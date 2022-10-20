ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

T County Tucker
4d ago

when he spit in my face You'd better call an ambulance. no police needed!

WREG

Man accused of breaking into FedExForum, attempts to steal transit van

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man will be in court Monday after police say he broke into the FedExForum before attempting to steal a transit van. It happened Friday night when workers say they noticed someone driving the van on the second floor of a parking garage. A security guard blocked the van with his […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

One killed, one detained after Soulsville shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A man is dead following a shooting in Soulsville Monday. Memphis Police say officers responded to a shooting in the 600 block of Stephens Place. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say a man has been detained. There is no further information at this time. If you have any information, […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Woman charged with assault of Batesville teacher

PANOLA COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - A woman is behind bars in Panola County after she reportedly assaulted a teacher, according to police. Batesville Police Department says Cyndi Presley is charged with felony simple assault on a teacher. According to the police report, on Monday, Aug. 22, Presley assaulted the teacher...
BATESVILLE, MS
WREG

Wreck on Airways sends one to the hospital

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Drivers were met with delays in South Memphis on Monday when a wreck blocked the eastbound lanes of Shelby Drive near Airways. Police said the wreck happened around 11:14 p.m. One person was injured and transported in critical condition to Regional One Hospital. MPD said this is now an ongoing investigation.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Father arrested after bringing gun, trespassing on school property

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A father was arrested Monday morning after police say he brought a gun on school property while knowing he was banned from school grounds. According to the affidavit, 31-year-old Alex Heard was dropping off his daughter at Cornerstone Prep in Frayser when police were called. A...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

MPD searching for suspects in Highland Heights homicide

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for three suspects after a homicide in August. MPD arrived on the scene in the Highland Heights neighborhood and found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was rushed to Regional One Hospital where he was pronounced dead. Memphis Police have identified the deceased as 42-year-old Clarence […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Police release video of Henry Avenue homicide suspects

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department has released surveillance footage of the suspects responsible for the August shooting death of 42-year-old Clarence Teal. Police say that on Aug. 28, Teal was found lying on the ground outside a home on Henry Avenue, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

West Memphis police encounter ‘switch’ accessory on weapons

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - West Memphis police have encountered a new weapon accessory in the city’s eighth homicide this year. One person has been arrested and police are still searching for others. It comes as local law enforcement is facing a growing concern over a new weapon accessory.
WEST MEMPHIS, AR
actionnews5.com

Man shot, killed by police in Senatobia

SENATOBIA, Miss. (WMC) - Senatobia Police Department revealed new details after a man was shot and killed by officers on Sunday. Police say they were assisting another agency with a pursuit that was entering Senatobia city limits. Officers chased the driver until he crashed near Hwy 51 and Main Street,...
SENATOBIA, MS
actionnews5.com

Decision to try teens charged in Memphis pastor’s murder as adults looms

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The process to decide whether or not the two teens charged in the murder of Rev. Autura Eason-Williams will stand trial as juveniles or adults is still underway. Miguel Andrade and Brayan Carillo, both 15, and their families as well as Eason-Williams’ family, were present in...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

MPD: Preventative tools, community engagement key to curbing vehicle crimes

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department will be hosting an event to help you keep your vehicle safe. It comes as auto thefts continue to rise across the city. MPD reports overall crime went up by 600 from this time last year, with the majority of those crimes being vehicle thefts and car break-ins.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Woman tries to run over husband, injures children: MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis mother was arrested and is now facing a slew of charges, including attempted murder and child abuse. Detectives say Audrey Kimble went on a rampage against her husband. Investigators say for a reason unknown, Kimble tried using her Mercury Mountaineer to run over her husband. Police add her 2-year-old child […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

2 women named persons of interest in Parkway Village homicide

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department is searching for two women they say are persons of interest in the Aug. 16 murder of Kenneth Starks. That morning, Starks was found slumped over the wheel of his car, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead on the...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Parents concerned after altercation at Desoto school

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Emotions are boiling over for a Desoto County schools mother after her daughter was ‘attacked’ by a parent during a fight this week. She spoke exclusively with WREG. her message and the latest on the investigation. The mother of one of the girls involved in the fight described this as an isolated […]
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
actionnews5.com

MBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Senatobia

SENATOBIA, Miss. - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) is investigating an officer-involved shooting involving a Senatobia police officer. MBI says the shooting took place around 4:30 p.m. near Gilmore Street in Senatobia. MBI is currently assessing the incident and gathering evidence. Authorities have not confirmed any injuries at this...
SENATOBIA, MS
radio7media.com

Drug Arrests in Lauderdale County

ON THURSDAY, AGENTS WITH THE LAUDERDALE COUNTY DRUG TASK FORCE EXECUTED A LAWFUL SEARCH WARRANT AT 320 HAWTHORNE ST APT 8. ENTRY WAS MADE BY THE FLORENCE/LAUDERDALE COUNTY SPECIAL OPERATIONS TEAM AND AFTER SECURING THE RESIDENCE, A SEARCH BEGAN. FENTANYL PILLS WERE LOCATED INSIDE AND OUTSIDE OF THE RESIDENCE ALONG WITH PACKAGING COMMONLY USED FOR DISTRIBUTING FENTANYL PILLS. SCALES, MULTIPLE HANDGUNS AND MARIJUANA WAS ALSO LOCATED WITH APPROXIMATELY 70 PILLS OR 8 GRAMS. JAMESON DASHAWN HOGANS, 20, DEANDRE ONEAL JOHNSON, 21, AND XAVIER KESHUN KING, 19, WERE ALL ARRESTED AND FACE CHARGES OF TRAFFICKING IN ILLEGAL DRUGS (FENTANYL), UNLAWFUL POSS OF MARIJUANA 2ND AND UNLAWFUL POSS OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA. ADDITIONAL CHARGES AND ARRESTS ARE ANTICIPATED FOLLOWING THIS INVESTIGATION.
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, TN
actionnews5.com

Man arrested after lobby shooting leads to hotel evacuation

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Wednesday morning hotel guests were evacuated after police say a man fired several rounds of shots inside the lobby, critically injuring a man who was shot multiple times. Vontre Alexander Hubbard, 32, is charged with criminal attempted first-degree murder, possession of a firearm with the intent...
MEMPHIS, TN

