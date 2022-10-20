Damon Lindelof’s Star Wars movie has found its director in “Ms. Marvel’s” Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, according to Deadline‘s Justin Kroll. While no formal announcement of the film has been made yet, Lindelof’s project, which he will co-write, was rumored to be in development back in March. Sources told Deadline that while the project is still being written and a long way off from filming, it was important to have a director early in the process, so that their vision could be incorporated into the script.

15 HOURS AGO