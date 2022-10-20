San Angelo VA Clinic to be renamed
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The San Angelo VA clinic’s renaming is now official!
Earlier this year we reported on how the clinic was being named in honor of long-time Goodfellow 17th training wing commander Colonel Charlie Powell and his wife Joanne.
Joanne Powell also worked for years in the local offices of the 11th congressional district.
