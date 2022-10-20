ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cumberland, RI

Cumberland police seek information surrounding shots fired incident

CUMBERLAND, R.I. (WLNE) — Cumberland police are looking more information surrounding a shots fired incident that happened over the weekend. According to police, officers responded to the parking lot of Club Juventude Lusitana Saturday night for a large disturbance. Police said they learned during the disturbance that shots were...
CUMBERLAND, RI
Fire damages Cumberland home

CUMBERLAND, R.I. (WLNE) — A fire damaged a Cumberland home late Monday night. Firefighters responded just after 10 p.m. to Torrey Road for reports of smoke coming from the home. Mutual aid from North Attleborough and Wrentham was called to the scene to help battle the flames. No one...
CUMBERLAND, RI
Warwick fire captain honored for rescuing paddle boarder while off-duty

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — A Warwick fire captain was honored Monday for rescuing a paddle boarder while he was off-duty. Earlier this month, Captain Andrew Sisson was off-duty surfing in Tiverton when he was alerted to a paddle boarder in distress, according to the Warwick Mayor’s Office. He...
WARWICK, RI
McKee to announce new license for Rhode Island’s psychiatric hospital

CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — Gov. Dan McKee is set to announce new licensing for Rhode Island’s psychiatric hospital on Tuesday. Patients dealing with mental illness at the state-run Eleanor Slater Hospital will now be discharged and admitted to the Rhode Island Psychiatric Hospital. While still on the Cranston...
CRANSTON, RI
Dozens attend car seat safety checkpoint

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — Trained technicians with 4-Safety, a program with Rhode Island Hospital’s Injury Prevention Center, held an event Saturday to educate parents and guardians about car seat safety and booster seat inspections. The event was held in the parking lot of the Warwick Mall. Law enforcement...
WARWICK, RI
Car hits building in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Providence police responded Bridgham and Cranston streets Sunday afternoon for reports of a vehicle into a building. ABC6 News crews on scene witnessed an ambulance leave from the scene while police officers and the fire department investigated. Crews saw a maroon Nissan Murano with it’s...
PROVIDENCE, RI
McKee to sign bill that keeps addresses of domestic violence survivors confidential

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — Gov. Dan McKee is expected to ceremonially sign a bill Tuesday that aims to protect survivors of domestic violence. In a release, the governor’s office said the legislation would establish the Address Confidentiality Program, “which would enable a survivor of domestic violence to apply to have an address designated as their substitute address.”
WARWICK, RI
RIPTA temporarily scales back service for over a dozen routes

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Public Transit Authority has temporarily scaled back on how frequently it will run busses for over a dozen routes. The service reduction for nearly 20 routes, including to schools in Providence, began Saturday. The agency said no routes will be eliminated. RIPTA...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Vehicle spinout shuts down part of Interstate 195 in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A vehicle spinout shut down part of Interstate 195 west in Providence during Monday’s morning commute. The Rhode Island Department of Transportation said at about 7:30 a.m. that three lanes were blocked on the highway before exit 1D. Traffic was backed up for over...
PROVIDENCE, RI
NAEP scores show drop-off in Rhode Island, nationwide

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE)– The newly released results from the National Assessment of Educational Progress shows drop-offs in mathematics and reading score across the country– including Rhode Island. This report is one of the first comprehensive pieces of data that shows the effects of remote learning due to Covid.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Dense Fog Overnight, Heavy Rain Possible Tuesday Night & Wednesday

Tonight, dense fog and drizzle. Reduced visibility will make for a slow morning commute. Upper 50s. Tuesday, cloudy, foggy and dreary. Humid and mild, Upper 60s to 70°. Tuesday night, showers and fog. An area of low pressure with heavy rainfall will pass just to the East of New England late at night and for Wednesday. A track more West would be a heavy rain event for most of our area, for now the track just East keep the heaviest rain for SE MA, Cape Cod, Boston and North into Maine. Stay tuned for the latest. Around 60°.
BOSTON, MA
Brown Women’s Soccer Claims Seventh Shutout of Season

The Brown women’s soccer team took down Cornell 2-0 Saturday evening at Stevenson-Pincince Field in the team’s seventh shutout performance of the season. Brown moves to 10-2-2 on the year and 4-0-1 in Ivy action, while the Big Red fall to 2-7-5 and 0-3-2. “We knew this game...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Late Strip Sack Near Endzone Dooms Brown

A late goal line stop by the Cornell defense handed the Brown football team a gut-wrenching 24-21 defeat on Saturday afternoon at Richard Gouse Field at Brown Stadium. Brown outgained Cornell 381-331, including 260-136 in the air. Freshman Solomon Miller had two catches for 55 yards, including his first career...
PROVIDENCE, RI

