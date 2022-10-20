Read full article on original website
T County Tucker
4d ago
when he spit in my face You'd better call an ambulance. no police needed!
Reply(8)
13
Man accused of breaking into FedExForum, attempts to steal transit van
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man will be in court Monday after police say he broke into the FedExForum before attempting to steal a transit van. It happened Friday night when workers say they noticed someone driving the van on the second floor of a parking garage. A security guard blocked the van with his […]
One killed, one detained after Soulsville shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A man is dead following a shooting in Soulsville Monday. Memphis Police say officers responded to a shooting in the 600 block of Stephens Place. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say a man has been detained. There is no further information at this time. If you have any information, […]
Woman charged with assault of Batesville teacher
PANOLA COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - A woman is behind bars in Panola County after she reportedly assaulted a teacher, according to police. Batesville Police Department says Cyndi Presley is charged with felony simple assault on a teacher. According to the police report, on Monday, Aug. 22, Presley assaulted the teacher...
Man points gun at woman, children after horn blown in traffic: MPD
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man has been charged after being accused of pulling a stolen gun on a woman and two children while driving in Whitehaven. According to the victim, Shelton Pope tried running her off the road when she blew her horn at him. She says he got out of his car on […]
Man killed by officers after police chase in Mississippi
SENATOBIA, Miss. — A man wanted for kidnapping was shot and killed by officers in North Mississippi. Now the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) is investigating the officer-involved shooting. FOX13 has the latest on the case that involved police from Hernando and Senatobia. The pursuit was started by the...
Wreck on Airways sends one to the hospital
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Drivers were met with delays in South Memphis on Monday when a wreck blocked the eastbound lanes of Shelby Drive near Airways. Police said the wreck happened around 11:14 p.m. One person was injured and transported in critical condition to Regional One Hospital. MPD said this is now an ongoing investigation.
Father arrested after bringing gun, trespassing on school property
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A father was arrested Monday morning after police say he brought a gun on school property while knowing he was banned from school grounds. According to the affidavit, 31-year-old Alex Heard was dropping off his daughter at Cornerstone Prep in Frayser when police were called. A...
MPD searching for suspects in Highland Heights homicide
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for three suspects after a homicide in August. MPD arrived on the scene in the Highland Heights neighborhood and found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was rushed to Regional One Hospital where he was pronounced dead. Memphis Police have identified the deceased as 42-year-old Clarence […]
Police release video of Henry Avenue homicide suspects
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department has released surveillance footage of the suspects responsible for the August shooting death of 42-year-old Clarence Teal. Police say that on Aug. 28, Teal was found lying on the ground outside a home on Henry Avenue, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He...
West Memphis police encounter ‘switch’ accessory on weapons
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - West Memphis police have encountered a new weapon accessory in the city’s eighth homicide this year. One person has been arrested and police are still searching for others. It comes as local law enforcement is facing a growing concern over a new weapon accessory.
Man shot, killed by police in Senatobia
SENATOBIA, Miss. (WMC) - Senatobia Police Department revealed new details after a man was shot and killed by officers on Sunday. Police say they were assisting another agency with a pursuit that was entering Senatobia city limits. Officers chased the driver until he crashed near Hwy 51 and Main Street,...
Decision to try teens charged in Memphis pastor’s murder as adults looms
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The process to decide whether or not the two teens charged in the murder of Rev. Autura Eason-Williams will stand trial as juveniles or adults is still underway. Miguel Andrade and Brayan Carillo, both 15, and their families as well as Eason-Williams’ family, were present in...
MPD: Preventative tools, community engagement key to curbing vehicle crimes
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department will be hosting an event to help you keep your vehicle safe. It comes as auto thefts continue to rise across the city. MPD reports overall crime went up by 600 from this time last year, with the majority of those crimes being vehicle thefts and car break-ins.
Woman tries to run over husband, injures children: MPD
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis mother was arrested and is now facing a slew of charges, including attempted murder and child abuse. Detectives say Audrey Kimble went on a rampage against her husband. Investigators say for a reason unknown, Kimble tried using her Mercury Mountaineer to run over her husband. Police add her 2-year-old child […]
2 women named persons of interest in Parkway Village homicide
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department is searching for two women they say are persons of interest in the Aug. 16 murder of Kenneth Starks. That morning, Starks was found slumped over the wheel of his car, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead on the...
Judge delays decision on transferring teens charged in pastor’s death to adult court
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Two teens charged in the murder of a Memphis pastor will have to wait three more weeks before learning if they will be tried as adults. Judge Tarik Sugarmon said Monday the state still needs more time to make a determination on whether to seek a transfer for the two 15-year-olds charged in […]
Parents concerned after altercation at Desoto school
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Emotions are boiling over for a Desoto County schools mother after her daughter was ‘attacked’ by a parent during a fight this week. She spoke exclusively with WREG. her message and the latest on the investigation. The mother of one of the girls involved in the fight described this as an isolated […]
MBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Senatobia
SENATOBIA, Miss. - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) is investigating an officer-involved shooting involving a Senatobia police officer. MBI says the shooting took place around 4:30 p.m. near Gilmore Street in Senatobia. MBI is currently assessing the incident and gathering evidence. Authorities have not confirmed any injuries at this...
Drug Arrests in Lauderdale County
ON THURSDAY, AGENTS WITH THE LAUDERDALE COUNTY DRUG TASK FORCE EXECUTED A LAWFUL SEARCH WARRANT AT 320 HAWTHORNE ST APT 8. ENTRY WAS MADE BY THE FLORENCE/LAUDERDALE COUNTY SPECIAL OPERATIONS TEAM AND AFTER SECURING THE RESIDENCE, A SEARCH BEGAN. FENTANYL PILLS WERE LOCATED INSIDE AND OUTSIDE OF THE RESIDENCE ALONG WITH PACKAGING COMMONLY USED FOR DISTRIBUTING FENTANYL PILLS. SCALES, MULTIPLE HANDGUNS AND MARIJUANA WAS ALSO LOCATED WITH APPROXIMATELY 70 PILLS OR 8 GRAMS. JAMESON DASHAWN HOGANS, 20, DEANDRE ONEAL JOHNSON, 21, AND XAVIER KESHUN KING, 19, WERE ALL ARRESTED AND FACE CHARGES OF TRAFFICKING IN ILLEGAL DRUGS (FENTANYL), UNLAWFUL POSS OF MARIJUANA 2ND AND UNLAWFUL POSS OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA. ADDITIONAL CHARGES AND ARRESTS ARE ANTICIPATED FOLLOWING THIS INVESTIGATION.
Man arrested after lobby shooting leads to hotel evacuation
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Wednesday morning hotel guests were evacuated after police say a man fired several rounds of shots inside the lobby, critically injuring a man who was shot multiple times. Vontre Alexander Hubbard, 32, is charged with criminal attempted first-degree murder, possession of a firearm with the intent...
