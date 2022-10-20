ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ridgeland, SC

live5news.com

Rory McIlroy wins The CJ Cup at Congaree

RIDGELAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Rory McIlroy reclaimed the No. 1 spot in the Official World Golf Ranking on Sunday with his CJ Cup win at Congaree Golf Club in Ridgeland, South Carolina. McIlroy defeated Kurt Kitayama by one stroke. McIlroy finished the tournament at -17. Kitayama finished in second at...
RIDGELAND, SC
WSAV News 3

Friday Night Blitz Game of the Week goes to Beaufort

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) – It’s time for a region championship showdown in the Lowcountry! The WSAV CW Friday Night Blitz Game of the Week will travel to The Nest in Beaufort for a game between the hometown Eagles (7-1, 3-0 region) and the visiting Hanahan Hawks (6-2, 2-1 region). CW will air the game starting […]
BEAUFORT, SC
golfcourseindustry.com

South Carolina Lowcountry club completes $5.8 million course renovation

The West Course at Belfair, a private community in Bluffton, South Carolina, recently reopened following a $5.8 million, five-month golf course renovation. The project, which began in mid-May, included a new irrigation system, re-grassing of greens and bunker renovations, as well as other projects to improve playability and aesthetics. Fazio Design led the renovation project of the original Tom Fazio-designed West Course, which first opened for play in 1996. Leibold Irrigation executed the construction work.
BLUFFTON, SC
thegeorgeanne.com

Down and Out in Savannah

Chatham County has the second-largest homeless rate in Georgia. Over 4,000 individuals used homeless resources here in 2020 alone. The estimated 40 residents living in the largest and most visible encampment, dubbed Tent City by Georgia Southern students formally known as 8n, near President’s Street, were given roughly a week’s notice to evacuate after the October 1st tire fire before the area would be bulldozed, cleared and fenced to prevent revitalization.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Interview: Dr. Ben Stabbe Bright Life Chiropractic

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s National Chiropractic month. The purpose is to raise public awareness of the benefits of chiropractic care and its natural, whole-person, patient-centered and drug-free approach to health and wellness. Dr. Ben Stabbe from Bright Light Chiropractic shared his approach to Chiro care.
SAVANNAH, GA
Travel Maven

This Small South Carolina Town was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.

For residents of South Carolina, it comes as no surprise that this is truly one of the best places to live. From scenic coastal landscapes to natural wonders and an incredible amount of vibrant towns and cities, who wouldn’t want to settle down in the Palmetto State? It appears that South Carolina's small towns are finally getting national attention. According to a recent Thrillist article, the town of Beaufort is considered a must-visit small town in America, keep reading to learn more.
BEAUFORT, SC
WSAV News 3

Onlookers get close to award winning actor in Savannah tonight

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Some onlookers at the SCAD Savannah Film Festival 2022 were unexpectedly treated to a greeting, autograph and photo opportunities when actor Eddie Redmayne left the red carpet and headed their way. “He was walking by, and my friend Charlie told me to get something signed and I didn’t have anything, so […]
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

The Age Gap Tour: Heather Land

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - When Heather Land saw the number of people following the funny videos she posted on Snapchat go from 750 to 45,000 in the matter of hours one day, she knew it was time to change careers. So she left what she called her “big girl job”...
SPRINGFIELD, GA
live5news.com

Summerville restaurant to close Monday after 32 years

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A third-generation Summerville restaurant will serve its last sandwich on Monday after more than three decades in business. Philly’s owner Stefan Castellucci posted the news on the restaurant’s Facebook page Saturday night. “Except for my father’s Obituary, this is probably the hardest thing...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
WSAV News 3

Wynonna Judd, special guests to perform in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Country music singer and songwriter, Wynonna Judd has announced The Judds: The Final Tour will be performing at the Enmarket Arena in Savannah on February 23. “It was a no brainer to add 15 more shows! In my 39 years of performing, this tour has truly been one of my favorite […]
SAVANNAH, GA
News19 WLTX

South Carolina department mourns sudden loss of firefighter

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. — Summerville Fire Rescue is mourning a heartbreaking loss that came suddenly on Monday. The department shared that Captain Kenneth “Kenny” Roy Sott had a medical emergency after returning home from a physical fitness training session with the department's recruits. He was taken to Summerville Medical Center but died soon after.
SUMMERVILLE, SC
blufftontoday.com

Vaughn column: School referendum is 'A Golden Opportunity'

On Oct. 6, the Hampton County Citizens for Active Restoration (HCCAR) adopted a resolution affirming their support for the upcoming $25-million-dollar school bond referendum. The resolution adopted by HCCAR is as follows:. "WHEREAS The Hampton County School Board seeks to ask the voters of Hampton County to approve a 25-million-dollar...
HAMPTON COUNTY, SC
wtoc.com

Savannah State University partners with United States Coast Guard

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - An official collaboration with Savannah State and the United States Coast Guard was signed into effect on Friday afternoon at the Science and Technology center on campus. The two organizations say they have partnered to increase engagement and advance opportunities. The partnership offers tuition savings and...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Flu and RSV cases rising in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - As children continue getting sick with the Flu and RSV, doctors at Memorial say the Children’s Hospital is experiencing the highest volume they’ve seen in recent years. Director of the Children’s Hospital Dr. Michael Bossak says there are about 3 to 4 kids coming...
SAVANNAH, GA

