TheStreet

Jeep Has Its First Anti-Tesla Weapon (Including Pricing)

Jeep took its time -- but the iconic all-terrain-vehicle brand finally got here. "Here" is the brand's first 100%-electric vehicle. And the company is not hiding its ambition to unseat Tesla (TSLA) as the dominant force in the SUV segment of green vehicles. Indeed, Elon Musk's firm, the world's No....
studyfinds.org

Best Electric Vehicles of 2022: Top 4 EV Models Recommended By Expert Websites

When you think of electric vehicles, the first thing that comes to mind may be an extensive list of pricey SUVs and crossovers. So is making the switch to electric a possibility for those looking for affordable, compact options as well? With more and more known brands developing with their own spin on the eco-friendly cars, which electric vehicles are the best for those looking for something relatively budget-friendly?
Motorious

Toyota Beefs Up Connected Services

Automakers seem to think consumers are hyper-focused on safety features, which helps explain why modern cars are constantly chiming or beeping about something. Maybe you’re like us and don’t like all the modern safety systems, but we have to admit features like Toyota’s Safety Connect can save your skin in a bad situation. To help tempt shoppers who might be on the fence about getting a new Toyota, the company has announced an extension of Safety Connect and Service Connect trials.
Road & Track

It's Shocking Just How Capable a Corvette Can Be With 33-Inch Tires

When you think of Corvettes, odds are "off-roading" isn't the first thing that comes to mind. Yet, this C5-generation 'Vette, with its modified suspension and gigantic all-terrain tires, can go where no Corvette has ever gone before. Westen Champlin on YouTube recently picked up this black C5 coupe off of...
ILLINOIS STATE
MotorTrend Magazine

2023 MotorTrend SUV of the Year: The Finalists

You may have already seen the contenders for the 2023 MotorTrend SUV of the Year (if you haven't, you can check them all out here). Now, it's time to showcase the group of SUVs and crossovers that advanced past the others and made it to the final round of judging. Among the 33 different SUV nameplates and 45 variants that participated in the 2023 competition, this is the batch of SUVs that survived after an extensive evaluation process at California's Honda Proving Center. The SUVs that make the finals are subjected to an even closer inspection, highlighted by real-world road drives. Once that's complete, our judges enter a sealed room, where they debate each of the finalists ahead of a secret ballot. Read on to see which of these SUVs made the finalist cut—one of them was named the 2023 MotorTrend SUV of the Year!
CALIFORNIA STATE
teslarati.com

Tesla Model Y dominates Chinese reliability survey

An EV reliability survey completed in China has listed the Tesla Model Y and Tesla Model 3 as two of the most reliable electric vehicles on the Chinese market. The survey, completed by 12365Auto, a Chinese automotive quality and reliability website, found that the Tesla Model Y and Model 3 were some of the most reliable vehicles in their survey. The survey included nearly 40 different models from countless manufacturers and used the metric of owner complaints per 10,000 vehicles.
fordauthority.com

2022 Ford Police Interceptor Utility Orders Are Being Canceled

Amid numerous supply chain shortages, FoMoCo has canceled orders for a number of models in recent months and pushed them to the 2023 model year, as it simply doesn’t have the parts it needs to fulfill all of those orders. Most recently, this includes the Ford Transit Connect van, the Ford Escape crossover, and the Ford Maverick compact pickup. Now, it seems as if the 2022 Ford Police Interceptor Utility is on that list as well, according to KSNT News in Topeka, Kansas.
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
CarBuzz.com

BMW Invests $1.7 Billion In American Manufacturing

The 2023 BMW iX and 2023 BMW i4 arrived on the market just before the Inflation Reduction Act took away the company's federal tax credits. Since the i4 and iX are both built in Germany, they no longer qualify for the $7,500 credit, which now requires North American assembly. Earlier rumors suggest that BMW would move some EV production to Mexico to circumvent the new legislation, but the German automaker has a much bigger plan.
SPARTANBURG, SC
knowtechie.com

Kakuka Rampage is a fat tire ebike that offers smooth pedal assist

Ebikes come in all shapes and sizes, but none like the Kakuka Rampage ebike. Whether you’re new to electric bikes or looking to replace/upgrade yours, the Kakuka Rampage Series is possibly one of the best ebikes you can find on the market. Generally speaking, there are different ebikes, such...
Truth About Cars

TTAC Rewind: 2019 Ford Edge ST First Drive

For your perusal this fine fall evening, we present a first drive from the autumn of 2018. We sent Mr. Posky to Utah to drive this Ford, and his thoughts are linked here. Make some cider, spiked or not, or a cup of hot cocoa, and give this a read.
UTAH STATE
fordauthority.com

2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Pickups Pile Mass Near Flat Rock Assembly

With automotive production still greatly impacted by the semiconductor chip shortage – along with various other supply chain issues – automakers like Ford are doing whatever they can to continue to build enough vehicles to meet consumer demand. For The Blue Oval, this has meant producing incomplete vehicles and storing them in various places until those missing parts are available, a practice that the automaker has engaged in for over two years now. Now, Ford Authority spies have spotted yet another bevy of vehicles sitting around waiting for parts – this time, a host of 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning pickups near the Flat Rock Assembly plant in Michigan.
FLAT ROCK, MI
Truth About Cars

TTAC Tech Tips: Find That Owner's Manual

This week we received an email from one of our readers, Stephen, asking specifically about owners manuals for weird old cars!. I have a weird old car that did not come with an owner’s manual or any sort of information. There is information I have found online but I really want to have the original book to have in my hand. Any ideas where there is a good place to look for one?

