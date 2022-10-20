Read full article on original website
Editor’s Note: Oregon’s 5th Congressional District has drawn considerable national attention for the November midterm elections, in no small part because longtime Democratic Rep. Kurt Schrader was unseated in the primaries. That’s led some political prognosticators to declare the race a toss up between Democrat Jamie McLeod-Skinner and Republican Lori Chavez-DeRemer. OPB reached out to both candidates to get their views on issues that are top of mind for voters this November. Here are the responses from McLeod-Skinner.
Your browser does not support the audio element. When it comes to party politics, Albany Mayor Alex Johnson II prides himself on being as neutral as possible. He even wears purple to all his public appearances to avoid any hint of partisanship. His city, with a population of nearly 55,000,...
Editor’s Note: Washington’s 3rd Congressional District was held for the past decade-plus by Republican Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler. That was until she voted to impeach former President Donald Trump. Republican Joe Kent and Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp were each able to pull votes from the congresswoman’s political flanks and unseat her in the primary. Now, they face off in the midterms. OPB reached out to both candidates to get their views on issues that are top of mind for voters this November. Here are the responses from Gluesenkamp Perez.
National Endowment for the Arts Chair Dr. Maria Rosario Jackson met with Oregon arts leaders this week to discuss the need for more access to art in the state. Congresswoman Suzanne Bonamici organized the listening and learning tour. “I planned this visit to showcase all of the work that we’re...
Outdoor School is a right of passage for many Oregon students, when pre-teen students across the state spend multiple days in the wilderness learning about the outdoors. The sixth grade students of Culver Schools, a small district in rural Central Oregon, were scheduled for a three-day, two-night stay at Camp Tamarack in nearby Sisters starting Oct. 17. It didn’t go according to plan.
Now that rain has moved into the Northwest, crews are getting a better handle on wildfires burning in the region. Jerry McAdams, a spokesperson for crews at the Cedar Creek Fire, said the rain over the last few days has given them a bit of a reprieve, as the acreage of the fire has not increased since Friday.
Investigations by Oregon’s Bureau of Labor and Industries, or BOLI, into Pacific University could result in fines of up to $843,000 — and potentially more depending on additional complaints. BOLI’s intent to assess the private university for fines is based on seven complaints from people who say the...
