FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
ABC6.com
Cumberland police seek information surrounding shots fired incident
CUMBERLAND, R.I. (WLNE) — Cumberland police are looking more information surrounding a shots fired incident that happened over the weekend. According to police, officers responded to the parking lot of Club Juventude Lusitana Saturday night for a large disturbance. Police said they learned during the disturbance that shots were...
ABC6.com
Fire damages Cumberland home
CUMBERLAND, R.I. (WLNE) — A fire damaged a Cumberland home late Monday night. Firefighters responded just after 10 p.m. to Torrey Road for reports of smoke coming from the home. Mutual aid from North Attleborough and Wrentham was called to the scene to help battle the flames. No one...
ABC6.com
3 Rhode Island men plead not guilty to defrauding Land Rover dealerships
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Three Rhode Island men have pleaded not guilty Friday to defrauding Land Rover dealerships. In April, Dennis Odoom, 24, of Pawtucket is accused of using a stolen identity to finance a Land Rover for more than $120,559. In May, Roy Sweets, 25, of Providence also...
ABC6.com
Warwick fire captain honored for rescuing paddle boarder while off-duty
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — A Warwick fire captain was honored Monday for rescuing a paddle boarder while he was off-duty. Earlier this month, Captain Andrew Sisson was off-duty surfing in Tiverton when he was alerted to a paddle boarder in distress, according to the Warwick Mayor’s Office. He...
ABC6.com
McKee to announce new license for Rhode Island’s psychiatric hospital
CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — Gov. Dan McKee is set to announce new licensing for Rhode Island’s psychiatric hospital on Tuesday. Patients dealing with mental illness at the state-run Eleanor Slater Hospital will now be discharged and admitted to the Rhode Island Psychiatric Hospital. While still on the Cranston...
ABC6.com
Dozens attend car seat safety checkpoint
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — Trained technicians with 4-Safety, a program with Rhode Island Hospital’s Injury Prevention Center, held an event Saturday to educate parents and guardians about car seat safety and booster seat inspections. The event was held in the parking lot of the Warwick Mall. Law enforcement...
ABC6.com
Car hits building in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Providence police responded Bridgham and Cranston streets Sunday afternoon for reports of a vehicle into a building. ABC6 News crews on scene witnessed an ambulance leave from the scene while police officers and the fire department investigated. Crews saw a maroon Nissan Murano with it’s...
ABC6.com
McKee to sign bill that keeps addresses of domestic violence survivors confidential
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — Gov. Dan McKee is expected to ceremonially sign a bill Tuesday that aims to protect survivors of domestic violence. In a release, the governor’s office said the legislation would establish the Address Confidentiality Program, “which would enable a survivor of domestic violence to apply to have an address designated as their substitute address.”
ABC6.com
RIPTA temporarily scales back service for over a dozen routes
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Public Transit Authority has temporarily scaled back on how frequently it will run busses for over a dozen routes. The service reduction for nearly 20 routes, including to schools in Providence, began Saturday. The agency said no routes will be eliminated. RIPTA...
ABC6.com
Vehicle spinout shuts down part of Interstate 195 in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A vehicle spinout shut down part of Interstate 195 west in Providence during Monday’s morning commute. The Rhode Island Department of Transportation said at about 7:30 a.m. that three lanes were blocked on the highway before exit 1D. Traffic was backed up for over...
ABC6.com
NAEP scores show drop-off in Rhode Island, nationwide
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE)– The newly released results from the National Assessment of Educational Progress shows drop-offs in mathematics and reading score across the country– including Rhode Island. This report is one of the first comprehensive pieces of data that shows the effects of remote learning due to Covid.
ABC6.com
‘Finally, we’re here’: Providence family given keys to home through Habitat for Humanity
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) –A Providence family received the keys to a new home in South Providence on Saturday, after 500 volunteers and sponsors worked to build them a home through Habitat for Humanity of Greater Providence. Selmanesh Area and her sons Yosef and Yonai became official homeowners after being...
ABC6.com
‘Desperate campaigns do desperate things’: Kalus responds to FLOTUS visit, McKee campaign
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Gubernatorial Republican candidate Ashley Kalus has responded after it was announced First Lady Jill Biden is coming to support Governor Dan McKee’s campaign. Kalus’s team responded with the following statement:. Kalus said, “Desperate campaigns do desperate things. Bringing DC insiders to Rhode Island...
ABC6.com
Dense Fog Overnight, Heavy Rain Possible Tuesday Night & Wednesday
Tonight, dense fog and drizzle. Reduced visibility will make for a slow morning commute. Upper 50s. Tuesday, cloudy, foggy and dreary. Humid and mild, Upper 60s to 70°. Tuesday night, showers and fog. An area of low pressure with heavy rainfall will pass just to the East of New England late at night and for Wednesday. A track more West would be a heavy rain event for most of our area, for now the track just East keep the heaviest rain for SE MA, Cape Cod, Boston and North into Maine. Stay tuned for the latest. Around 60°.
ABC6.com
Brown Women’s Soccer Claims Seventh Shutout of Season
The Brown women’s soccer team took down Cornell 2-0 Saturday evening at Stevenson-Pincince Field in the team’s seventh shutout performance of the season. Brown moves to 10-2-2 on the year and 4-0-1 in Ivy action, while the Big Red fall to 2-7-5 and 0-3-2. “We knew this game...
ABC6.com
Late Strip Sack Near Endzone Dooms Brown
A late goal line stop by the Cornell defense handed the Brown football team a gut-wrenching 24-21 defeat on Saturday afternoon at Richard Gouse Field at Brown Stadium. Brown outgained Cornell 381-331, including 260-136 in the air. Freshman Solomon Miller had two catches for 55 yards, including his first career...
