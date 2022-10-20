Read full article on original website
SheKnows
Days of Our Lives’ Jackée Harry Turns From Laughter to Tears After Devastating News Leaves Her ‘Completely Heartbroken’
Long before tugging at our heartstrings and putting a smile on our faces as Days of Our Lives’ powerhouse, Paulina, Jackée Harry was making us laugh in hilarious shows and movies stretching all the way back to her days on Another World and 227. Funny people, of course, tend to run in the same circles, so it’s no surprise that she knew Leslie Jordan, the actor and comedian whose Instagram videos went viral in the early days of the pandemic and brought so much joy to so many people.
hotnewhiphop.com
Candace Owens Threatens To Sue George Floyd’s Family
After Floyd’s loved ones sued Ye, Candace called it “frivolous” and teased that she should sue them for causing her “distress. Years after they endured a loss that sparked global protests, the loved ones of George Floyd are in the thick of another controversy. The cameraphone video of Floyd’s life ending after former officer Derek Chauvin kneeled on his neck for nearly nine minutes became a viral phenomenon. People were outraged to hear Floyd cry out and say he couldn’t breathe, and the public took to the streets to fight against an unjust system.
Nathan Lane, Danny Burstein & Zoë Wanamaker Set For Broadway’s ‘Pictures From Home’ In January
Nathan Lane, Danny Burstein and Zoë Wanamaker, three of the theater’s most acclaimed artists, will return to the New York stage this January in the Broadway premiere of Pictures From Home, based on the photo memoir by Larry Sultan adapted for the stage by Sharr White (The Other Place, Annapurna). Pictures From Home, staged by director Bartlett Sher, will begin previews on Tuesday, January 10, 2023 at Studio 54 on Broadway and officially open on Thursday, February 9, 2023 for a strictly limited engagement. The creative team and ticketing information will be announced at a later date. Pictures From Home is described...
#TrendCheck: New 'Ant-Man' Trailer, Remembering Leslie Jordan
Here's what's trending on your timelines for Oct. 25, 2022.
Woman is on a mission to bake recipes she finds on gravestones, says 'they’re to die for'
'These recipes feel like a more tactile, all-senses-included way to remember someone rather than only using your memory.'
AP Report: Another Internet Pastor Gone Viral
While we all need a good word throughout the week and can usually get it from our favorite social media influencers or popular influential pastors, some use their platform to spew craziness or uncomfortable topics. Todays internet Pastor is no different. In a clip a Pastor stated, “if you have a man and he’s heterosexual […] The post AP Report: Another Internet Pastor Gone Viral appeared first on 92 Q.
Adidas terminates relationship with Ye 'immediately' amid antisemitic comments
Outrage and pressure grew on Adidas to stop working with Ye following the rapper's antisemitic comments.
Nicki Swift
