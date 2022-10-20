Read full article on original website

Missing In MassachusettsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBoston, MA
Serious Accident Closes Portion of I-395 for HoursQuiet Corner AlertsKillingly, CT
You're Invited to the "Zoo Boo Spectacular!"Camilo DíazAttleboro, MA
This Rhode Island Hotel is One of the Most Haunted Places in the CountryTravel MavenProvidence, RI
Local Zoo Invites You to Spooky Festive Halloween Fun!Camilo DíazProvidence, RI
johnstonsunrise.net
A classic case of generous giving in Johnston
There was a classic case of generous giving last week inside SCD Sales & Liquidation, located next to Northeast Auto Body at 807 Hartford Ave. in Johnston. It also came from a man — Steven Day — who takes pride in helping the community help others. “Johnston has...
Warwick firefighter honored for saving paddleboarder
Capt. Andrew Sisson was surfing in Tiverton when he was alerted to the man in need of help.
WPRI
A visit to the First Baptist Church in America
Located on North Main Street in Providence, the First Baptist Church in America has been welcoming visitors since 1775. In more recent years the Church has gained additional notoriety for the clever greetings and witticisms on their signboard out front. Known as the Wayside Pulpit, the messages have been making passersby laugh and think while providing some much-needed positivity while becoming a hit on Social Media.
Eyewitness News
Ledyard police: Husband left wife with no heat, food and money
LEDYARD, CT (WFSB) - A husband is accused of making so his wife had no heat, no food and no way to buy anything. Robert Barnett, 58, of Groton was charged with intentional cruelty to persons, according to Ledyard police. Officers launched an investigation back on Sept. 29 when Barnett’s...
ABC6.com
‘Finally, we’re here’: Providence family given keys to home through Habitat for Humanity
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) –A Providence family received the keys to a new home in South Providence on Saturday, after 500 volunteers and sponsors worked to build them a home through Habitat for Humanity of Greater Providence. Selmanesh Area and her sons Yosef and Yonai became official homeowners after being...
rinewstoday.com
A Taste Of Rhode Island: A 5-Star Event – Brendan Higgins
The Ocean State has always been known for night life, culture and especially for great restaurants – from Pawtucket to Westerly, and all points in between. Thursday night at the Crowne Plaza in Warwick, that reputation was on full display at the annual Taste of Rhode Island. Tasting vendors representing a variety of restaurants and bakeries set up shop and allowed a sold-out crowd of around a thousand people to taste the best of the best in menu items and desserts. There were also plenty of specialty drinks to enjoy. In addition, music was provided courtesy of Dr. Slick. This band was hot. They created a fun atmosphere while also featuring outstanding vocalists and musicians.
Turnto10.com
'The Conjuring' house makes paranormal activity a popular attraction
BURRILLVILLE, R.I. (WJAR) — The new owner of the Harrisville house made famous in "The Conjuring," movie is coming up on six months at the helm of the paranormal enterprise. There are tours, TV shows, merchandise, and an upcoming sold-out Halloween event too. The business of catering to those...
ABC6.com
‘Desperate campaigns do desperate things’: Kalus responds to FLOTUS visit, McKee campaign
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Gubernatorial Republican candidate Ashley Kalus has responded after it was announced First Lady Jill Biden is coming to support Governor Dan McKee’s campaign. Kalus’s team responded with the following statement:. Kalus said, “Desperate campaigns do desperate things. Bringing DC insiders to Rhode Island...
ABC6.com
Dozens attend car seat safety checkpoint
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — Trained technicians with 4-Safety, a program with Rhode Island Hospital’s Injury Prevention Center, held an event Saturday to educate parents and guardians about car seat safety and booster seat inspections. The event was held in the parking lot of the Warwick Mall. Law enforcement...
rinewstoday.com
Gimme’ Shelter – Captain and Jack, together at Providence Animal Control Center
*If you can see me, I am still available! No phone calls please, everything is done online and we do need an application submitted and approved before scheduling a visit. Please email provanimalcontrol@gmail.com*. Hello! We are Captain and Jack! We were dumped together in a carrier in someone’s driveway 🙁...
mybackyardnews.com
GREAT SEATS STILL AVAILABLE
Tickets for this year’s Blackstone Valley Polar Express. Fridays and Sunday nights in November. The magic is back this holiday season for a three-hour experience at the Blackstone Valley Polar Express!!!. Join us for a 90-minute train ride to view the North Pole that’s filled with singing, games, a...
ABC6.com
Fire damages Cumberland home
CUMBERLAND, R.I. (WLNE) — A fire damaged a Cumberland home late Monday night. Firefighters responded just after 10 p.m. to Torrey Road for reports of smoke coming from the home. Mutual aid from North Attleborough and Wrentham was called to the scene to help battle the flames. No one...
ABC6.com
3 Rhode Island men plead not guilty to defrauding Land Rover dealerships
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Three Rhode Island men have pleaded not guilty Friday to defrauding Land Rover dealerships. In April, Dennis Odoom, 24, of Pawtucket is accused of using a stolen identity to finance a Land Rover for more than $120,559. In May, Roy Sweets, 25, of Providence also...
walls102.com
Pack of coyotes surrounds dog walker in Massachusetts
SWAMPSCOTT, Mass. (AP) — Police north of Boston came to the rescue of a person who was out walking their dog over their weekend when they were surrounded by a pack of coyotes. Police in Swampscott say they received a call around 9:30 p.m. Saturday from the dog walker who said that they were surrounded and that the coyotes were “not backing down.” Responding officers counted at least nine coyotes. They were apparently scared off by the arrival of cruisers and flashing lights. Police escorted the dog walker and their pet to their home with no additional danger.
fallriverreporter.com
Fall River mother seeing cooking success whipping up dishes right from her home
FALL RIVER, MA/NASHVILLE, TN – A Fall River mom is finding success making tasty dishes right in her own kitchen. Home cook Tara Pacheco was recently awarded blue ribbon number 6 by online recipe site “Just A Pinch”. Pacheco’s “Pumpkin Bread Pudding” recipe was tested by the...
ABC6.com
NAEP scores show drop-off in Rhode Island, nationwide
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE)– The newly released results from the National Assessment of Educational Progress shows drop-offs in mathematics and reading score across the country– including Rhode Island. This report is one of the first comprehensive pieces of data that shows the effects of remote learning due to Covid.
whatsupnewp.com
Letter: Fall is coyote “dispersal season” and sightings are on the rise￼￼
By now, the behavior patterns of our local coyotes during courting and pup-rearing seasons have become recognizable to many residents. Mating occurs in the early winter and pup-rearing from spring through the summer months. But fall brings another life-cycle event that should be on everyone’s radar—“dispersal season,” when young coyotes leave their packs to strike out on their own.
“Thug”crew was in the neighborhood shooting on Saturday
“Thug” tells the story of an aging gangster attempting to reconnect with his children and rectify the mistakes in his past, but the criminal underworld won’t loosen their grip willingly. The film is set in the 1970’s. The film stars Liam Neeson and crews have been filming...
fallriverreporter.com
Fall River hero to be played on the big screen in new film to hit theaters this year
A movie is set to hit the big screen that is based on one of Fall River’s true heroes. Devotion, an aerial war epic based on the bestselling book of the same name by Adam Makos, tells the inspirational true story of two elite US Navy fighter pilots who helped turn the tide in the most brutal battle in the Korean War: Jesse Brown, the first Black aviator in Navy history and his fellow fighter pilot and friend, Tom Hudner. Their heroic sacrifices and enduring friendship would ultimately make them the Navy’s most celebrated wingmen.
Police: Inspect Halloween candy after colored fentanyl, THC snacks seized
In the past few weeks, police in Glocester and Pawtucket have seized marijuana edibles packaged to look like household snacks.
