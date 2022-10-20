Read full article on original website
NJ man with dementia missing for days after leaving Union County nursing home
PLAINFIELD — Police are seeking the public’s help in finding a missing man. Jerome White, 64, walked out of the AristaCare at Norwood Terrace senior care facility in Plainfield on Saturday, Oct. 22., at approximately 8 p.m and has not been seen or heard from since. He is...
Gangsters, Killers Among 41 Fugitives Captured In Essex County Warrant Sweep: Prosecutor
Forty-one fugitives including 12 with gang affiliations were captured during a five-day sweep across Essex County, authorities announced Monday, Oct. 24. Four of the fugitives were wanted for homicide, while others were wanted on a range of felonies ranging from drug possession to aggravated assault, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II said.
wrnjradio.com
Morris County Prosecutor’s Office announces upcoming DWI checkpoint in Chester Township
CHESTER TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – Morris County authorities will be conducting a driving while intoxicated checkpoint at the end of October in Chester Township. Law enforcement personnel from the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office and Chester Township Police Department will be conducting the checkpoint at a not-to-be-disclosed location.
Authorities make 41 arrests in Essex County warrant sweep
The fugitives were arrested for felonies ranging from homicide and aggravated assault to weapons possession.
Police confirm identity of 41-year-old Yonkers man found dead in Saw Mill River
The body was discovered in the river at the Chicken Island daylighting park in downtown Yonkers just after 11 a.m. Sunday morning.
NJ police arrest 41 people during felony warrant sweep
New Jersey police arrested 41 fugitives as part of a warrant sweep called “Operation Essex,” authorities said Monday.
Pair Nabbed In Essex County Carjacking, Gas Station Robbery: Sheriff
Two juveniles were arrested in Essex County in connection with a carjacking and armed robbery, authorities said. On Saturday, Oct. 22, Essex County Sheriff’s Office Detectives assigned to the Sheriff’s Bureau of Narcotics arrested two unnamed suspects for an alleged carjacking in Newark on Frelinghuysen Avenue, and an alleged armed robbery of an Exxon station on McCarter Highway and Bridge Street in Newark.
Cyclist, 56, Flown To Hospital After Falling Down Steep Hill In Hunterdon County
A 56-year-old cyclist was flown to a nearby hospital after falling down a steep hill in Hunterdon County and losing consciousness, authorities said. The Pittstown woman was cycling on the Delaware-Raritan Canal Tow Path when she lost control of her bicycle and ran down a steep slope into a wooded area around 3:35 p.m. Sunday Oct. 23, a press release from Lambertville Police said.
Man killed in N.J. house fire is ID’d by authorities
Authorities have identified the man found dead in a house fire in Trenton early Sunday as a 57-year-old who was “staying at the residence.”. Brian Wharton, of Trenton, was already deceased when firefighters entered the home on the first block Summer Avenue shortly after midnight, the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office said Monday.
Yonkers police: Body of 41-year-old man pulled from the Saw Mill River
They say the body of the 41-year-old was pulled from the river at the Chicken Island Daylighting Park just after noon.
wrnjradio.com
37-year-old man dies in skydiving incident in Hunterdon County, state police say
ALEXANDRIA TOWNSHIP, NJ (Hunterdon County) – A 37-year-old man died in a skydiving incident Friday afternoon in Hunterdon County, according to New Jersey State Police spokesperson Trooper Charles Marchan. Troopers responded to a medical assist for skydiving incident at 70 Airport Road in Alexandria Township, Marchan said. Upon arrival...
wrnjradio.com
Man arrested following physical altercation in Hackettstown
HACKETTSTOWN, NJ (Warren County) – A Hackettstown man is facing several charges following a physical altercation Saturday night in Hackettstown, police said. On October 22, at around 10:41 p.m., police responded to the area of Main Street and Grand Ave for a report of a physical dispute involving 5 individuals, police said.
Dead Man Found In Trenton Fire; Mercer County Homicide Task Force Investigating Along With Detectives From MCPO and TPD
October 23, 2022 TRENTON, NJ (MERCER)–The Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office and the Trenton Police Department are investigating a fatal fire…
essexnewsdaily.com
Two East Orange men charged in Newark homicide
NEWARK, NJ — Two East Orange men have been charged with the recent murder of Khalif Ligon, 29, of Newark, according to an Oct. 21 press release from the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office. Jamaal Mahorn, 37, and Buddy Randolph, 40, both of East Orange, are charged with murdering...
Police search for missing teen in Newark
Police say Kayla Jagoo, 17, was last seen on Fabyan Place.
wrnjradio.com
Man accused of shoplifting from Walmart in Mount Olive Twp.
MOUNT OLIVE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A Sussex County man is accused of shoplifting multiple times from the Walmart in Mount Olive Township, police said. On October 21, police responded to the Walmart, located at 40 International Drive South, in Flanders for a report of an individual in the custody of loss prevention for shoplifting, police said.
Prosecutors: Apparent road rage incident left 5 teens with serious injuries; volunteer firefighter charged
The five teens suffered broken bones, serious spinal fractures, punctured lungs – some requiring several surgeries.
Monmouth prosecutors probe Keyport police shooting of family dog
Keyport police officers shot a dog at a house Saturday while responding to a call of an aggressive animal, according to the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office.
One Airlifted In Brick Township Rollover Crash: Report
One person was flown to the hospital after a rollover crash on the Jersey Shore overnight, Ocean County Scanner News reports. The victim was ejected from the vehicle and became pinned underneath it at the Chambersbridge and Lakeland crash scene around 9:45 p.m. The victim was extricated and flown to...
wrnjradio.com
Police respond to report of suspicious man at Morris County assisted living facility
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – Numerous law enforcement agencies responded to Weston Assisted Living in Hanover Township after a report of a suspicious man that entered the building, police said. On Thursday, October 20, at 7:27p.m., police responded to Weston Assisted Living, located at 905 Route 10, regarding...
