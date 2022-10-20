The 2022 general election is Tuesday, Nov. 8, and as absentee ballots have already gone out, odds are that scores of Montanans are already busy filling in their votes. If you’re not registered yet, are planning to vote at the polls, or are still confused about what election laws may or may not be in effect right now, Montana Free Press has endeavored to make things a little easier with our 2022 Election Guide. And since the legal landscape has been such a moving target this year, we’re taking the added step of posting answers to some basic questions right here to help make sure everyone has the most up-to-date information at their fingertips.

MONTANA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO