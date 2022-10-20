ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
numberfire.com

Commanders' Jahan Dotson (hamstring) out for Week 7

Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera told NFL Network's Stacey Dales that wide receiver Jahan Dotson (hamstring) will not play in the team's Week 7 game against the Green Bay Packers. What It Means:. Dotson appeared to suffer a setback in practice this week to the hamstring injury he sustained...
WASHINGTON, DC
numberfire.com

Seahawks' D.K. Metcalf receives negative X-rays on knee

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver D.K. Metcalf's X-rays on his knee came back negative, per head coach Pete Carroll. Metcalf made an early exit from Sunday's road win over the Los Angeles Chargers and he's scheduled to undergo further testing on Monday back in Seattle. The negative X-rays are encouraging, but Metcalf may still be forced to miss some time. Marquise Goodwin played a season-high 38 offensive snaps and finished second on the team in targets (5) behind Tyler Lockett (8). He also led the Seahawks with 67 receiving yards and had his first multi-touchdown game since 2018 when Goodwin was a San Francisco 49er. D'Wayne Eskridge played more snaps as well, but Goodwin was Geno Smith's preferred replacement for Metcalf as the No. 2 receiver behind Lockett.
SEATTLE, WA
numberfire.com

Titans' Ryan Tannehill injured; Malik Willis takes over in Week 7

Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill was injured in the team's Week 7 game against the Indianapolis Colts and was replaced with backup Malik Willis. Tannehill took a big hit in the third quarter of Sunday's game and limped off of the field, leaving the Titans to put rookie Malik Willis in at quarterback. He spent some time in the medical tent, but emerged shortly thereafter with a wrap around his ankle.
NASHVILLE, TN
numberfire.com

Update: Titans' Ryan Tannehill returns to Week 7 contest

Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill has returned to the team's Week 7 game against the Indianapolis Colts. Tannehill missed just one play after sustaining a leg injury, and took back over from rookie quarterback Malik Willis after the play.
NASHVILLE, TN
numberfire.com

Sammy Watkins (hamstring) questionable for Packers in Week 7

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Sammy Watkins is considered questionable to play Wednesday in the team's game against the Washington Commanders. Watkins had been on injured reserve. While the move was announced a few days ago, it was officially made Saturday with Randall Cobb heading to IR as the corresponding move. While the team activated the veteran, they have deemed him questionable to play come Sunday.
GREEN BAY, WI
numberfire.com

Mike Williams injures ankle in Chargers loss

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams said he sprained his ankle in Sunday's 37-23, Week 7 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. Williams left in the fourth quarter and didn't return, although the lopsided score may have contributed to the decision to keep him out. He is scheduled to undergo testing on Monday to reveal the extent of the injury, but Williams will at least have extra time to recover since the Chargers are on bye in Week 8. If Williams does miss game action, there will be more targets available for Keenan Allen, Austin Ekeler, and Gerald Everett. Joshua Palmer, who sat out Week 7 with a concussion, would likely take on the majority of Williams' snaps and routes run.
numberfire.com

DK Metcalf (knee) ruled out for Seahawks for rest of Week 7

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf will not play Sunday in the team's Week 7 game against the Los Angeles Chargers. Metcalf is dealing with a knee injury, and he was carted to the locker room. Almost immediately, the team has ruled him out for the remainder of the afternoon. Tyler Lockett, Marquise Goodwin and Dee Eskridge should see higher target shares now.
SEATTLE, WA
numberfire.com

Nelson Agholor (hamstring) active for Pats in Week 7

New England Patriots wide receiver Nelson Agholor (hamstring) is active for the team's Week 7 game against the Chicago Bears. Agholor missed the Patriots' Week 6 win over the Cleveland Browns with a hamstring injury, but is officially active for tonight's game against the Chicago Bears. Agholor is projected to...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Lions' Josh Reynolds (knee) available for Week 7

Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (knee) is available for Week 7's game against the Dallas Cowboys. Reynolds has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against the Cowboys on Sunday. Our models expect him to see 2.5 targets against Dallas. numberFire's models project Reynolds for 3.0 FanDuel...
DETROIT, MI
numberfire.com

Patriots replace Mac Jones with Bailey Zappe in Week 7

The New England Patriots have replaced quarterback Mac Jones with backup Bailey Zappe in their Week 7 game against the Chicago Bears. Jones started the evening off slowly before throwing an interception to Bears safety Jaquan Brisker. Zappe will take over for the time being, but this might be a drive-by-drive situation.
numberfire.com

Jaguars' James Robinson dealing with knee soreness

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson told reporters Monday that running back James Robinson is dealing with knee soreness but "is still a part of the offense." Robinson finished Week 7 without a touch, and by the end of the game it seemed as though teammate Travis Etienne had all but cemented himself as the team's every-down back. Pederson attributed Robinson's diminishing involvement in recent weeks to knee soreness, but it is worth noting that Robinson has not appeared on any injury reports over the past few weeks. While it's something of a relief that Robinson is not dealing with a significant injury, his lack of touches has taken him off of the fantasy radar for Week 8, especially with Etienne's recent production.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
numberfire.com

Wilks: P.J. Walker will start at quarterback for Panthers in Week 8

Carolina Panthers head coach Steve Wilks announced Monday that P.J. Walker will be the team's starting quarterback for their Week 8 game against the Atlanta Falcons. Wilks announced Monday that even if teammate Baker Mayfield (ankle) and Sam Darnold (ankle) could play in Week 8, Walker would be the starter after earning that right in the team's stunning upset victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 7. Neither Mayfield nor Darnold has impressed in their starts as Panthers, so Walker could have an opportunity to win the starting job outright if he continues to play well.
CHARLOTTE, NC
numberfire.com

Cole Turner (concussion) won't return for Commanders in Week 7

Washington Commanders tight end Cole Turner will not return Sunday in the team's Week 7 game against the Green Bay Packers. Turner went up for a high pass from Taylor Heinicke when the tight end's head slammed to the ground. He suffered a concussion on the play, and he will now be forced to miss the rest of the afternoon, if not more. With Logan Thomas also out, John Bates is next man up.
WASHINGTON, DC
numberfire.com

Isiah Pacheco to start for Chiefs in Week 7

Ian Rapoport reports that running back Isiah Pacheco is expected get the start in the Kansas City Chiefs' Week 7 game against the San Francisco 49ers. In what could be a big shakeup in one of the best offenses in the league, the Chiefs reportedly gave rookie running back Isiah Pacheco the reps with the first team in practice this week and are expected to let the young back start against the 49ers. Pacheco had played behind former first-round pick Clyde Edwards-Helaire in the early parts of the season, but will now seemingly get a chance to change that this week.
KANSAS CITY, MO
numberfire.com

Denver's Jamal Murray (injury management) active on Saturday

Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (injury management) will play in Saturday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. After sitting out on Friday for injury management reasons, Murray will make his return in Denver. In 30.1 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Murray to score 25.0 FanDuel points. Murray's projection includes 14.3...
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Broncos' Mike Boone avoids structural ankle damage

Denver Broncos running back Mike Boone avoided structural damage in his ankle, according to X-rays. Boone left in the second half of Sunday's loss to the New York Jets and was ruled out. The negative results are encouraging, but Boone was scheduled to undergo additional testing on Monday and the Broncos have already signed Marlon Mack to the active roster off of the San Francisco 49ers' practice squad. Melvin Gordon and Latavius Murray will likely split most of the backfield work Week 8 in London versus the Jacksonville Jaguars if Boone is unavailable.
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Indiana's Jalen Smith (knee) available on Saturday

Indiana Pacers center Jalen Smith (knee) is available for Saturday's game against the Detroit Pistons. Smith will suit up for the second game of Indiana's back-to-back despite recent right knee soreness. In 28.0 expected minutes, our models project Smith to score 29.9 FanDuel points. Smith's projection includes 13.8 points, 9.0...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
numberfire.com

Christian McCaffrey will make 49ers debut in Week 7

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey will play in the team's Week 7 game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Ian Rapoport reports. Despite joining the team partway through the week, McCaffrey is already poised to make his debut with the 49ers after the team spent multiple 2023 draft picks to acquire the star running back from the Carolina Panthers. Rapoport added that McCaffrey will have a "small package of base plays" in his first game with the team as he gets up to speed on the play book, so it seems like he should still be worth starting in fantasy leagues this week.
KANSAS STATE

