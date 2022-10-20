Read full article on original website
Related
WDW News Today
NEW ’Merry Grinchmas’ Sweater Jersey at Universal’s Islands Of Adventure
The holidays are fast approaching, and we’re ready to celebrate. A new Grinchmas jersey was found at the Mulberry Street Store in Universal’s Islands of Adventure. The front has a small, smiling Grinch in the center of a wreath. The back reads “Merry Grinchmas,” with “merry” in red...
WDW News Today
Disney Genie+ Reaches $30 Per Person at Disneyland Resort
Disney Genie+ has reached its highest price ever at Disneyland Resort, where it is available for $30 per person today. Earlier this month, Genie+ was raised from $20 to “start at $25” per person, per day as Disney switched the service to variable pricing. This means the price can change day-by-day based on expected crowds.
WDW News Today
New Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Monorail, The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror & More MagicBand+ Designs Now Available for Resort Guest Pre-Arrival Orders
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Several new MagicBand+ designs are now available for resort pre-arrival featuring some beloved sights around Walt Disney World. Monorail MagicBand+. This gray MagicBand+ shows the Walt Disney World Monorail among the clouds. The center puck features a...
WDW News Today
Firework Tests at Disney’s Hollywood Studios Announced to Resort Guests
Guests staying at Walt Disney World Resort hotels located in the EPCOT Resort Area should be aware that overnight fireworks and rehearsal activities are planned to take place at Disney’s Hollywood Studios tonight, as well as Wednesday, October 27 and Thursday, October 28, from approximately 11-11:30 p.m. Resort Guests...
WDW News Today
Harry Potter: Magic at Play Interactive Experience Coming to Chicago Next Month
This fall, wizards and witches of all ages are invited to experience and celebrate a Wizarding World of their own at Harry Potter: Magic at Play when it makes its worldwide debut at Chicago’s iconic Water Tower Place on Friday, November 11. Created by Superfly X and Warner Bros....
WDW News Today
NEW Mickey Comic Strip Jean Jacket From Disneyland Resort
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Keep warm and stylish this winter with a new Mickey comic strips jean jacket. We first found it in the Dress Shop at Downtown Disney District. Mickey Comic Strips Jean Jacket – $74.99. The print varies...
WDW News Today
NEW Battle Droid Keychain at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge in Disney’s Hollywood Studios
Roger, roger. A new B1-series battle droid keychain has marched into Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. This keychain is available in Droid Depot. The keychain is silver metal. The droid’s arms and legs can move. It has an extra charm that just says “Batuu.”...
WDW News Today
PHOTO REPORT: Magic Kingdom 10/21/22 (Holiday Munchlings, Fuzzy Pink Mickey Pom Pom Crocs, 50th Anniversary Button Vans Slip-Ons, & More)
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Good morning from another chilly day at Magic Kingdom! It’s a beautiful day to be out and enjoy the weather, let’s get started!. We hopped on the Resort Monorail first to get a better look...
WDW News Today
Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy to Direct Damon Lindelof’s Star Wars Movie
Damon Lindelof’s Star Wars movie has found its director in “Ms. Marvel’s” Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, according to Deadline‘s Justin Kroll. While no formal announcement of the film has been made yet, Lindelof’s project, which he will co-write, was rumored to be in development back in March. Sources told Deadline that while the project is still being written and a long way off from filming, it was important to have a director early in the process, so that their vision could be incorporated into the script.
WDW News Today
WATCH PARKSCENTER — Disneyland Magicband+ Previews, Everything We Know About Fantasmic’s Return, and More Holiday Updates!
Join us live tonight, Sunday, October 23rd, now at 9:00 p.m. ET or watch ParksCenter anytime on our new home, WDWNT.TV. We finally have an actual date for the long-awaited return of Fantasmic at Disney’s Holywood Studios!. Each week, we cover the top stories in Disney Parks news and...
WDW News Today
Walt Disney World Offering Discounted Hotel Rooms to Annual Passholders in Early 2023
Annual Passholders can now book a discounted room at select Walt Disney World resort hotels for early 2023. Annual Passholders can save between 10% and 25% on rooms for stays most nights from January 2, 2023, through April 30, 2023. From January 2 through February 28, discounts are available for most Sunday-Thursday nights, and most nights March 1 through April 30.
WDW News Today
PHOTO REPORT: Universal Studios Hollywood 10/20/22 (Christmas Decorations & Halloween Atmosphere, Peach’s Castle Arrives, In Memoriam of Robbie Coltrane, and More)
Quiet on set; we’re ready to roll! We headed out to Universal Studios Hollywood today to check in on everything as Halloween fades into the holidays. So come along to see everything we found at Universal Studios Hollywood in today’s photo report. CityWalk. Toothsome Chocolate Emporium and Savory...
WDW News Today
New ‘Harry Potter’ Hogwarts and Hogsmeade Ornaments Arrive at Universal Orlando Resort
The holiday season is right around the corner, and now Harry Potter fans can add some magic to their decor with some new ornaments!. This ornament is a bronzed replica of the Hogwarts Castle. The top of the ornament features a loop that a carabiner is hooked to, along with...
WDW News Today
NEW Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort Scarf and Valet Tray
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa has a new headscarf and valet tray available in their gift shop, Curiouser Clothiers. Grand Floridian Scarf – $49.99. The scarf was on display with a Grand Floridian shirt.
WDW News Today
New ‘The Mandalorian’ Collectible Medallions Machine in Downtown Disney District
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. A new collectible medallions machine featuring “The Mandalorian” designs has arrived at Star Wars Trading Post in Downtown Disney District. There are four designs, and collectors can purchase all four for $15. The designs feature...
WDW News Today
New Pink Polka-Dot Starbucks Tumbler at Disneyland Resort
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. A new pink polka-dot Starbucks tumbler, matching the new fluffy pink Spirit Jersey, is available at Disneyland Resort. Pink Polka-Dot Starbucks Tumbler Cup – $29.99. The cup was on display in World of Disney, but they...
WDW News Today
Trailer and Poster Released for ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’
Scott Lang and Hope van Dyne are heading back to the Quantum Realm in the teaser trailer for Marvel Studios’ “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.”. Of course, they’ll have their work cut out for them, as Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors) will prove to be a giant-sized threat. This is the first footage from the film released to the public. A preview was shown at both San Diego Comic-Con and the D23 Expo earlier this year.
WDW News Today
New Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary ‘The World’s Most Magical Celebration’ Alex and Ani Bracelet Now Available
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Even though we’re in the home stretch of Walt Disney World’s 50th anniversary celebration, there’s still new merchandise to be found, and the latest is a new bracelet from Alex and Ani!. “The World’s...
WDW News Today
NEW Light-Up Groot Plush, Marvel Ornaments, and Holiday Pin at Disneyland Resort
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Celebrate the holidays with Marvel characters this year thanks to new merchandise from Disneyland Resort. Light-Up Baby Groot Plush – $26.99. This version of Baby Groot was featured on merchandise last year, but the plush itself...
WDW News Today
runDisney Instituting Virtual Queue for Merchandise During 2022 Disney Wine & Dine Half Marathon Weekend
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. To help alleviate crowds during 2022 Disney Wine & Dine Half Marathon Weekend, runDisney will institute a virtual queue for merchandise. From runDisney:. The countdown is on to the start of the runDisney race season and as...
Comments / 0