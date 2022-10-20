Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Small South Carolina Town was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.Travel MavenBeaufort, SC
4 Great Pizza Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Unless You're A Ghostly Inhabitant, Don't Plan to Visit Savannah's Historic Colonial Park Cemetery at NightDeanLandSavannah, GA
This Savannah, GA landmark was just named one of America's "Best Haunted Hotels"Ellen EastwoodSavannah, GA
The historic Andrew County Courthouse built in 1899 provides a command performance with its architectureCJ CoombsSavannah, MO
Related
live5news.com
Rory McIlroy wins The CJ Cup at Congaree
RIDGELAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Rory McIlroy reclaimed the No. 1 spot in the Official World Golf Ranking on Sunday with his CJ Cup win at Congaree Golf Club in Ridgeland, South Carolina. McIlroy defeated Kurt Kitayama by one stroke. McIlroy finished the tournament at -17. Kitayama finished in second at...
Friday Night Blitz Game of the Week goes to Beaufort
BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) – It’s time for a region championship showdown in the Lowcountry! The WSAV CW Friday Night Blitz Game of the Week will travel to The Nest in Beaufort for a game between the hometown Eagles (7-1, 3-0 region) and the visiting Hanahan Hawks (6-2, 2-1 region). CW will air the game starting […]
golfcourseindustry.com
South Carolina Lowcountry club completes $5.8 million course renovation
The West Course at Belfair, a private community in Bluffton, South Carolina, recently reopened following a $5.8 million, five-month golf course renovation. The project, which began in mid-May, included a new irrigation system, re-grassing of greens and bunker renovations, as well as other projects to improve playability and aesthetics. Fazio Design led the renovation project of the original Tom Fazio-designed West Course, which first opened for play in 1996. Leibold Irrigation executed the construction work.
wtoc.com
WTOC’S Beckey Sattero Skates with the Ghost Pirate’s Head Coach Rick Bennett
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Hockey season is here, but before the Ghost Pirates take the ice at Enmarket Arena. WTOC’S Beckey Sattero skates alongside Head Coach, Rick Bennett, to get some insight about their inaugural season.
wtoc.com
WTOC wins Station of the Year award, other honors at 2022 GABBY Awards banquet
ATLANTA, Ga. (WTOC) - WTOC was honored to receive multiple awards from the Georgia Association of Broadcasters. The 2022 GABBY Awards banquet was held over the weekend in Atlanta. WTOC earned the Station of the Year award in the small market television category, as well as Best Community Service Project.
thegeorgeanne.com
Down and Out in Savannah
Chatham County has the second-largest homeless rate in Georgia. Over 4,000 individuals used homeless resources here in 2020 alone. The estimated 40 residents living in the largest and most visible encampment, dubbed Tent City by Georgia Southern students formally known as 8n, near President’s Street, were given roughly a week’s notice to evacuate after the October 1st tire fire before the area would be bulldozed, cleared and fenced to prevent revitalization.
wtoc.com
Interview: Dr. Ben Stabbe Bright Life Chiropractic
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s National Chiropractic month. The purpose is to raise public awareness of the benefits of chiropractic care and its natural, whole-person, patient-centered and drug-free approach to health and wellness. Dr. Ben Stabbe from Bright Light Chiropractic shared his approach to Chiro care.
This Small South Carolina Town was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.
For residents of South Carolina, it comes as no surprise that this is truly one of the best places to live. From scenic coastal landscapes to natural wonders and an incredible amount of vibrant towns and cities, who wouldn’t want to settle down in the Palmetto State? It appears that South Carolina's small towns are finally getting national attention. According to a recent Thrillist article, the town of Beaufort is considered a must-visit small town in America, keep reading to learn more.
This Georgia Bakery Serves The Best Bread In The Entire State
Here's where you can find it.
Onlookers get close to award winning actor in Savannah tonight
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Some onlookers at the SCAD Savannah Film Festival 2022 were unexpectedly treated to a greeting, autograph and photo opportunities when actor Eddie Redmayne left the red carpet and headed their way. “He was walking by, and my friend Charlie told me to get something signed and I didn’t have anything, so […]
wtoc.com
The Age Gap Tour: Heather Land
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - When Heather Land saw the number of people following the funny videos she posted on Snapchat go from 750 to 45,000 in the matter of hours one day, she knew it was time to change careers. So she left what she called her “big girl job”...
live5news.com
Summerville restaurant to close Monday after 32 years
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A third-generation Summerville restaurant will serve its last sandwich on Monday after more than three decades in business. Philly’s owner Stefan Castellucci posted the news on the restaurant’s Facebook page Saturday night. “Except for my father’s Obituary, this is probably the hardest thing...
Wynonna Judd, special guests to perform in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Country music singer and songwriter, Wynonna Judd has announced The Judds: The Final Tour will be performing at the Enmarket Arena in Savannah on February 23. “It was a no brainer to add 15 more shows! In my 39 years of performing, this tour has truly been one of my favorite […]
South Carolina department mourns sudden loss of firefighter
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. — Summerville Fire Rescue is mourning a heartbreaking loss that came suddenly on Monday. The department shared that Captain Kenneth “Kenny” Roy Sott had a medical emergency after returning home from a physical fitness training session with the department's recruits. He was taken to Summerville Medical Center but died soon after.
blufftontoday.com
Vaughn column: School referendum is 'A Golden Opportunity'
On Oct. 6, the Hampton County Citizens for Active Restoration (HCCAR) adopted a resolution affirming their support for the upcoming $25-million-dollar school bond referendum. The resolution adopted by HCCAR is as follows:. "WHEREAS The Hampton County School Board seeks to ask the voters of Hampton County to approve a 25-million-dollar...
wtoc.com
‘It’s exciting to have people experience Savannah:’ Stars attend SCAD’s annual film festival
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Star power in Savannah Sunday as stars like Eddie Redmayne walked the red carpet on day 2 of SCAD’s annual film festival. “It’s exciting to have people experience Savannah, particularly the actors since you get to see them walk around,” Film Festival Attendee Karen Cobe said.
wtoc.com
Savannah State University partners with United States Coast Guard
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - An official collaboration with Savannah State and the United States Coast Guard was signed into effect on Friday afternoon at the Science and Technology center on campus. The two organizations say they have partnered to increase engagement and advance opportunities. The partnership offers tuition savings and...
wtoc.com
Flu and RSV cases rising in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - As children continue getting sick with the Flu and RSV, doctors at Memorial say the Children’s Hospital is experiencing the highest volume they’ve seen in recent years. Director of the Children’s Hospital Dr. Michael Bossak says there are about 3 to 4 kids coming...
wtoc.com
Hyundai Manufacturing Plant groundbreaking happening Tuesday morning in Bryan Co.
BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Tuesday marks the beginning of a huge project in Bryan County and the state of Georgia. The groundbreaking of the new Hyundai Manufacturing Plant at the mega site is happening Tuesday morning. Hyundai Motor Group is putting $5.5 billion toward a fully dedicated electric vehicle...
WJCL
Woman believed to be oldest living person born on Hilton Head Island turns 104
BLUFFTON, S.C. — A Hilton Head Island woman celebrated a big milestone this week when she turned 104 years young. Family and friends threw a party for Ethel Rivers, or, Sister Rivers as she's affectionately known, Tuesday at the Bluffton Senior Center. Ms. Rivers, born in 1918, visits the...
Comments / 1