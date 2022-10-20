ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Normal, IL

Comments / 0

Related
Central Illinois Proud

Bloomington approves new body cam, taser contract

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Bloomington City Council approved equipping Bloomington police officers with the latest technology Monday night. By a unanimous vote, the council members voted on a restructured contract between Bloomington Police Department and Axon Technologies. The new contract will purchase 128 new body-worn cameras, 37 squad car camera systems and 128 new tasers.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
Central Illinois Proud

OSF joins initiative to address gun death in children

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — OSF HealthCare has joined a nationwide gun safety movement to address firearms as the leading cause of death in children. According to OSF’s press release Monday, 13 children die from guns every day. To address this, OSF is joining the ‘Doesn’t Kill to Ask’...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Normal police searching for forgery suspect

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — The Normal Police Department is asking the public for help identify a suspect in a forgery investigation Monday. According to a Normal police Facebook post, the suspect cashed several stolen checks around central Illinois, totaling close to $60,000. The suspect is believed to be related...
NORMAL, IL
wglt.org

Bloomington Police: Carjackers target high horsepower vehicles

Bloomington Police are issuing safety tips to prevent vehicle thefts after a reported carjacking and shooting outside a grocery store on Sunday. Bloomington police officers were called at 8 a.m. to the parking lot outside Hy-Vee on North Veterans Parkway. According to BPD, multiple masked suspects tried to steal a...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
WCIA

Crime Stoppers seeking tips about deadly Champaign shooting

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help in a homicide investigation stemming from a shooting earlier this month. The shooting happened in the area of Third Street and Beardsley Avenue on Oct. 4. Champaign Police officers determined that three people were standing in the parking lot of an […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Pekin city manager fired, questions loom surrounding termination

PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) – Pekin’s city manager is now out of a job. During a Monday night Pekin city council meeting, Mark Rothert was fired from his role as city manager. The decision came down to a four to two vote, with councilmember John Abel and Mayor Mark Luft voting ‘no’. Councilmember Karen Hohimer was not in attendance.
PEKIN, IL
Central Illinois Proud

BPD shares safety tips after attempted vehicle theft, shots fired Sunday

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Bloomington Police have released safety tips to prevent vehicle thefts after an attempted car theft led to shots fired in Bloomington early Sunday morning. On Sunday, Oct. 23, at approximately 8:00 a.m., Bloomington Police responded to a parking lot in the 1400 block of North...
25newsnow.com

Guilty verdict leads to courtroom frenzy in Peoria

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Murder suspect Mikeal Reed was found guilty in Peoria County court on Thursday. Upon hearing the verdict, Reed apparently jumped up and climbed over the seating in an attempt to escape the courtroom. A report of the incident indicates it happened around 5:00 PM on...
PEORIA, IL
videtteonline.com

McLean County implements ability to text 911 in emergency situations

The ability to text 911 became available to McLean County residents on Sept. 19, allowing people in compromised emergency situations to contact 911 dispatchers. This feature was approved through the Metro McLean County Centralized Communications Center (METCOM) following the gradual release of this feature in other counties nationwide. The text-to-911...
MCLEAN COUNTY, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Coroner identifies Peoria’s latest Homicide victim

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood has identified Peoria’s latest homicide victim Monday. According to a press release, 23-year-old Couriaum L. Atkins of Peoria suffered multiple gun-shot wounds and died instantly. Officers located Atkins while responding to two shotspotter near W. Seibold Street between S....
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Drip 4 Sell Holding 1st drive for Dream Center Peoria

PEORIA (25 News Now) - A local business is reaching out to the community to help them support the dream center. “drip 4 sell” located off university is holding a clothing drive. They say the dream center’s biggest requests is for socks. For ever pair donated, they are...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Heavy police presence on Sheridan Rd. in Peoria

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — There is a large police presence near the intersection of N. Sheridan Rd. and W. Mac Queen Ave. in Peoria. Police have partially stopped traffic for an incident. This is a developing story and will be updated.
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Bloomington police investigate Friday night shots fired incident

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Bloomington Police Department is investigating a shooting incident near Washington and Howard Streets Friday. According to a Bloomington police press release, officers were dispatched at approximately 10:50 p.m. after a residence was struck by gunfire. There were no reported injuries, and the circumstances of...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
1470 WMBD

Sheriff’s Office: Peoria county girl partially run over by lawn mower

ELMWOOD, Ill. — A local child is being treated for severe injuries following a near tragic accident where she was partially run over by a lawn mower. Peoria County Sheriff’s officials say it happened late Friday afternoon at a home along North Cramer Road in the community of Elmwood, just west of Hanna City.
ELMWOOD, IL
1470 WMBD

Fon du Lac Park District Police try to help homeless

EAST PEORIA, Ill. – Addressing homelessness, one park at a time. That’s essentially what the Fon Du Lac Park District is doing. Especially as the winter gets closer, district police help homeless they see on patrol get food, warmth, clothing, and any medical treatment they may need. It’s...
EAST PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Central Illinois barbers are learning to identify mental health

PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — Monday afternoon, Central Illinois barbers learned how to spot signs of mental health issues in their clients. James Bryson teaches the mental health class with the Annie Malone health Initiative. His class includes learning about signs of depression, anxiety, suicidal tendencies, eating disorders, and more.
PEORIA, IL
WCIA

High-power voltage line falls down, starts fire in Piatt County

PIATT COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A high-power voltage line fell down and started flames in three spots, the Mid-Piatt County Fire Department confirmed. Fire officials said they had to wait for Ameren to turn off the power before they could extinguish the fire with water. The crew put the fire out and let Ameren controls the […]
PIATT COUNTY, IL
25newsnow.com

Vandals trash parts of Bloomington mall, including restaurant

BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - Vandals broke into Bloomington’s Eastland Mall last week, breaking glass and trashing various parts of the mall, with the most severe damage happening in the food court. Bloomington Police said they have no information about suspects and are asking for the public’s help to...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
25newsnow.com

Bloomington-Normal YMCA announces sale of old location

BLOOMINGTON (WJBC)– The Bloomington-Normal YMCA Board of Directors has approved the sale of the old YMCA facility located at 602 S. Main Street to Eastview Christian Church, according to newspartners WJBC. According to an email from YMCA CEO BJ Wilken, the YMCA and Eastview are under contract to transition...
BLOOMINGTON, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy