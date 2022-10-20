Read full article on original website
Bogus Basin Resort announces new improvements ahead of winter season
BOISE, Idaho — A comprehensive list of newly completed projects was just announced by the Bogus Basin Resort, ahead of the upcoming 22-23 winter season and the anniversary of the resort's 80th season. Roughly $5 million went into the sweeping range of projects, which includes new runs, expanded beginner...
7's HERO: 37-year-old Boise mother facing stage four cancer shares her inspiring journey
BOISE, Idaho — Jenny Giese of Boise was just 37 years old when she discovered a lump in her breast. She had just had her second son and was breastfeeding, so, she was not overly concerned. "The lump went away. We assumed that it was related to breastfeeding, maybe...
Idaho Botanical Garden hosts annual Fall Harvest
BOISE, Idaho — The annual Fall Harvest Days festival is currently underway at the Idaho Botanical Garden, and will run all month long. Eric Walle, the Event Director at the Idaho Botanical Garden, said the event runs every Saturday during the month of October, from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.
The tragedy and redemption of Wally Benton — the skydiver who crashed into Bronco Stadium
BOISE, Idaho — This article originally appeared in the Idaho Press. It’s a warm Tuesday night in August as “Bullitt” Bob Denton speeds down the road looking like the peak image of retired living. He parks his shiny silver Porsche Boxster outside his airplane hangar in Nampa, opens the garage and pulls one Porsche right behind another.
Idaho POST to cancel three upcoming academies
BOISE, Idaho — Idaho's Peach Officer Standards and Training, also known as POST, is the accrediting body for police standards and training across the state. New police officers in Idaho are required to go through academy training within their first year in the force. POST approves law enforcement academies,...
Who pays the postage on Idaho absentee ballots?
BOISE, Idaho — Polls are open for early and absentee voting in Idaho. Folks looking to send their absentee ballot back want to know who pays postage on ballots sent back through the mail. Billy writes to The 208, “The mail-in ballots came with a disclaimer that the county...
Enrollment roundup: several Idaho universities see overall enrollment increases
BOISE, Idaho — Good news for higher education – overall enrollment rates at Boise State University, University of Idaho, Lewis-Clark State College and Idaho State University increased. Boise State University the number of first-time resident undergraduates increased by 20% over last fall, which is about 314 students. Overall,...
Bogus Basin Resort hosting job fair Saturday, looking to hire over 500 employees
BOISE, Idaho — Bogus Basin Recreation Area is hosting a job fair Saturday, in hopes to hire more than 500 employees for the upcoming winter season. There are multiple positions needing to be filled, according to a press release, including lift operators, ticket sellers, ski grooming equipment operators, food and beverage positions, ski and snowboard instructors, snow tubing attendants, rental shop workers, and more.
Local high school teacher creates board game, sold in stores
MERIDIAN, Idaho — A local teacher is going beyond the classroom to inspire people with a new board game that has officially hit the market. Idaho Technical Career Academy High School Teacher Eric Olsen says, "It gets my own kids off their phones, and it gets people off their devices, and you get to just hang out and talk."
New Youth Assessment Center coming to Ada County
BOISE, Idaho — Research shows jail — and the court system in general — is bad for kids, especially for the kids that should not be considered criminals. "Adolescents make bad decisions all the time," Alison Tate, with Ada County said. "Kids that are just showing normal adolescent behavior, we want them — the kids and their family, to be able to access resources without coming into the criminal justice system which can have negative impacts for them in the future."
Boise gas prices fall slightly
BOISE, Idaho — Average gasoline prices in Boise have fallen 2.6 cents per gallon in the last week. According to GasBuddy, the price now averages $4.32 per gallon today. Boise prices are 8.4 cents per gallon lower than a month ago, but are 53.6 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, GasBuddy reports.
Boise leaders want help in planning city growth
BOISE, Idaho — On this week's Growing Idaho, we're hearing about something wildly exciting: Boise's zoning code. Today's growth and how it will shape the look of the city for generations to come. All that is largely determined by the zoning code. Boise's leaders are close to being done rewriting theirs, but they still need to hear from you on the final part.
80's band, Journey, coming to Boise in April 2023
BOISE, Idaho — The famous 80's band 'Journey' will perform in Boise on April 13, 2023 with 'Toto' at ExtraMile Arena at Boise State University. Ticket sales to the public start Friday, Oct. 21 at 10 a.m. for the group's 50th anniversary "Freedom Tour." Those interested can get tickets early if they are Citi card members.
Eighth Street Tunnel Mural becoming a ‘shining light’ for Boise
BOISE, Idaho — This article originally appeared in the Idaho Press. The Eighth Street Tunnel Mural Painting is officially taking shape along the Boise River Greenbelt, adjacent to the Anne Frank Human Rights Memorial. The mural, which has been in the works since the summer, is in response to...
Boise man police say may be responsible for crimes against the LGBTQ+ community had a history of assault in Oregon
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — The man who Boise Police believe has committed multiple crimes against the LGBTQ+ community in Boise has a history of assault in Oregon, police reports show. Matthew Alan Lehigh was charged with assault, arson and injury to property earlier this month for driving his car...
BSU student enrollment numbers increase from previous year
BOISE, Idaho — Boise State University (BSU) is reporting an increase in the number of Idaho students on campus for 2022. The news comes shortly after BSU announced a 1% increase in total student enrollment from the previous year, and 2% since 2018. "It's incredible to see more Idahoans...
Drive-thru COVID-19 and flu vaccination clinic being held in Boise
BOISE, Idaho — Idahoans are being offered a free and easy way to armor up against the fall and winter viruses, all from the convenience of their vehicles. The Idaho Immunization Coalition is partnering with Idaho State University College of Pharmacy, St. Luke's, and the Consulate of Mexico in Boise to offer a drive-thru flu and COVID-19 vaccination and booster clinic on Saturday, Oct. 22.
Mayor outlines Nampa's accomplishments and plans in State of the City Address
NAMPA, Idaho — This article originally appeared in the Idaho Press. Every time the city of Nampa is ranked No. 1 best-run city by the personal finance site WalletHub, Nampa Mayor Debbie Kling feels proud, and a little on edge. Nampa was recognized as such for the sixth year...
Black business owners host pop-up shop in Boise
BOISE, Idaho — Every Saturday for the month of October, Black business owners are hosting a pop-up shop on Ustick in Boise, from 12 - 7 p.m. "October's the perfect month to get out and do yard sales and to go out and just be out in the community and so what a better place than to stop by 6409 and support our Black businesses," said Trisha Walker, Chief Executive Director for the Idaho Black Community Alliance (IBCA).
Boise assisted living facility conversion to apartment complex put on hold
BOISE, Idaho — The Boise City Council is pushing California-based DiNapoli Capital Partners' conditional use permit (CUP) back to the Planning and Zoning Commission for an additional hearing. DiNapoli owns the Arbor Village assisted living facility on the Boise Bench; the CUP intended to allow the company to convert...
