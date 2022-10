This election, Multnomah County voters will decide whether to join more than 50 other municipalities around the country that have adopted a system of ranked choice voting. Multnomah County’s Measure 26-232 is different from the one on the Portland ballot that would change the city’s form of government, including a form of ranked choice voting. The county measure would use a basic method of instant runoff ranked choice voting to decide contests for sheriff, auditor, and all the members of the Multnomah County Commission.

MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR ・ 14 HOURS AGO