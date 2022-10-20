Tonight, dense fog and drizzle. Reduced visibility will make for a slow morning commute. Upper 50s. Tuesday, cloudy, foggy and dreary. Humid and mild, Upper 60s to 70°. Tuesday night, showers and fog. An area of low pressure with heavy rainfall will pass just to the East of New England late at night and for Wednesday. A track more West would be a heavy rain event for most of our area, for now the track just East keep the heaviest rain for SE MA, Cape Cod, Boston and North into Maine. Stay tuned for the latest. Around 60°.

BOSTON, MA ・ 10 HOURS AGO