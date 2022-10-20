ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Idaho POST to cancel three upcoming academies

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho's Peach Officer Standards and Training, also known as POST, is the accrediting body for police standards and training across the state. New police officers in Idaho are required to go through academy training within their first year in the force. POST approves law enforcement academies,...
Bogus Basin Resort hosting job fair Saturday, looking to hire over 500 employees

BOISE, Idaho — Bogus Basin Recreation Area is hosting a job fair Saturday, in hopes to hire more than 500 employees for the upcoming winter season. There are multiple positions needing to be filled, according to a press release, including lift operators, ticket sellers, ski grooming equipment operators, food and beverage positions, ski and snowboard instructors, snow tubing attendants, rental shop workers, and more.
New Youth Assessment Center coming to Ada County

BOISE, Idaho — Research shows jail — and the court system in general — is bad for kids, especially for the kids that should not be considered criminals. "Adolescents make bad decisions all the time," Alison Tate, with Ada County said. "Kids that are just showing normal adolescent behavior, we want them — the kids and their family, to be able to access resources without coming into the criminal justice system which can have negative impacts for them in the future."
Boise gas prices fall slightly

BOISE, Idaho — Average gasoline prices in Boise have fallen 2.6 cents per gallon in the last week. According to GasBuddy, the price now averages $4.32 per gallon today. Boise prices are 8.4 cents per gallon lower than a month ago, but are 53.6 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, GasBuddy reports.
Boise leaders want help in planning city growth

BOISE, Idaho — On this week's Growing Idaho, we're hearing about something wildly exciting: Boise's zoning code. Today's growth and how it will shape the look of the city for generations to come. All that is largely determined by the zoning code. Boise's leaders are close to being done rewriting theirs, but they still need to hear from you on the final part.
80's band, Journey, coming to Boise in April 2023

BOISE, Idaho — The famous 80's band 'Journey' will perform in Boise on April 13, 2023 with 'Toto' at ExtraMile Arena at Boise State University. Ticket sales to the public start Friday, Oct. 21 at 10 a.m. for the group's 50th anniversary "Freedom Tour." Those interested can get tickets early if they are Citi card members.
Drive-thru COVID-19 and flu vaccination clinic being held in Boise

BOISE, Idaho — Idahoans are being offered a free and easy way to armor up against the fall and winter viruses, all from the convenience of their vehicles. The Idaho Immunization Coalition is partnering with Idaho State University College of Pharmacy, St. Luke's, and the Consulate of Mexico in Boise to offer a drive-thru flu and COVID-19 vaccination and booster clinic on Saturday, Oct. 22.
Black business owners host pop-up shop in Boise

BOISE, Idaho — Every Saturday for the month of October, Black business owners are hosting a pop-up shop on Ustick in Boise, from 12 - 7 p.m. "October's the perfect month to get out and do yard sales and to go out and just be out in the community and so what a better place than to stop by 6409 and support our Black businesses," said Trisha Walker, Chief Executive Director for the Idaho Black Community Alliance (IBCA).
