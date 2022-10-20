Read full article on original website
GALLERY: Paint Natchez Pink colors Natchez bluff
Approximately 100 people gather on the Natchez bluff for Paint Natchez Pink Day, hosted by Merit Health Natchez. Above are scenes from the festivities.
Voices and Votes: Displays open to the public
The Rotary Club of Natchez recently conducted its regular weekly meeting on the Natchez campus of Copiah Lincoln Community College to learn about the current Voices and Votes: Democracy in America exhibition in the school’s library. Voices and Votes: Democracy in America is a Museum on Main Street (MoMS)...
Mickey King
FERRIDAY — Funeral services for Mickey King, 69 of Ferriday, will be Monday, October 24, 2022, at Young’s Funeral Home in Ferriday at 2 p.m. with Brother James King officiating. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Mickey King was...
He’s ‘Tha Cookie Man’ — Mississippi man reinvents himself with cookie business
Joe Campbell sat in his maroon Cadillac in front of Fast Paced Health on Brookway Boulevard, close to where The Dart landed Thursday afternoon. He is known as the “Tha Cookie Man” written on the back of his Tha Cookie Trap shirt. Tha Cookie Trap is a company...
Mayor and aldermen face finance committee meeting and full agenda Tuesday
NATCHEZ — The Natchez Mayor and Board of Aldermen meet Tuesday at 6 p.m. for its second meeting of the month. However, the city’s finance committee, which includes each aldermen and the mayor, will gather at 4 p.m. at the council chambers at 114 N. Pearl St., to go over financial issues.
State historical marker approved to honor Mississippi man murdered in 1955 on courthouse lawn as he worked to help Blacks register to vote
A historical marker will soon be placed on the lawn of the Lincoln County/Brookhaven Government Complex in honor of a man who was murdered on its lawn in 1955. Lamar “Ditney” Smith was murdered in front of multiple witnesses as he worked to help African American residents register to vote.
Loy family selling The Markets to Harps Food Stores, based in Arkansas
NATCHEZ — Barry Loy started punching a time clock at The Big Star on the bypass in Natchez when he was about 15. However, he had worked in the store for his father for years before that. Loy, president of Supermarket Operations, which owns seven grocery stores in Louisiana...
Crime Reports: Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022
Lawrence Deshun Green, 31, 1116 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Road, Natchez, on charge of motor vehicle: fleeing or eluding a law enforcement officer in a motor vehicle. No bond set. Arrests — Wednesday. Wayne Roosevelt Havard, 62, 6 Spencer Street, Natchez, on charge of grand larceny; personal property...
UPDATE: Louisiana teen found after being lost in Mississippi woods overnight, is safe
A missing teenager was lost in the woods in Natchez but has been found Saturday morning and is safe. Area law enforcement officers have been looking for 17 year old Maddie Naff and found her after Natchez Police Department investigators pinged her cellphone in a wooded area in the vicinity of the Duncan Park golf clubhouse, Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten said.
You can now get beer and liquor in this Mississippi town on Sundays. Leaders vote to extend hours on weekdays, add Sunday to ordinance.
Liquor stores will soon be able to stay open later in Brookhaven, and beer and liquor will be sold on Sundays. The changes were voted on by the Brookhaven aldermen. The vote was not unanimous. Liquor stores in the city can open at 10 a.m. and must close at 8...
Alert issued for Louisiana teen last seen in Mississippi
A BOLO (be on the lookout) alert for a missing teenage girl from Ferriday was issued Friday by the Natchez Police Department and Adams County Sheriff’s Office. Maddie Naff, 17, was last seen at Rosalie in Natchez and left her vehicle there. Maddie has a large brown birthmark on...
Arrests “likely” after coach’s physical contact with sheriff
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Franklin Parish Sheriff’s Office told KNOE 8 News that arrests are “likely” after an altercation in the Franklin Parish High School stands Thursday night, according to Sheriff Kevin Cobb. Cobb said he received several complaints about Carroll coaches using profanity in the...
Franklin Parish’s Sheriff release statement after brawl at the Carroll High versus Franklin Parish High football game
On Friday, Oct. 21, Sheriff Kevin W. Cobb of the Franklin Parish Sheriff’s Office released a statement after a brawl took place at a football game between Carroll High School and Franklin Parish High School on Oct. 20.
Tallulah Fire Chief says three local business owners lost it all, but one business remains
TALLULAH, La. (KTVE/KARD) – The Louisiana State Fire Marshal is investigating the massive fire that destroyed an entire block in the downtown Tallulah area Wednesday, October 19. Tallulah Fire Chief, Harold Allen, said three local business owners lost everything, and one business remains. “It’s very unfortunate due to the loss of the businesses because you […]
Fire takes place at the Feed Mill in Franklin Parish; no injuries reported
WINNSBORO, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Friday, October 21, 2022, around 7:28 AM, Winnsboro Fire Department, Wisner Fire Department, and Franklin Parish Fire Protection District 2 and 4 responded to a grain bin fire at the Feed Mill on Pete Hearing Road. Upon arrival, authorities discovered light smoke in the rear of the facility. According to […]
Adams County gets 20 new voting machines
ADAMS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Twenty new voting machines are being tested in Adams County ahead of the November 9 General Election. The Natchez Democrat reported the machines arrived about a month ago and cost about $5,000 each. Adams County Election Commissioner Larry Gardner said the county will be paid back with a grant through […]
Severe weather could hit Tuesday
NATCHEZ — Adams County could expect severe weather Tuesday morning striking between 5 a.m. and 10 a.m. according to the National Weather Service in Jackson. Natchez is under the slight risk category which is a step above marginal threat. According to the NWS forecast, Adams County and southwest Mississippi...
Mississippi police looking for man on the loose wearing handcuffs
Mississippi police say they are looking for a suspect who is on the loose wearing handcuffs. The Brookhaven Police posted about the man being sought by officers on its Facebook page but offered few details about why the man was wearing handcuffs. At approximately 8:10 p.m. Thursday, police posted a...
UPDATE: Driver identified in fatal crash Sunday near Malt Shop
NATCHEZ — A Natchez woman died from blunt force trauma injuries in a car crash Sunday near the Malt Shop. Natchez Police were called to the accident scene at approximately 12:30 p.m. Sunday, Commander Justin Jones of Natchez Police Department said. It appears that 68-year-old Marion Susan Davis was...
