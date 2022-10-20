Read full article on original website
Severe storms possible after dark Sunday in Minnesota
It'll be luck of the draw for thirsty ground in Minnesota on Sunday night as not everyone will get rain, but where it does rain it could be associated with some intense thunderstorms. The National Weather Service's Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has issued a slight risk of severe weather in...
NOAA long term winter weather outlook mixed bag for WNY
Could we deal with piles of snow this winter? The National Weather Service says we could see normal temperatures this winter, but there’s a chance of higher than normal precipitation levels.
New outlook predicts Iowa winter snowfall amounts
The Climate Prediction Center's official winter forecast has been released, and it splits the country in two: hot and dry down south, and a mystery up north.
WDIO-TV
Sabrina Ullman: One more warm, dry day to end the weekend
Today will be warmer than normal, with afternoon highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. A gusty southeast wind will again keep temperatures cooler along the North Shore and towards the head of the lake. Rain chances return this evening, becoming widespread overnight. Thunderstorms are possible from around midnight...
Here's What Winter In California Is Predicted To Look Like This Year
The NOAA released their annual report on Winter weather conditions across the country.
First Snow Hits Washington This Weekend, Get Ready!
I hope you are ready because the first snow of the season is here! If you're not ready for winter yet, you better read on because it is about to smack you in the FACE!. Well, it is tonight and no I am not kidding. The forecast for the Cascade Mountain range is snow tonight (Friday October 21, 2022) with up to 10 inches possible in places. Snow between 3-6 inches is expected all along the mountain range not just at the peaks. Then on Sunday there is a 20% chance of snow and some more expected on Monday. Which mountain passes in Washington State are expecting the most snow this weekend?
Third Wisconsin meat company issues recall
A Door County meat processing company is the third Wisconsin-based food producer to issue a recall this month. Door County Custom Meats and Venison Processing in Sturgeon Bay is issuing a voluntary Class I recall for a four products, each of which were sold at farmers markets and retail stores. The recalled products include:
Strong System To Hit North Dakota Monday Could Bring Snow
Here's who has the best chance of accumulating snow Monday and Tuesday.
KSNB Local4
Could we see an early snowfall this year?
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - It’s been cold enough for snow the past few mornings here in south central Nebraska as we have seen lows in the 20′s. But without the moisture needed to produce snow, we have dodged seeing an early measurable snowfall. Such was not the case for our neighbors to the northeast in Wisconsin this past weekend. Video taken from Milwaukee, Wisconsin shows snowflakes falling from the sky as an early winter storm pommeled parts of the upper Midwest dumping upwards of 18 inches in northern Wisconsin and Michigan. while it’s not uncommon to see first measurable snow in these spots during mid October, it is a little early for central eastern cities along Lake Michigan to see their first snow.
WGME
Sunny skies in Maine, but when will the snow really start to fly?
PORTLAND (WGME)--If the end of October has you thinking about when we can expect the first big winter snowfall in Maine, you’re not alone. Many ski resorts across Maine and New Hampshire have already been testing out snowmaking equipment, and we have seen some flakes already in the high elevations of Maine and New Hampshire.
The Snowiest Day In New York State History
Parts of New York State got their first snow of the season this week and it got us thinking about the snowiest day in New York History. If you ask anyone outside of New York State, heck even most people in the state, about where it snows the most, they most likely say Buffalo, New York.
Great Lakes Could Get Slammed By Up to 24-Foot Waves During Early Winter Storm
A storm that’s affecting Michigan’s Great Lakes on Monday and Tuesday could cause 24-foot waves and drop over 18 inches of snow. People around Lake Superior will see the worst of the weather, according to the National Weather Service office in Marquette. Meteorologists warn that aside from the snow and rain, gale-force winds of up to 50 mph could cause beach erosion and flooding in low-lying areas.
foodmanufacturing.com
Wisconsin Sausage Maker Completes $35M Expansion
DENMARK, Wis. — The nation’s largest co-manufacturer of sausage and hot dog products has completed a $35 million expansion in Denmark with support from the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation. WEDC Deputy Secretary and COO Sam Rikkers announced that Salm Partners is eligible for up to $950,000 in state...
For the Record: Michels on plans to shake up state agencies; Clean Water Act’s 50-year impact in Wisconsin
Clean Water Act’s 50-year impact in Wisconsin On this week’s For the Record, Adrian Stocks from the DNR’s Bureau of Water Quality described how 50 years of the federal Clean Waters Act has helped clean up the state’s waterways — but how there’s still a long way to go. “Before that, there was open industrial dumping,” Stocks explained. “The Clean Water...
spectrumnews1.com
Wisconsin sees a toasty October weekend
DE PERE , Wis. — With the clang of a cowbell, Em Von Der Ruhr and other volunteers from St. Norbert College helped runners in the Hot Cider Hustle Sunday. The run was being held under sunny skies and temperatures that climbed into the middle-60s by late morning. Von...
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin DOJ reaches $1.65 million settlement with Container Life Cycle Management for hazardous waste violations
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) announced on Tuesday a proposed settlement between Container Life Cycle Management LLC (CLCM) to resolve various violations at its Milwaukee County facilities. The $1.65 million agreement between CLCM, the United States, and the State of Wisconsin to resolve CLCM’s violations of...
Wisconsin Hunter Takes Down State’s First Bow-Killed Elk in at Least 140 Years
An archer has officially taken Wisconsin’s first bow-killed elk in at least 140 years. Per reports, Dan Evenson of Cambridge, Wisconsin shot the 6-by-7 bull in the Clam Lake area. He made the amazing shot on Oct. 15 in the Clam Lake area after drawing one of only three elk tags awarded in a state lottery. The lottery garnered more than 25,000 applications.
Do You Carry A Sidearm When Hunting In Minnesota Or Wisconsin?
When rifle hunting deer for example, you're of course out there with your main firearm. What about some kind of a sidearm though? It's almost Minnesota Deer Season Opener, with Wisconsin Rifle Season shortly after, so it's a good time to discuss the topic. We deer hunt about 25 minutes...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin test scores; learning loss evident latest report card shows
Wisconsin test scores; learning loss evident, latest report card shows; worst state for racial gaps. The "Nation's Report Card" is out for the first time since the pandemic began, and Wisconsin student test scores show learning loss. The national report also shows Wisconsin is the worst state for racial gaps between white and black students.
voiceofalexandria.com
Record fish caught in Wisconsin
Stacker compiled a list of fishing records in Wisconsin from Land Big Fish. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
