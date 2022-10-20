ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
J.D. Vance urges Republicans to demand Biden start rebuilding the border wall if the GOP dominates the midterms and takes back control of Congress

By Katelyn Caralle, U.S. Political Reporter For Dailymail.com
 4 days ago

J.D. Vance wants Republicans to go to war with Joe Biden over completion of the southern border wall – and said if he gets into the U.S. Senate he would support holding up a government funding bill to get it done.

While speaking to supporters in his home town of Middletown, Ohio on Wednesday, Vance said Republicans need to stand up to the president on the border and said it is one of his top two priorities, according to Politico.

'Republicans, we need to have a fight over the border wall,' the Republican Ohio Senate candidate rallied.

'And we need to be willing to say to Joe Biden: 'You don't get another dime for your priorities unless you do your job and enforce and secure the Southern border,' he added.

If the GOP takes control of the upper chamber in November's midterms, Vance said they should use their majority to get money to complete Donald Trump's border wall in exchange for keeping the government funded.

'It's all about leverage,' Vance said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pWQsL_0ign1Ql000
Ohio GOP Senate candidate J.D. Vance said if elected he would 'leverage' holding up a  government funding bill to get President Joe Biden to allocate money for completion of the southern border wall
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NE6KP_0ign1Ql000
'Republicans, we need to have a fight over the border wall,' Vance said. Pictured: Vance on a campaign stop in Columbus, Ohio on Wednesday, October 19

The comments come as Arizona's Governor Doug Ducey suggests he will not comply with the federal government's demand that he stop placing double-stacked shipping containers to fill gaps in the border wall in the Yuma sector.

Vance is going head-to-head with Ohio Democratic Representative Tim Ryan for the Senate seat left open by retiring Republican Senator Rob Portman.

The Trump-backed candidate says if elected to the Senate, he would push for $3 billion to secure the southern border barrier and finish incomplete sections of the wall.

Customs and Border Protection (CBP) encountered more than 2 million migrants in Fiscal Year 2022 as of August – and figures for September have not yet been released by the agency.

Ducey's government started placing the shipping containers on the U.S. side of the Arizona border with Mexico in August – and in a letter last week the Bureau of Reclamation instructed the state to not place any new containers and remove the existing ones.

The shipping containers started going up after Ducey gave up on Biden keeping his promise to secure a construction contract to fill the gaps, especially in the busy crossing area in Yuma, Arizona.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Lakw8_0ign1Ql000
Arizona's Governor Doug Ducey suggested the state will not comply with a federal government request to take down double-stacked shipping containers to fill gaps in the border 

Besides taking action at the state-level, Vance says Republicans should use leverage in Congress to get the wall done.

'We have to be willing to use the leverage that we will have with congressional majorities to actually force Joe Biden to do some of the core functions of the federal government,' Vance said.

'One of the things we have to be willing to do as Republicans is force the conversation on border security. It's killing way too many people.'

Since August, more than 120 containers have been placed to help fill the gaps at the Arizona border, Ducey's communications director C.J. Karamargin told the Washington Examiner , adding that they are confused why it took months for the letter to come in.

'It took the feds since August to write a letter? If this is any indication of their sense of urgency, then perhaps that explains the problem we're having,' Karamargin said.

'As for the letter, we question their legal analysis and we are looking at our options,' Ducey's spokesperson added.

The Bureau of Reclamation's letter claims that the request is coming in an attempt to prevent conflicts with two federal contracts awarded and two pending to fill border gaps with actual sections of border wall in the Yuma, Arizona region.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qNrGH_0ign1Ql000
Ducey's team said it went forward with filling gaps after the Biden administration failed to move on awarding a construction contract to fill the gaps between border wall in Yuma, Arizona

Ducey's team said that the state-funded makeshift shipping container wall started going up over the summer after Arizona lost confidence that the federal government would fill the gaps between existing physical barriers.

Governor Ducey announced in January that his state would start planning to put up barriers without waiting for the Biden administration to act on its promise.

Arizona Democratic Senator Mark Kelly announced over the summer that the Department of Homeland Security would start hiring a builder to fill in gaps in the wall in Yuma.

Illegal immigrants taken into custody after crossing the border unlawfully are, in a majority of cases, released into the U.S. – and Arizona is attempting with the container wall to stop the unprecedented flow coming through Yuma and inundating region airports and bus lines.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UGesx_0ign1Ql000
The Bureau of Reclamation instructed the state in a letter last week to take down container and not place any new ones. Pictured: Doubled-stacked shipping containers fill gaps between parts of the border wall in Yuma, Arizona on September 27

In May, Ducey jumped on board with an initiative started by Texas Governor Greg Abbott the month earlier to transport migrants to the East Coast into Democratic enclaves and sanctuary cities.

As of mid-July, Ducey sent 27 buses with more than 1,000 total passengers from the border to Washington, D.C.

Abbott has sent considerably more migrants to the nation's capital from Texas. He has also sent buses to New York City and Chicago.

It is not clear whether the Biden administration has awarded a contract for the project to fill border wall gaps in Yuma, but Kelly's office told the Examiner that the plan was to have a contract by September.

Will Schultz
4d ago

No more border will be BS! We wasted enough money on that nonsense!!! It's been proven that it does nothing!!! We waste enough money as it is!! Let's start using some of it to help our people in the USA!! I saw one guy giving people helicopter rides over the wall!!! I don't know how much he was charging but I'm sure he was making a bundle!

Reply(9)
6
lock him up
1d ago

Republicans had control of the house and senate in 2017 & 2019…… why didn’t they build it then ? Because they are all talk and full of lies and hatred

Reply
3
20-20
1d ago

Thought Trump was supposed to do that. AND send Mexico the bill to pay for it. Big Trump campaign lie.

Reply
4
 

Daily Mail

Daily Mail

