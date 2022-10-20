Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson told reporters Monday that running back James Robinson is dealing with knee soreness but "is still a part of the offense." Robinson finished Week 7 without a touch, and by the end of the game it seemed as though teammate Travis Etienne had all but cemented himself as the team's every-down back. Pederson attributed Robinson's diminishing involvement in recent weeks to knee soreness, but it is worth noting that Robinson has not appeared on any injury reports over the past few weeks. While it's something of a relief that Robinson is not dealing with a significant injury, his lack of touches has taken him off of the fantasy radar for Week 8, especially with Etienne's recent production.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 16 HOURS AGO