San Angelo VA Clinic to be renamed

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The San Angelo VA clinic’s renaming is now official!

Earlier this year we reported on how the clinic was being named in honor of long-time Goodfellow 17th training wing commander Colonel Charlie Powell and his wife Joanne.

Joanne Powell also worked for years in the local offices of the 11th congressional district.

