Cameron County, TX

Truck catches fire after train collision, DPS says

By Steven Masso
 4 days ago

SAN BENITO, Texas ( ValleyCentral ) — The Texas Department of Public Safety responded to a collision involving a truck and a train.

The collision occurred at 12:30 p.m. on Thursday near Williams and Cemetery roads, DPS Sgt. Maria Montalvo told ValleyCentral.

According to Montalvo, the driver failed to yield the right of way. The vehicle then caught fire as a result of the collision.

The vehicle was occupied by a woman and her child. No injuries were reported, authorities said.

(Cameron County Sheriff’s Office)

An update posted by the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office stated that the truck was travelling northbound of FM 1846 when the driver collided with the train. The woman and the 5-year-old child were able to exit the vehicle before it became “engulfed in flames,” authorities said.

“Initial observations showed that the railroad crossing warning lights were activated,” the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office stated in the post.

The fire was extinguished, and the investigation was taken over by the Texas Highway Patrol and Union Pacific Police, the post stated.

