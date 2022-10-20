I voted for Trump and anyone who actively took part in any of the violence during this needs to go to jail. I don't believe for one second Biden for more votes than Obama, the shady crap at the polls caught on video shows me it was a bs ejection. But assaulting police officers, no matter the reason, deserves a prison sentence.
so conservatives who are set for be back the blue..... we tried somehow supporting people attacking the same Easter they pretend to mindlessly follow. and they will continue to mindlessly follow as long as it is brown people that are the target and not the mayonnaise ones. It was a coup. a coup where multiple police officers were targeted and beaten to the point of brain injury..... and yet they want to pretend like they're somehow better than anybody else. if they want to claim thugs then they themselves need to have their thugs put away.
71% of voters feel the country is going in the wrong direction. Trigger words in articles like this are a big reason. Breaking a window isn't chilling. The deaths of 4 Trump supporters are.
