ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Natchez, MS

Comments / 0

Related
Natchez Democrat

Voices and Votes: Displays open to the public

The Rotary Club of Natchez recently conducted its regular weekly meeting on the Natchez campus of Copiah Lincoln Community College to learn about the current Voices and Votes: Democracy in America exhibition in the school’s library. Voices and Votes: Democracy in America is a Museum on Main Street (MoMS)...
NATCHEZ, MS
Natchez Democrat

Mickey King

FERRIDAY — Funeral services for Mickey King, 69 of Ferriday, will be Monday, October 24, 2022, at Young’s Funeral Home in Ferriday at 2 p.m. with Brother James King officiating. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Mickey King was...
FERRIDAY, LA
Natchez Democrat

Mayor and aldermen face finance committee meeting and full agenda Tuesday

NATCHEZ — The Natchez Mayor and Board of Aldermen meet Tuesday at 6 p.m. for its second meeting of the month. However, the city’s finance committee, which includes each aldermen and the mayor, will gather at 4 p.m. at the council chambers at 114 N. Pearl St., to go over financial issues.
NATCHEZ, MS
Natchez Democrat

Crime Reports: Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022

Lawrence Deshun Green, 31, 1116 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Road, Natchez, on charge of motor vehicle: fleeing or eluding a law enforcement officer in a motor vehicle. No bond set. Arrests — Wednesday. Wayne Roosevelt Havard, 62, 6 Spencer Street, Natchez, on charge of grand larceny; personal property...
NATCHEZ, MS
Magnolia State Live

UPDATE: Louisiana teen found after being lost in Mississippi woods overnight, is safe

A missing teenager was lost in the woods in Natchez but has been found Saturday morning and is safe. Area law enforcement officers have been looking for 17 year old Maddie Naff and found her after Natchez Police Department investigators pinged her cellphone in a wooded area in the vicinity of the Duncan Park golf clubhouse, Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten said.
NATCHEZ, MS
MyArkLaMiss

Tallulah Fire Chief says three local business owners lost it all, but one business remains

TALLULAH, La. (KTVE/KARD) – The Louisiana State Fire Marshal is investigating the massive fire that destroyed an entire block in the downtown Tallulah area Wednesday, October 19. Tallulah Fire Chief, Harold Allen, said three local business owners lost everything, and one business remains. “It’s very unfortunate due to the loss of the businesses because you […]
TALLULAH, LA
WJTV 12

Adams County gets 20 new voting machines

ADAMS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Twenty new voting machines are being tested in Adams County ahead of the November 9 General Election. The Natchez Democrat reported the machines arrived about a month ago and cost about $5,000 each. Adams County Election Commissioner Larry Gardner said the county will be paid back with a grant through […]
ADAMS COUNTY, MS
Natchez Democrat

Severe weather could hit Tuesday

NATCHEZ — Adams County could expect severe weather Tuesday morning striking between 5 a.m. and 10 a.m. according to the National Weather Service in Jackson. Natchez is under the slight risk category which is a step above marginal threat. According to the NWS forecast, Adams County and southwest Mississippi...
ADAMS COUNTY, MS
Natchez Democrat

UPDATE: Driver identified in fatal crash Sunday near Malt Shop

NATCHEZ — A Natchez woman died from blunt force trauma injuries in a car crash Sunday near the Malt Shop. Natchez Police were called to the accident scene at approximately 12:30 p.m. Sunday, Commander Justin Jones of Natchez Police Department said. It appears that 68-year-old Marion Susan Davis was...
NATCHEZ, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy