Read full article on original website
Related
Jeep Has Its First Anti-Tesla Weapon (Including Pricing)
Jeep took its time -- but the iconic all-terrain-vehicle brand finally got here. "Here" is the brand's first 100%-electric vehicle. And the company is not hiding its ambition to unseat Tesla (TSLA) as the dominant force in the SUV segment of green vehicles. Indeed, Elon Musk's firm, the world's No....
studyfinds.org
Best Electric Vehicles of 2022: Top 4 EV Models Recommended By Expert Websites
When you think of electric vehicles, the first thing that comes to mind may be an extensive list of pricey SUVs and crossovers. So is making the switch to electric a possibility for those looking for affordable, compact options as well? With more and more known brands developing with their own spin on the eco-friendly cars, which electric vehicles are the best for those looking for something relatively budget-friendly?
Toyota Beefs Up Connected Services
Automakers seem to think consumers are hyper-focused on safety features, which helps explain why modern cars are constantly chiming or beeping about something. Maybe you’re like us and don’t like all the modern safety systems, but we have to admit features like Toyota’s Safety Connect can save your skin in a bad situation. To help tempt shoppers who might be on the fence about getting a new Toyota, the company has announced an extension of Safety Connect and Service Connect trials.
Billionaire Red Bull owner Dietrich Mateschitz, who claimed to drink 10 cans of energy drink a day, dies at 78
Red Bull owner and co-founder Dietrich Mateschitz died at 78 on Sunday, the company's Formula One team confirmed. Mateschitz was considered the richest man in Austria.
The 4 Most Reliable Used Full-Size American Pickup Trucks—According to J.D. Power
These are specific model years proven to stand the test of time. The post The 4 Most Reliable Used Full-Size American Pickup Trucks—According to J.D. Power appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Road & Track
It's Shocking Just How Capable a Corvette Can Be With 33-Inch Tires
When you think of Corvettes, odds are "off-roading" isn't the first thing that comes to mind. Yet, this C5-generation 'Vette, with its modified suspension and gigantic all-terrain tires, can go where no Corvette has ever gone before. Westen Champlin on YouTube recently picked up this black C5 coupe off of...
MotorTrend Magazine
2023 MotorTrend SUV of the Year: The Finalists
You may have already seen the contenders for the 2023 MotorTrend SUV of the Year (if you haven't, you can check them all out here). Now, it's time to showcase the group of SUVs and crossovers that advanced past the others and made it to the final round of judging. Among the 33 different SUV nameplates and 45 variants that participated in the 2023 competition, this is the batch of SUVs that survived after an extensive evaluation process at California's Honda Proving Center. The SUVs that make the finals are subjected to an even closer inspection, highlighted by real-world road drives. Once that's complete, our judges enter a sealed room, where they debate each of the finalists ahead of a secret ballot. Read on to see which of these SUVs made the finalist cut—one of them was named the 2023 MotorTrend SUV of the Year!
teslarati.com
Tesla Model Y dominates Chinese reliability survey
An EV reliability survey completed in China has listed the Tesla Model Y and Tesla Model 3 as two of the most reliable electric vehicles on the Chinese market. The survey, completed by 12365Auto, a Chinese automotive quality and reliability website, found that the Tesla Model Y and Model 3 were some of the most reliable vehicles in their survey. The survey included nearly 40 different models from countless manufacturers and used the metric of owner complaints per 10,000 vehicles.
fordauthority.com
2022 Ford Police Interceptor Utility Orders Are Being Canceled
Amid numerous supply chain shortages, FoMoCo has canceled orders for a number of models in recent months and pushed them to the 2023 model year, as it simply doesn’t have the parts it needs to fulfill all of those orders. Most recently, this includes the Ford Transit Connect van, the Ford Escape crossover, and the Ford Maverick compact pickup. Now, it seems as if the 2022 Ford Police Interceptor Utility is on that list as well, according to KSNT News in Topeka, Kansas.
Yes, the Ram EcoDiesel Can Go 1,000 Miles per Fill-Up. Too Bad Ram Killed It.
The Ram EcoDiesel V6 has an astonishing range, but is going away in January. How does this truck manage 1,000 miles between fill-ups? The post Yes, the Ram EcoDiesel Can Go 1,000 Miles per Fill-Up. Too Bad Ram Killed It. appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
BMW Invests $1.7 Billion In American Manufacturing
The 2023 BMW iX and 2023 BMW i4 arrived on the market just before the Inflation Reduction Act took away the company's federal tax credits. Since the i4 and iX are both built in Germany, they no longer qualify for the $7,500 credit, which now requires North American assembly. Earlier rumors suggest that BMW would move some EV production to Mexico to circumvent the new legislation, but the German automaker has a much bigger plan.
Dodge and Ram Cummins Diesel Engines Through the Years
We break down all of the generations of the Ram 2500 Cummins diesel engines through the years. The post Dodge and Ram Cummins Diesel Engines Through the Years appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
knowtechie.com
Kakuka Rampage is a fat tire ebike that offers smooth pedal assist
Ebikes come in all shapes and sizes, but none like the Kakuka Rampage ebike. Whether you’re new to electric bikes or looking to replace/upgrade yours, the Kakuka Rampage Series is possibly one of the best ebikes you can find on the market. Generally speaking, there are different ebikes, such...
Truth About Cars
TTAC Rewind: 2019 Ford Edge ST First Drive
For your perusal this fine fall evening, we present a first drive from the autumn of 2018. We sent Mr. Posky to Utah to drive this Ford, and his thoughts are linked here. Make some cider, spiked or not, or a cup of hot cocoa, and give this a read.
fordauthority.com
2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Pickups Pile Mass Near Flat Rock Assembly
With automotive production still greatly impacted by the semiconductor chip shortage – along with various other supply chain issues – automakers like Ford are doing whatever they can to continue to build enough vehicles to meet consumer demand. For The Blue Oval, this has meant producing incomplete vehicles and storing them in various places until those missing parts are available, a practice that the automaker has engaged in for over two years now. Now, Ford Authority spies have spotted yet another bevy of vehicles sitting around waiting for parts – this time, a host of 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning pickups near the Flat Rock Assembly plant in Michigan.
The 2023 Ram 1500 Limited Elite Edition Brings Grand Wagoneer Levels of Luxury to a Pickup Truck
If the Grand Wagoneer was a capable work truck instead of a capable 4x4, it might look a lot like this. The post The 2023 Ram 1500 Limited Elite Edition Brings Grand Wagoneer Levels of Luxury to a Pickup Truck appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Do Inline Six-Cylinder (I6) Engines Make More Torque?
The final verdict on this often-repeated piece of automotive trivia may surprise you. The post Do Inline Six-Cylinder (I6) Engines Make More Torque? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
The terrific Sony A95K QD-OLED 4K TV is still at a lowest ever price right now
The Sony A95K is still at its lowest-ever price in Amazon's OLED TV deals - on both sizes of television.
Truth About Cars
TTAC Tech Tips: Find That Owner's Manual
This week we received an email from one of our readers, Stephen, asking specifically about owners manuals for weird old cars!. I have a weird old car that did not come with an owner’s manual or any sort of information. There is information I have found online but I really want to have the original book to have in my hand. Any ideas where there is a good place to look for one?
Want an iPhone 14 Plus? You should probably buy one now
It's only just been released and Apple is already cutting production
Comments / 0