Shanahan explains what frustrated him most from 49ers' loss
Kyle Shanahan believes that the 49ers inflicted too much damage to themselves, resulting in the 44-23 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday at Levi's Stadium. Although the Chiefs' offense exploded in the second half, racking up 30 points, the 49ers coach pointed out that San Francisco's mistakes disappointed him the most in the lopsided loss.
Broncos informed team of quarterback decision before start of Saturday walk-through
For the second straight weekend, a franchise quarterback missed a Saturday walk-through practice. This week, the franchise quarterback who missed practice had a good reason for it. Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson didn’t participate in the walk-through because, at the outset of it, coach Nathaniel Hackett informed the team that Wilson...
NFL Executive Says Green Bay ‘Created a Monster’ with Aaron Rodgers
Aaron Rodgers might be a pretty popular figure in the NFL, but not everyone believes the Green Bay Packers made the best move by keeping him around. One anonymous league executive says the organization should’ve traded the quarterback “when they had the chance.”. Rodgers, 39, is still regarded...
Willis diagnoses what went wrong for 49ers' defense vs. Chiefs
The 49ers' (3-4) Week 7 matchup against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs (5-2) at Levi's Stadium on Sunday did not go the way fans might have hoped. In the 44-23 loss, San Francisco's defense was shredded by Mahomes and the Chiefs' offense throughout all four quarters. Legendary 49ers linebacker Patrick Willis, who was on hand for the 2012 team reunion, revealed what he saw after the game.
Russell Wilson out, Brett Rypien to start for Broncos
Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson will not play on Sunday against the Jets. Wilson, who is dealing with a hamstring injury, has been ruled out, according to multiple reports. Brett Rypien will start for the Broncos. It’s the second start of his career, and the first start, a win, was also against the Jets.
Mike Tomlin: Game came down to Steelers dropping interceptions, Dolphins catching theirs
Steelers coach Mike Tomlin says Sunday night’s loss to the Dolphins came down to one team’s defense being able to catch the football, and one team’s defense not. “You’ve got to compliment the Miami Dolphins,” Tomlin said. “They made the necessary plays to secure victory and we didn’t. Oftentimes when it’s a defensive battle like that developed into, it’s about who catches their interception opportunities and who doesn’t, and that’s the lens in which I see it. The Dolphins caught theirs and we didn’t catch ours, and that’s probably the difference in the game.”
Broncos sign Marlon Mack
Veteran running back Marlon Mack has found a new NFL home in Denver. The Broncos are signing Mack off the 49ers’ practice squad, and he will fly to London with the team to play against the Jaguars on Sunday, his agents told Adam Schefter. Denver has been trying to...
Dan Campbell: If you can’t hold onto the football, you can’t play for us
The Lions held a 6-3 lead over the Cowboys at halftime of Sunday’s game, but their inability to hold onto the ball helped it go up in smoke in the second half. Quarterback Jared Goff threw an interception to open the third quarter and the Cowboys turned it into a touchdown that gave them a lead they never relinquished. Goff would throw another pick and fumble twice in the fourth quarter and running back Jamaal Williams also lost a fumble in the final 15 minutes.
Meyers gives brutally honest take on Jones being pulled early
New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones made his long-awaited return to game action Monday night against the Chicago Bears, but he barely lasted more than a quarter before being replaced by backup Bailey Zappe. The Patriots' first two offensive possessions ended with punts, and the third one came to a...
Five reasons 49ers will upset Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV rematch
The stakes are different, the setting is different and so are the rosters of the two teams. But for some reason, this regular-season matchup between the 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs feels as if it's for all the marbles. It's not. In fact, the Super Bowl LIV rematch at Levi's...
Colts plan to start Sam Ehlinger at QB for rest of season
The Colts will have a new quarterback this week. Head coach Frank Reich announced that Sam Ehlinger will start for the Colts in Sunday’s home game against the Commanders. Reich also said that Matt Ryan has a a Grade 2 shoulder separation that will keep him from practicing or playing this week, but he made it clear that the decision to go to Ehlinger was not because of Ryan’s injury.
Why are Tom Brady, Bucs struggling? Rex Ryan gets right to the point
You knew Rex Ryan wouldn't pass up an opportunity to analyze Tom Brady's downfall. Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers suffered their second consecutive loss Sunday, a shocking 21-3 defeat to a Carolina Panthers team that essentially waved the white flag on its season by trading star running back Christian McCaffrey. The Bucs now have as many losses through seven games (four) as they had in the entire 2021 regular season.
Belichick: Mac not benched vs. Bears due to performance
So much for the New England Patriots' quarterback controversy coming to an end on Monday night. Despite Mac Jones returning from injury to start in Week 8 vs. the Chicago Bears, there is even more drama surrounding the position in New England. Jones was replaced by rookie QB Bailey Zappe after throwing an interception -- his sixth of the season -- in the second quarter.
Bill Belichick on the starting quarterback going forward: “We just finished the game”
It was a strange night for the Patriots, in more ways than one. And they’ll now be picking up the pieces on a short week before the first of two 2022 meetings with the resurgent Jets. Quarterback Mac Jones started. After an interception, he was benched for Bailey Zappe....
Brown jokes he's ready to kick Kerr's ass after getting Dubs ring
SAN FRANCISCO -- Sunday at Chase Center was full of firsts for Kings coach Mike Brown. The parking, his office and the locker room -- it all felt like a bit of a foreign land. After six seasons as Steve Kerr's top assistant on the Warriors' coaching staff, Brown is in his first season running the show in Sacramento. Chase Center, and the Bay Area as a whole, was Brown's home for a long time. Now, he's the one playing visitor.
Frustrated Aiyuk looking inward at mistakes in loss to Chiefs
SANTA CLARA — The 49ers suffered another disappointing loss on Sunday that was riddled with self-inflicted setbacks. Brandon Aiyuk believes fixing these issues needs to start at practice. The third-year receiver understandably was upset after the 44-23 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, especially considering the 49ers' skill players...
Panthers place Pat Elflein on injured reserve
The Panthers will have a different offensive line combination this week, the first time this season their starting five has changed. The team placed starting center Pat Elflein on injured reserve Saturday. The Panthers had Elflein on the injury report with a hip issue, and he didn’t practice this week but was listed as questionable for Sunday’s game.
NFL Twitter explodes after Zappe replaces Jones, throws TD pass
The quarterback controversy in New England appears to be far from over. Mac Jones returned from injury and started under center for Monday night's Patriots-Bears matchup, but it didn't take long for the QB drama to return. After Jones threw his sixth interception of the season, head coach Bill Belichick replaced him the rookie that led the team to two wins in his absence, Bailey Zappe.
With no first- or second-round pick in 2023, John Lynch needed to give his scouts a pep talk
An “eff them picks” approach has plenty of consequences. Among other things, it potentially renders the efforts of a team’s college scouts less relevant. On Friday, 49ers G.M. John Lynch suggested that trading away early-round picks makes the work of the scouts even more important to the cause.
Bill Belichick kept his quarterback plan quiet as long as possible
On Saturday, the Broncos made it known to the world that quarterback Russell Wilson would miss Sunday’s game with a hamstring injury. That same day, the Patriots created a maximum mystery regarding whether starter Mac Jones would return, or whether rookie Bailey Zappe would get another start. The Patriots...
