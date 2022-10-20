ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS San Francisco

Sacramento teacher arrested in teen's 2020 disappearance

A Sacramento public school teacher has been arrested in connection with the disappearance of a local teenager who was missing for almost two years before returning home this past March, police said.Holga Castillo Olivares, 61, is an employee of the Sacramento City Unified School District and works at a K-8 elementary school. She was arrested on Thursday and charged with detention of a minor with intent to conceal from a parent and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, according to the Rancho Cordova Police Department. CBS Sacramento reports that Olivares is a second-grade teacher.Michael Ramirez was reported missing...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Man accused of East Sacramento homicide to appear in court Monday

SACRAMENTO - The man accused of shooting and killing a man in an affluent neighborhood of Sacramento last week is scheduled to appear in court Monday. Desean Basser Jr. is accused of shooting Charles Starzynski on October 20.  Starzynski had just stepped out of the car for a weekly game of pinochle with friends and was shot, authorities say. Basser Jr. had also robbed Starzynski and vandalized his car.Basser Jr. was later arrested following a lengthy SWAT standoff in connection with the shooting. He was out on bond for felony domestic violence at the time. "It's pretty shocking, it's really incredibly sad, to have something this extreme happen, ending in a swat showdown," said Amber Elliott, Starzynski's niece.
SACRAMENTO, CA
eastcountytoday.net

Antioch Apartment Building Struck by Gunfire Sunday Night

At 9:20 pm Sunday, the Antioch Police Department responded to a report of shots fired in the area of E 6th Street in the City of Antioch. According to police, they said Monday morning the shooting is still under investigation as 6-8 shots were being fired into an apartment building. Several casings were located at the scene and that no one was injured.
ANTIOCH, CA
ABC10

Man shot while walking in Stockton, police say

STOCKTON, Calif. — Investigators with the Stockton Police Department are searching for a gunman who allegedly opened fire on a pedestrian sending him to the hospital Saturday. The shooting happened around 9:45 p.m. Saturday as a 49-year-old man was walking along Union Street at Flora Street near Stockton's downtown...
STOCKTON, CA
CBS News

Police investigating stabbing in North Sacramento

SACRAMENTO - Police are investigating a stabbing that happened in North Sacramento on Saturday. According to the Sacramento Police Department, the incident happened in the 4600 block of Madison Avenue. The victim was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. No further information, including a suspect description, has been released...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Sacramento City Unified teacher arrested for hiding teen makes first court appearance

SACRAMENTO — A Sacramento teacher was granted zero bail and pretrial release that includes a no-contact order with a teenager who was hidden at her house for nearly two years. 61-year-old Holga Castillo Olivares is a second-grade teacher at Birney Waldorf-Inspired K-8 School in the Sacramento City Unified School District. According to the Rancho Cordova Police Department, Holga was arrested on Oct. 20 and charged with the detention of a minor with intent to conceal from a parent and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.Then-15-year-old Michael Ramirez, now 17, disappeared in June 2020 and was gone for nearly two...
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

4 hospitalized after head-on crash involving stolen vehicle in Antelope

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Four people were hospitalized Monday morning after two-vehicle accident in Antelope. According to Sacramento Metro Fire, it happened near the intersection of Roseville Road and Whyte Avenue. California Highway Patrol says a Roseville police officer saw a black truck possibly matching the description of a stolen...
ANTELOPE, CA
Fox40

Two injured in wrong-way crash on Highway 50

EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Two people were injured in a crash on Highway 50 Sunday after a driver drove the wrong way on the road, the El Dorado County Fire Protection District said. The fire department said around 8 p.m., crews responded to a report of an...
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Suspected gunman arrested in deadly East Sacramento shooting

SACRAMENTO – Police have arrested a suspect who shot and killed a man in East Sacramento's Fabulous 40s neighborhood.The victim had just stepped out of his car at the Sutter Lawn Tennis Club and was shot as he stood by his car before he got inside on Thursday.Sacramento police say they believe he was also robbed. On Friday, detectives announced they had identified the suspect as 23-year-old Desean Brasser Jr. He was located along Shoal Court in Sacramento and has since been arrested. Police say this incident marks the 49th homicide Sacramento has seen in 2022. There were 57 in all of 2021. Brasser, who is facing homicide and robbery charges, is scheduled to be arraigned in court on Monday. 
SACRAMENTO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Woman arrested for vehicular manslaughter in Sutter County DUI crash

SUTTER COUNTY, Calif. - A 24-year-old woman was arrested for DUI and vehicular manslaughter following a crash in Sutter County early Saturday morning, according to the Yuba-Sutter CHP. Officers said Serina Ali was driving a 2020 Honda Ridgeline south on Humphrey Road at high speeds and was approaching an intersection...
CBS Sacramento

49-year-old man shot in Stockton by passenger in vehicle overnight Saturday

STOCKTON — A 49-year-old man walking in the area of Union and Flora streets in Stockton was shot by someone in a vehicle Saturday night. There have been no arrests.Around 9:45 p.m., the suspect vehicle stopped, a passenger exited and fired multiple gunshots at the pedestrian, according to Stockton Police.The man was taken to an area hospital where police say he was in stable condition.The suspects are described as three Hispanic male adults.
STOCKTON, CA
abc10.com

Highway 20 crash leaves 1 dead, 1 in hospital near Yuba City

YUBA COUNTY, Calif. — The California Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash that happened Saturday near Yuba City. Few details surrounding the crash have been released at this time, but officials confirmed that a crash along Highway 20 and Humphrey Road Saturday left one person dead and another person in the hospital.
YUBA CITY, CA
FOX40

Sacramento homicide suspect arrested in Hawaii, police say

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A man in Hawaii was arrested in connection with a September killing in Sacramento, the police department said. Sacramento Police on Friday said 34-year-old Toese Asiata was arrested in Honolulu on a homicide warrant. The homicide that Asiata is a suspect in happened on Sept. 13.  Police responded to reports of […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

ABC10

