Oklahoma State

Oklahoma Forestry Services urge fire safety

By Caroline Sellers/KFOR
 4 days ago

OKLAHOMA CITY ( KFOR ) – Oklahoma Forestry Services is urging Oklahomans to use caution as fire danger increases.

As Oklahoma’s temperatures rise along with wind and continued dryness, OFS is asking Oklahomans to delay outdoor burning and to ensure that any previous outdoor fires have been properly distinguished.

“Above normal temperatures and a lack of rainfall in Oklahoma has exacerbated drought conditions resulting in exceptional wildland fuel dryness,” said State Forester Mark Goeller. “Oklahoma Forestry Services is closely monitoring current and expected weather forecasts in order to ensure our preparedness and response actions are at the highest level possible.”

According to OFS, Oklahoma’s drought conditions are predicted to continue into fall and into winter. Fire danger could possibly improve in late fall, but indications are that above normal fire occurrence and severity will continue into early winter.

There are county burn bans in effect in 45 counties from McCurtain County in southeastern Oklahoma to Harper County in the northeast.

