Central Illinois Proud
Bloomington approves new body cam, taser contract
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Bloomington City Council approved equipping Bloomington police officers with the latest technology Monday night. By a unanimous vote, the council members voted on a restructured contract between Bloomington Police Department and Axon Technologies. The new contract will purchase 128 new body-worn cameras, 37 squad car camera systems and 128 new tasers.
Central Illinois Proud
OSF joins initiative to address gun death in children
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — OSF HealthCare has joined a nationwide gun safety movement to address firearms as the leading cause of death in children. According to OSF’s press release Monday, 13 children die from guns every day. To address this, OSF is joining the ‘Doesn’t Kill to Ask’...
Central Illinois Proud
Normal police searching for forgery suspect
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — The Normal Police Department is asking the public for help identify a suspect in a forgery investigation Monday. According to a Normal police Facebook post, the suspect cashed several stolen checks around central Illinois, totaling close to $60,000. The suspect is believed to be related...
wglt.org
Bloomington Police: Carjackers target high horsepower vehicles
Bloomington Police are issuing safety tips to prevent vehicle thefts after a reported carjacking and shooting outside a grocery store on Sunday. Bloomington police officers were called at 8 a.m. to the parking lot outside Hy-Vee on North Veterans Parkway. According to BPD, multiple masked suspects tried to steal a...
Crime Stoppers seeking tips about deadly Champaign shooting
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help in a homicide investigation stemming from a shooting earlier this month. The shooting happened in the area of Third Street and Beardsley Avenue on Oct. 4. Champaign Police officers determined that three people were standing in the parking lot of an […]
Central Illinois Proud
Pekin city manager fired, questions loom surrounding termination
PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) – Pekin’s city manager is now out of a job. During a Monday night Pekin city council meeting, Mark Rothert was fired from his role as city manager. The decision came down to a four to two vote, with councilmember John Abel and Mayor Mark Luft voting ‘no’. Councilmember Karen Hohimer was not in attendance.
Central Illinois Proud
BPD shares safety tips after attempted vehicle theft, shots fired Sunday
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Bloomington Police have released safety tips to prevent vehicle thefts after an attempted car theft led to shots fired in Bloomington early Sunday morning. On Sunday, Oct. 23, at approximately 8:00 a.m., Bloomington Police responded to a parking lot in the 1400 block of North...
25newsnow.com
Guilty verdict leads to courtroom frenzy in Peoria
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Murder suspect Mikeal Reed was found guilty in Peoria County court on Thursday. Upon hearing the verdict, Reed apparently jumped up and climbed over the seating in an attempt to escape the courtroom. A report of the incident indicates it happened around 5:00 PM on...
videtteonline.com
McLean County implements ability to text 911 in emergency situations
The ability to text 911 became available to McLean County residents on Sept. 19, allowing people in compromised emergency situations to contact 911 dispatchers. This feature was approved through the Metro McLean County Centralized Communications Center (METCOM) following the gradual release of this feature in other counties nationwide. The text-to-911...
Central Illinois Proud
Coroner identifies Peoria’s latest Homicide victim
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood has identified Peoria’s latest homicide victim Monday. According to a press release, 23-year-old Couriaum L. Atkins of Peoria suffered multiple gun-shot wounds and died instantly. Officers located Atkins while responding to two shotspotter near W. Seibold Street between S....
25newsnow.com
Drip 4 Sell Holding 1st drive for Dream Center Peoria
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A local business is reaching out to the community to help them support the dream center. “drip 4 sell” located off university is holding a clothing drive. They say the dream center’s biggest requests is for socks. For ever pair donated, they are...
Central Illinois Proud
Heavy police presence on Sheridan Rd. in Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — There is a large police presence near the intersection of N. Sheridan Rd. and W. Mac Queen Ave. in Peoria. Police have partially stopped traffic for an incident. This is a developing story and will be updated.
Central Illinois Proud
Bloomington police investigate Friday night shots fired incident
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Bloomington Police Department is investigating a shooting incident near Washington and Howard Streets Friday. According to a Bloomington police press release, officers were dispatched at approximately 10:50 p.m. after a residence was struck by gunfire. There were no reported injuries, and the circumstances of...
1470 WMBD
Sheriff’s Office: Peoria county girl partially run over by lawn mower
ELMWOOD, Ill. — A local child is being treated for severe injuries following a near tragic accident where she was partially run over by a lawn mower. Peoria County Sheriff’s officials say it happened late Friday afternoon at a home along North Cramer Road in the community of Elmwood, just west of Hanna City.
1470 WMBD
Fon du Lac Park District Police try to help homeless
EAST PEORIA, Ill. – Addressing homelessness, one park at a time. That’s essentially what the Fon Du Lac Park District is doing. Especially as the winter gets closer, district police help homeless they see on patrol get food, warmth, clothing, and any medical treatment they may need. It’s...
Central Illinois Proud
Central Illinois barbers are learning to identify mental health
PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — Monday afternoon, Central Illinois barbers learned how to spot signs of mental health issues in their clients. James Bryson teaches the mental health class with the Annie Malone health Initiative. His class includes learning about signs of depression, anxiety, suicidal tendencies, eating disorders, and more.
High-power voltage line falls down, starts fire in Piatt County
PIATT COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A high-power voltage line fell down and started flames in three spots, the Mid-Piatt County Fire Department confirmed. Fire officials said they had to wait for Ameren to turn off the power before they could extinguish the fire with water. The crew put the fire out and let Ameren controls the […]
25newsnow.com
Vandals trash parts of Bloomington mall, including restaurant
BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - Vandals broke into Bloomington’s Eastland Mall last week, breaking glass and trashing various parts of the mall, with the most severe damage happening in the food court. Bloomington Police said they have no information about suspects and are asking for the public’s help to...
Nursing home owners say they ‘don’t need’ county approval to close a third Champaign-Urbana facility
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Representatives for the owners of the former Champaign County Nursing Home say they can close the facility in as few as 60 days without permission from the County Board that sold them the home in 2019 under the agreement it remains a nursing home until 2028. Thus, the future of the […]
25newsnow.com
Bloomington-Normal YMCA announces sale of old location
BLOOMINGTON (WJBC)– The Bloomington-Normal YMCA Board of Directors has approved the sale of the old YMCA facility located at 602 S. Main Street to Eastview Christian Church, according to newspartners WJBC. According to an email from YMCA CEO BJ Wilken, the YMCA and Eastview are under contract to transition...
