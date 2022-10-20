ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WDW News Today

Disney Genie+ Reaches $30 Per Person at Disneyland Resort

Disney Genie+ has reached its highest price ever at Disneyland Resort, where it is available for $30 per person today. Earlier this month, Genie+ was raised from $20 to “start at $25” per person, per day as Disney switched the service to variable pricing. This means the price can change day-by-day based on expected crowds.
WDW News Today

New Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Monorail, The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror & More MagicBand+ Designs Now Available for Resort Guest Pre-Arrival Orders

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Several new MagicBand+ designs are now available for resort pre-arrival featuring some beloved sights around Walt Disney World. Monorail MagicBand+. This gray MagicBand+ shows the Walt Disney World Monorail among the clouds. The center puck features a...
WDW News Today

Firework Tests at Disney’s Hollywood Studios Announced to Resort Guests

Guests staying at Walt Disney World Resort hotels located in the EPCOT Resort Area should be aware that overnight fireworks and rehearsal activities are planned to take place at Disney’s Hollywood Studios tonight, as well as Wednesday, October 27 and Thursday, October 28, from approximately 11-11:30 p.m. Resort Guests...
WDW News Today

NEW Mickey Comic Strip Jean Jacket From Disneyland Resort

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Keep warm and stylish this winter with a new Mickey comic strips jean jacket. We first found it in the Dress Shop at Downtown Disney District. Mickey Comic Strips Jean Jacket – $74.99. The print varies...
WDW News Today

Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy to Direct Damon Lindelof’s Star Wars Movie

Damon Lindelof’s Star Wars movie has found its director in “Ms. Marvel’s” Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, according to Deadline‘s Justin Kroll. While no formal announcement of the film has been made yet, Lindelof’s project, which he will co-write, was rumored to be in development back in March. Sources told Deadline that while the project is still being written and a long way off from filming, it was important to have a director early in the process, so that their vision could be incorporated into the script.
WDW News Today

Walt Disney World Offering Discounted Hotel Rooms to Annual Passholders in Early 2023

Annual Passholders can now book a discounted room at select Walt Disney World resort hotels for early 2023. Annual Passholders can save between 10% and 25% on rooms for stays most nights from January 2, 2023, through April 30, 2023. From January 2 through February 28, discounts are available for most Sunday-Thursday nights, and most nights March 1 through April 30.
WDW News Today

PHOTO REPORT: Universal Studios Hollywood 10/20/22 (Christmas Decorations & Halloween Atmosphere, Peach’s Castle Arrives, In Memoriam of Robbie Coltrane, and More)

Quiet on set; we’re ready to roll! We headed out to Universal Studios Hollywood today to check in on everything as Halloween fades into the holidays. So come along to see everything we found at Universal Studios Hollywood in today’s photo report. CityWalk. Toothsome Chocolate Emporium and Savory...
WDW News Today

NEW Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort Scarf and Valet Tray

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa has a new headscarf and valet tray available in their gift shop, Curiouser Clothiers. Grand Floridian Scarf – $49.99. The scarf was on display with a Grand Floridian shirt.
WDW News Today

New ‘The Mandalorian’ Collectible Medallions Machine in Downtown Disney District

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. A new collectible medallions machine featuring “The Mandalorian” designs has arrived at Star Wars Trading Post in Downtown Disney District. There are four designs, and collectors can purchase all four for $15. The designs feature...
WDW News Today

New Pink Polka-Dot Starbucks Tumbler at Disneyland Resort

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. A new pink polka-dot Starbucks tumbler, matching the new fluffy pink Spirit Jersey, is available at Disneyland Resort. Pink Polka-Dot Starbucks Tumbler Cup – $29.99. The cup was on display in World of Disney, but they...
WDW News Today

Trailer and Poster Released for ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’

Scott Lang and Hope van Dyne are heading back to the Quantum Realm in the teaser trailer for Marvel Studios’ “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.”. Of course, they’ll have their work cut out for them, as Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors) will prove to be a giant-sized threat. This is the first footage from the film released to the public. A preview was shown at both San Diego Comic-Con and the D23 Expo earlier this year.
WDW News Today

NEW Light-Up Groot Plush, Marvel Ornaments, and Holiday Pin at Disneyland Resort

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Celebrate the holidays with Marvel characters this year thanks to new merchandise from Disneyland Resort. Light-Up Baby Groot Plush – $26.99. This version of Baby Groot was featured on merchandise last year, but the plush itself...

Comments / 0

Community Policy