accused of taking about $497 worth of merchandise from the Burlington Coat Factory store in the 2400 block of Route 34. Both women are charged with felony...
OSWEGO, IL
Central Illinois Proud

One man dead after shooting in Peoria Monday night

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A male victim was found dead near W. Johnson St. and S. Richard Pryor Pl. in Peoria around 7:30p.m. on Monday night. Peoria Police Chief Eric Echevarria believes the shooting happened somewhere else and the victim drove to the intersection near Martin Luther King Jr. Park.
PEORIA, IL
recordpatriot.com

Police beat for Monday, Oct. 24

• Desmaria L. Harris, 19, of 411 W. Douglas Ave. was arrested at 2:09 a.m. Sunday in the 500 block of East Morton Avenue on a charge of aggravated domestic battery in an incident reported Oct. 15 in the 200 block of North Church Street. She was also arrested on a charge of resisting a peace officer.
JACKSONVILLE, IL
Pen City Current

For the Record – Monday, October 24, 2022

10/20/22 – 9:06 a.m. – Fort Madison police responded to a report of a property damage accident in the 100 block of North 2nd Street. 10/20/22 – 10:29 a.m. – Fort Madison police responded to a report of larceny/theft in the 1900 block of Avenue H.
FORT MADISON, IA
1470 WMBD

Police: One hurt in South Peoria shooting

PEORIA, Ill. – We’re learning more about a shooting Friday afternoon in South Peoria. Police confirming the shooting happened near West Ann Street and South Westmoreland Avenue just before 2:30 p.m. Officials say an adult male found on scene following a ShotSpotter alert had a non-life-threatening gunshot wound...
PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

Peoria has 21st homicide when man shot and killed Saturday morning

PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria Police say a man is dead after he was shot outside a South Peoria home — marking the city’s 21st homicide this year. Peoria Police say they were called to a home on West Seibold, inbetween Idaho and Oregon, just after 2:30 a.m. Saturday on two ShotSpotter alerts totaling 16 rounds fired.
PEORIA, IL
recordpatriot.com

Crimestoppers crime of the week: Can you identify?

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Crime Stoppers of Morgan, Scott & Cass Counties is seeking information to assist Jacksonville Police Department in identifying a man in an incident at a business. The man was at Midland Farm & Home Supply, 1203 W. Morton Ave.,...
JACKSONVILLE, IL
wlds.com

Two Individuals Involved in January Armed Robbery Sentenced to IDOC on Other Charges

Two co-defendants from an armed robbery in Rolling Acres trailer court from January were sentenced on separate charges in Morgan County Court yesterday. 25 year old Lillian D. Gaines of the 700 block of East Chambers Street admitted to a petition to revoke probation from an August 10, 2021 conviction on possession of methamphetamine. The petition says that Gaines was party to an armed robbery that occurred in the 1000 block of East Morton Avenue on January 18th involving others in ordered to take over $500 cash from an individual at gunpoint. The petition also says Gaines failed to report to probation twice. She was sentenced to 3 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections, up to 1 year of mandatory supervised release, and had all original fines, fees, and court costs from the August 2021 case re-imposed. She was given credit for 17 days served in the Morgan County Jail, an aggravated robbery charge was dropped per the plea.
MORGAN COUNTY, IL

