Boxing Insider
Bob Arum On Spence-Crawford Fallout: “It Became Difficult For Al Haymon To Make That Fight”
Legendary promoter Bob Arum spoke with FightHype and let it be known where he stands on the Errol Spence-Terence Crawford fallout that has disappointed much – if not all – of boxing fandom. It had been hoped that the two welterweight kingpins, both undefeated, would throw down before 2023. Suffice to say, the fight ain’t happening – at least not anytime soon. “I just think it became difficult,” Arum said of the negotiations, “because PBC (Premiere Boxing Champions) did a great job promoting Errol Spence, and Terence Crawford was in effect left without a promoter, and so it became difficult for (PBC honcho) Al Haymon to make that fight.”
Eddie Hearn: Gervonta Davis-Ryan Garcia Might Be A Bigger Fight Than Errol Spence-Terence Crawford
Unless it’s in writing, take it with a grain of salt. Perhaps two or three grains. That’s why it’s important to not get too breathless when you hear things like the recent rumor that Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia are getting close to signing a contract to fight. We heard that about Errol Spence and Terrance Crawford recently, if I’m not mistaken. Speaking of Spence and Crawford, promoter Eddie Hearn believes that, as big as their hoped for fight might have been – or perhaps will still be – a Davis-Garcia fight may well prove to be the bigger battle.
DAZN Undercard Results: Alberto Mora Tops Diego Andrade; Reshat Mati Bests Leonel Rodriguez; Angel Fierro Stops Jeremy Cuevas
Matchroom Boxing and DAZN hosted a live card Saturday evening from Mexico City featuring the 24-2-1 featherweight Mauricio Lara and the 33-5-1 Jose San Martin in a scheduled ten rounder. First, however, the 3-0 Alberto Mora fought the 14-7-2 Diego Andrade in a scheduled eight round affair at junior lightweight.
Everyone Is Down On Boxing
I confess this title should read: “Even Those Who Actually Still Like The Sport Are Down On Boxing.” That would probably be more accurate. No matter. For years now I’ve defended the sweet science from those who tell me (always with a smile) that boxing is dead. Indeed, I’m forever pointing out to these gleeful doomsayers that they’re wrong, because they are. It’s not that boxing’s dead…it’s just that boxing is now, in 2022, steamrolling towards absolute irrelevancy. Sound good? It’s not. Boxing was reportedly the fourth most popular sport in America back in the 80s (and probably a good chunk of the 90s). Now no one here in the United States even knows who the top heavyweights are.
