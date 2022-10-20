Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Unidentified Driver Killed, Other Driver Uninjured in Head-On Crash in Louisiana on LA 182
Unidentified Driver Killed, Other Driver Uninjured in Head-On Crash in Louisiana on LA 182. Louisiana – The Louisiana State Police Troop I was notified of a two-vehicle incident on Louisiana Highway 182 Long-Allen Bridge (old bridge) between Morgan City and Berwick in St. Mary Parish shortly after 2:30 p.m. on October 23, 2022. An unidentified man was killed in the crash.
Louisiana employee, customer’s sister charged after fight breaks out at sandwich shop
Two people were arrested on the North Shore over the weekend after a fight broke out following what police are calling "assault with a sandwich."
One Louisiana Driver is Dead and Another Has Been Arrested in Morning Two-Vehicle Crash on LA 308
One Louisiana Driver is Dead and Another Has Been Arrested in Morning Two-Vehicle Crash on LA 308. Louisiana – On October 23, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that just before 5:00 a.m., LSP Troop C was notified of a two-vehicle fatal crash on Louisiana Highway 308 near Orchid Street. Juana Ramos, 64, of Metairie, Louisiana, died in the crash.
One killed in head-on collision in St. Mary Parish
Louisiana State Police (LSP) reported that one person was killed in a head-on collision, Sunday, in Morgan City.
Houma man killed in JP crash
NEW ORLEANS — Troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop B are investigating a crash in Jefferson Parish that killed a man from Houma early Sunday morning. State police say that 34-year-old Delfino Sanchez-Fernandez of Houma was driving a 2019 Ford F-150 east on River Road near Iris Avenue at round 4:30 a.m. Sunday. The Ford subsequently veered left off the road and hit a flatbed trailer that was sitting on private property.
WDSU
JPSO investigating after expensive tool stolen from home of family fighting to rebuild
JEFFERSON, La. — A Jefferson family still trying to rebuild their home after Hurricane Ida was hit with another setback. Someone stole a crucial tool worth thousands of dollars from the company rebuilding their home. The Jefferson Parish sheriff’s office is trying to track them down. A large...
Crash kills man on River Road
Louisiana State Police say a man from Houma is dead after a crash in Jefferson Parish early this morning. “Shortly after 4:30 a.m., Troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop B began investigating a fatal crash
uptownmessenger.com
Police seek person-of-interest in attempted rape on Carrollton
The NOPD is seeking to locate and identify a person-of-interest for questioning in an ongoing investigation of an attempted aggravated rape that occurred on Oct. 9 in the 1900 block of South Carrollton Avenue. NOPD Special Victims Section Sex Crimes Unit detectives have developed the man pictured above as a...
WDSU
11-year-old boy from Destrehan reported missing
DESTREHAN, La. — St. Charles Parish Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's assistance in locating a missing 11-year-old boy. According to deputies, Bryce McKean was last seen leaving his residence in Destrehan on Oct. 22 around 7:30 a.m. without permission. McKean's mother contacted the sheriff's office and reported him...
Man sentenced to 70 years in prison as triple-offender after shooting bar owner
MARRERO, La. — On Friday, a Jefferson Parish judge sentenced Jonathon Brown to 70 years in prison after shooting and paralyzing a bar owner. He is reportedly found to be a career criminal under Louisiana’s habitual criminal offender law. Brown, 31, of New Orleans, was convicted of shooting...
Metairie woman killed in Assumption Parish crash
A Plaquemine man is an OWI facing charge after the early-Sunday-morning crash killed a 64-year-old woman from Jefferson Parish. The crash remains under investigation.
Suspect steals car in New Orleans with baby inside, according to police
NEW ORLEANS — A car was stolen at the intersection of Fleur De Lis Drive and 20th Street with a baby inside Sunday morning, according to the New Orleans Police Department. The NOPD said that an unknown individual stole the vehicle from its owner with the owner's child inside. The vehicle was discovered later on Sunday in the 6100 block of Louisville Street with the child still inside and unharmed.
Louisiana man killed after car crashes into tree Saturday night
A Hammond man was killed after his car crashed into a tree on Saturday.
WDSU
LIST: trick-or-treating times in your parish
Halloween is right around the corner! Find out when to take your kids trick-or-treating here:. City of Thibodaux will have trick or treat hours on Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. St. Tammany:. Halloween will be recognized on Oct. 31, but no trick or treating hours have been...
NOLA.com
Two men shot dead ID'd by New Orleans coroner
Two men recently killed in shootings were identified Monday by the Orleans Parish Coroner as Donald McField, 35, and Mario McCoy, 28. McField was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the Lower 9th Ward on Oct. 15. He was taken that afternoon from the 1200 block of Delery Street a local hospital, where he spent seven days before dying from his injuries on Friday, the coroner's office said.
brproud.com
Denham Springs man allegedly tries to torch mobile home during domestic dispute
DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD) – Firefighters with Livingston Parish Fire District #4 were called to a fire at a mobile home on Tuesday, October 18. The fire took place in the 33000 block of Highway 1019. “Upon arrival, firefighters learned a man and a woman were in the home...
Cops catch man after Saturday shooting in New Orleans
Police say they quickly found and arrested a man who shot and wounded a victim Saturday morning. “The male victim was bending down into his vehicle to retrieve an item when an armed suspect approached from behind.
houmatimes.com
Car burglary suspect arrested in Houma
On October 20, 2022, during the early morning hours, Houma Police Officers were patrolling the residential areas along Hwy 311, between Barrow St and Hollywood Road when an officer came across a subject dressed in all black with a black cover concealing his face and black gloves. Officer exited his unit to speak with the subject, at which time the subject began running. After loud verbal commands were given by the officer, the subject continued by fleeing between residences.
NOLA.com
One dead in Claiborne Avenue crash early Sunday, police say
A 34-year-old man died early Sunday morning after his vehicle crashed into an oak tree on North Claiborne Avenue near Gordon Street. The New Orleans Police Department said the accident ocurred at about 4:40 a.m. and the man was pronounced dead at the scene. The NOPD has not released any...
Worker hurls sandwich at customer, who pushed it on the floor because it was made wrong
Police in Slidell received a peculiar call over the weekend when someone reported a fight involving an assault with a sandwich after a restaurant interaction went south.
Comments / 0