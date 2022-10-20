ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Raleigh police release 5-day report detailing mass shooting that killed 5, injured 2

By Ashley Anderson
WNCT
WNCT
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36Zsmv_0igmyTq600

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A week to the day since a mass shooting took five lives and injured two more in Raleigh, the police department released its five-day report Thursday afternoon.

The suspected shooter, identified by his parents as 15-year-old Austin Thompson, has remained in critical condition in the hospital.

While the families of the victims have been grappling with the tragedy , police have been working tirelessly to piece together the details and timeline of events from Oct. 13.

Stay up to date with stories, announcements and news related to the Raleigh Mass Shooting

FULL 5-DAY REPORT ON THE RALEIGH MASS SHOOTING

Five-Day Report (FULL DOCUMENT) Download

The conclusion of the hours-long efforts to contain the suspect ended in a barn-like structure where the suspected shooter was found lying on the ground with a single gunshot wound to the head. It is unknown if the gunshot wound was self-inflicted.

Police found a handgun in the suspect’s waistband and a backpack containing several types of shotgun/rifle ammunition. A sheath for a large knife was found clipped to his belt and a large hunting knife was found in front of the outbuilding as well.

During the standoff with the suspected shooter, Raleigh police fired approximately 23 rounds in the direction of the outbuilding. These shots came after Officer Casey Clark fell to the ground, the report says. Two Raleigh officers who discharged their firearms have been since placed on administrative duty, in accordance with standard protocols.

Throughout the report, the following timeline of events were established.

Approximate Timeline

5:09 p.m. — First 911 call is made, reporting shots fired near the golf course in northeast Raleigh’s Hedingham neighborhood.

5:12 p.m. — A separate caller reports gunshots and finds first victim, Marcille Gardner (currently in stable condition) lying in a driveway. Caller also finds a second victim, Nicole Connors, lying on a porch in the 5300 block of Sahalee Way. Connors later died at a hospital and her dog was also found shot dead.

(Unknown) — “A short time later” police said they received a report that Raleigh Police Officer Gabriel Torres, a third victim, was in his vehicle and had been shot by a male wearing camouflage clothing. He was about to leave for work.

5:19 p.m. — Initial responding officers arrive in the Hedingham neighborhood.

During this time, 911 callers continue to report sightings of the shooter, described as a young male wearing camouflage clothing “last seen running towards the woods.”

5:21 p.m. — 911 caller reports finding additional two victims at separate locations on the greenway. These victims, Mary Marshall and Susan Karnatz, died from their injuries.

6:42 p.m. — Officers located the suspect in an area with two outbuildings or barn-like structures near McConnell Oliver Drive.

6:44 p.m. — Raleigh police officer Casey Clark fell to the ground after sustaining a gunshot wound. (He has been treated and released from the hospital.)

9:34 p.m. — Officers advanced toward the outbuilding.

9:36 p.m. — Raleigh police secure the suspect in handcuffs.

Police said it is believed at this time that the 16-year-old victim and the suspected shooter’s brother, James Thompson, was shot first, prior to the above timeline. The report details that James was found within a residence with multiple stab wounds and an apparent gunshot wound.

Motive and Connections

As for the motive — police said, “the collective motive for these attacks is still unknown.”

No part of the investigation has shown any connection between the victims, police said, other than that they lived in the same neighborhood.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WNCT

6 shot at memorial, including toddler, police say

OXFORD, N.C. (AP) — Six people were injured in a shooting during a memorial in North Carolina, including a toddler who was shot six times, police said. Oxford police officers responded around 9:30 p.m. Saturday for a report of shots fired and found six people suffering from gunshot wounds, police said in a statement on […]
OXFORD, NC
WNCT

Greenville robbery suspect arrested in Edgecombe County

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A robbery suspect who was wanted in Greenville was arrested by an Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office deputy on Saturday. Dentavis Davon Staton, 18, of Pinetops, was stopped for a motor vehicle violation. His information was run, and it indicated he was wanted in a robbery that happened on Oct. 5 in […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Rocky Mount police investigating child’s suspicious death

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCT) — Rocky Mount police say they are investigating the death of a 15-month-old boy as a suspicious death. Police said Nash County EMS responded to the 1100 block of York Street on Sunday at around 2:15 p.m. to a call of a child who was injured. It was reported a child […]
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
WNCT

Edgecombe County Sheriff’s office investigating two homicides

PRINCEVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office is investigating two homicides that have happened in less than 24 hours. Deputies responded Sunday at 3 a.m. to a call of a man who had been shot off Tolbert Place in Princeville. When they arrived, they found LaMichael Everette of Tarboro dead from his injuries. […]
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Halloween Booze It & Lose It enforcement campaign kicks off statewide

RALEIGH, N.C. – There’s nothing scarier than the consequences of driving while impaired. To discourage drivers from getting behind the wheel after drinking this Halloween, law enforcement will be stepping up patrols and using checkpoints and saturation patrols as part of the statewide Booze It & Lose It campaign. The campaign began Monday and runs […]
RALEIGH, NC
WNCT

Battle for Congress could hinge on NC district

FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. (AP) — In the fast-growing suburbs of Raleigh, North Carolina, the 13th District has emerged as one of the nation’s battlegrounds for congressional control, where a tight race between former President Donald Trump’s favored young upstart and a Democratic state senator could determine the balance of power in the narrowly split U.S. House. […]
RALEIGH, NC
WNCT

NC State’s Keatts hopes Smith, staff, roster changes spark surge

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Kevin Keatts knew things had to change for his sixth season at North Carolina State. The Wolfpack’s last NCAA Tournament trip came in his debut season in Raleigh. And last year marked the worst record of his head coaching career, a perilous trajectory that has put his long-term future in question […]
RALEIGH, NC
WNCT

Oscar Tshiebwe, UNC’s Bacot top AP preseason All-America team

Oscar Tschiebwe was the consensus men’s college basketball player of the year last season, an accomplishment usually followed by a jump to the NBA. Kentucky’s big man decided to take a different route. He’s coming back — and he may be even better this season. “He’s...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
WNCT

No. 7 Blue Devils start anew with Scheyer, 11 new players

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — A season of massive change has arrived at seventh-ranked Duke. Jon Scheyer has taken over a program led by a Hall of Fame coach who to many was the face of college basketball in Mike Krzyzewski. And there’s a nearly complete roster overhaul with 11 new players after the latest wave of […]
DURHAM, NC
WNCT

Toffoli scores in OT, Flames rally to beat Hurricanes 3-2

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Tyler Toffoli scored at 4:30 of overtime and the Calgary Flames rallied to beat the Carolina Hurricanes 3-2 on Saturday night. Rasmus Andersson carried the puck up the side boards and deep into the Hurricanes’ end before zipping a pass into the slot that Toffoli one-timed inside the post for his […]
RALEIGH, NC
WNCT

WNCT

35K+
Followers
24K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy