Early voting in the Nov. 8 midterm elections kicked off at 7 a.m. Oct. 24 and runs through Nov. 4. In addition to the high-profile statewide elections, including for governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, and more, we have a guide to who’s on the ballot for local elections, including county judge, county commissioner district 2, county clerk, as well as local congressional and state legislative elections. View your sample ballot here.

DALLAS, TX ・ 13 HOURS AGO