Read full article on original website
Related
How well do you know your PSCs?
The MT Lowdown is a weekly digest that showcases a more personal side of Montana Free Press’ high-quality reporting while keeping you up to speed on the biggest news impacting Montanans. Want to see the MT Lowdown in your inbox every Friday? Sign up here. A little-known fact about...
Bozeman Daily Chronicle owner purchases slew of small-town Montana newspapers￼
Adams Publishing Group, the privately held national newspaper chain that owns the Bozeman Daily Chronicle, announced Monday it is purchasing the 13 small-town Montana newspapers of the Yellowstone Newspapers chain. The papers being purchased by Adams, which is based in Minneapolis, are the Livingston Enterprise, the Miles City Star, the...
Updated: How to vote in Montana’s Nov. 8 election
The 2022 general election is Tuesday, Nov. 8, and as absentee ballots have already gone out, odds are that scores of Montanans are already busy filling in their votes. If you’re not registered yet, are planning to vote at the polls, or are still confused about what election laws may or may not be in effect right now, Montana Free Press has endeavored to make things a little easier with our 2022 Election Guide. And since the legal landscape has been such a moving target this year, we’re taking the added step of posting answers to some basic questions right here to help make sure everyone has the most up-to-date information at their fingertips.
Housing task force presents recs to governor, teeing up legislative debates over subsidies, local control
A task force charged with identifying solutions for Montana’s housing crunch formally passed recommendations for legislative action to Gov. Greg Gianforte Wednesday, teeing up debates over state subsidies and local control that appear likely to play out as specific housing bills are considered by lawmakers this winter. The group,...
5 things to know about Montana’s ‘Born Alive’ ballot initiative
Montana voters will decide Nov. 8 whether to approve a ballot initiative declaring that an embryo or fetus is a legal person with a right to medical care if it survives an abortion or delivery. The measure would impose severe penalties on health workers who don’t provide that care.
Montana’s Supreme Court candidates take their stands
The MT Lowdown is a weekly digest that showcases a more personal side of Montana Free Press’ high-quality reporting while keeping you up to speed on the biggest news impacting Montanans. Want to see the MT Lowdown in your inbox every Friday? Sign up here. The first time I...
New music considers complex history of Montana’s Catholic missions
When Alisa Herodes was a child, her grandmother Helen had plenty of stories to share. Born in 1894, Helen was the granddaughter of one of the families credited with founding Lewistown. Herodes’ ancestors were Métis, a people and culture that developed from the intermingling of European settlers and Canada’s Indigenous peoples.
Republican operative publicizes ethics complaints against Supreme Court incumbent
A prominent Republican operative backing Montana Supreme Court candidate James Brown has filed two ethics complaints against Brown’s opponent in the race, incumbent Supreme Court Justice Ingrid Gustafson, with less than a month until Election Day. Jake Eaton, a longtime Republican political consultant and treasurer of the conservative political...
Montana’s muted 2022 fire season fizzles
Montana’s 2022 fire season was strange. Early-summer moisture and unstrained resources for aggressive suppression conspired to deliver a more muted fire season than had been expected in spring. But in hindsight, meteorologists and land managers view summer 2022 as an outlier. Multiple factors led to a relatively light load for firefighters and Montanans’ lungs, but hotter and drier climate trends that portend increasing wildfire intensity are still in store for the future.
Tester holds town hall in Helena
About a hundred people attended an in-person town hall held by Democratic U.S. Sen. Jon Tester in Helena on Friday to raise questions about veterans’ affairs, health care, voting rights and politics in general. The forum, held at Helena College, was the second Tester has organized in Montana this...
Montana State Library commissioners approve updated logo
In a 4-2 vote, the Montana State Library Commissioners agreed Wednesday to accept a new version of the state information system’s rebranded logo with a slightly altered color palette that designers noted includes colors from Montana’s state flag. The updated logo by the design firm Hoffman York includes...
The secretary of state’s mixed messaging on election rules
Despite a recent ruling by a Billings judge reactivating Election Day voter registration ahead of Montana’s Nov. 8 midterm election, traces of the law the court struck down continue to linger, creating potential confusion about what the registration deadline actually is. One of the latest examples arose earlier this...
Montana’s election law whiplash
The MT Lowdown is a weekly digest that showcases a more personal side of Montana Free Press’ high-quality reporting while keeping you up to speed on the biggest news impacting Montanans. Want to see the MT Lowdown in your inbox every Friday? Sign up here. Montanans have probably felt...
Hunting for elk management solutions in Devil’s Kitchen
Cascade-area cattle and sheep producer Chase Hibbard said he remembers attending Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission meetings in the 1980s, when it felt like the only way to influence elk regulations was to “show up with the most people, talk the loudest and longest, and hope that something would change.”
Federal judge: Montana campaign rules apply to out-of-state super PAC
A federal judge in Missoula last week resolved a recent legal dispute between an out-of-state super PAC and Montana Commissioner of Political Practices Jeff Mangan, ruling that Mangan’s application of state disclosure requirements to the group was constitutional. The order, issued Oct. 6 by U.S. District Court Judge Donald...
Montana’s proposed digital privacy amendment, explained
As Montana voters head to the polls this fall, they’ll have the chance to amend the state Constitution to add language explicitly requiring law enforcement to obtain a search warrant before accessing a person’s private electronic data. Constitutional Amendment 48, referred to voters by last year’s Legislature with...
Will Montana’s congressional candidates accept their election results?
It’s been almost two years since voters sent President Joe Biden to the White House, and the unfounded allegations of election fraud propagated by former president Donald Trump and his supporters are still swirling in American politics. Some 70% of Republicans nationwide believe that Joe Biden was illegitimately elected,...
Gianforte announces push to reduce business equipment tax again
In a Wednesday appearance billed as the first in a series of events announcing policy priorities for next year’s legislative session, Gov. Greg Gianforte said he wants to raise the exemption threshold for Montana’s business equipment tax. Speaking at a John Deere dealership in Kalispell, surrounded by businessmen...
GOP House candidate paid vendors with bad checks and misreported debts
The Montana Commissioner of Political Practices found this week that a Republican candidate for House District 82 in Helena tried to pay vendors with bad checks and misreported accrued debts as expenditures, referring the matter to the Lewis and Clark County attorney for possible prosecution. Alden Tonkay, who until mid-July...
State ed officials explore periodic exams as alternative to year-end standardized tests
The release of standardized test scores in Montana has become something of a fall tradition over the past few decades. For one headline-grabbing moment, parents and the public catch a fleeting glimpse of how students statewide performed in key areas such as math, reading and science — a snapshot gleaned from tests administered the previous spring.
Montana Free Press
Helena, MT
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
136K+
Views
ABOUT
Montana Free Press is an independent, nonprofit source for in-depth local news, information, and analysis. We work independently and in collaboration with other news outlets around Montana to produce meaningful news stories that have an impact on the lives and livelihoods of local communities.https://montanafreepress.org/
Comments / 0