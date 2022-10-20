ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

Lily Cole looks effortlessly chic in a white shirt dress and black cape as she poses on the red carpet at the UK premiere of Hilma

By Bethan Edwards For Mailonline
 4 days ago

Lily Cole cut a stylish figure as she posed on the red carpet at the UK premiere of Hilma in London on Wednesday.

The model and actress, 34, looked incredible in a crisp white shirt mini dress which she teamed with a long black sleeveless cape.

The beauty flashed her toned legs in a pair of chic black boots and styled her auburn tresses in loose waves.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jPRdZ_0ign1W3M00
Chic: Lily Cole cut a stylish figure as she posed on the red carpet at the Uk premiere of Hilma in London on Wednesday

Lily donned a radiant palette of makeup including a smokey blue eye shadow and pink glossy lipstick.

Directed by Lasse Hallström, Hilma is a drama depicting the life of enigmatic artist Hilma af Klint, one of the first to utilise the abstract idea.

Starring Tora Hallström as Hilma's younger incarnation, the film also features Lily, Catherine Chalk and Rebecca Calder.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3v3Zbe_0ign1W3M00
Stylish: The model and actress, 34, looked incredible in a crisp white shirt mini dress which she teamed with a long black sleeveless cape
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4P5wtL_0ign1W3M00
Looking good: The beauty flashed her toned legs in a pair of chic black boots and styled her auburn tresses in loose waves

Also in attendance was Ashley James who showcased her blossoming baby bump in an eye catching co-ord.

The former reality star wowed in a glamorous red velvet blazer and coordinated flared trousers.

The former Made In Chelsea star, 35, put on a busty display as she flashed a matching lace bralette beneath the bright number.

She elevated her frame in a pair of towering pointed toe heels and accessorised with chic small hoop earrings.

Ashley beamed in a bronzed palette of makeup and styled her blonde tresses in loose waves pulled over to one side.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RGflu_0ign1W3M00
Radiant: Lily donned a radiant palette of makeup including a smokey blue eye shadow and pink glossy lipstick
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pAJtY_0ign1W3M00
Growing bump: Also in attendance was Ashley James who showcased her blossoming baby bump in an eye catching co-ord
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cZv75_0ign1W3M00
Stunning: The former reality star wowed in a glamorous red velvet blazer and coordinated flared trousers
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38B3OM_0ign1W3M00

Ashley took to Instagram last month to announce the news she is pregnant, with a sweet video.

She unveiled her baby bump for the first time as she posed in underwear, while elsewhere proudly showed off their ultrasound scans and positive pregnancy test.

The reality star welcomed her first child, a son named Alfie, in January 2021, just a year after she and tech professional Tommy Andrews began dating.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ezcYK_0ign1W3M00
Sensational: She elevated her frame in a pair of towering pointed toe heels and accessorised with chic small hoop earrings
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sAHIQ_0ign1W3M00
Dressed to impress: Ashley beamed in a bronzed palette of makeup and styled her blonde tresses in loose waves pulled over to one side

Daily Mail

Daily Mail

