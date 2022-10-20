ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bexar County, TX

KSAT 12

Key races in San Antonio, Bexar County for 2022 midterm elections

Get more election news and key dates on KSAT’s Vote 2022 page. With early voting getting underway in the 2022 Texas midterm elections, many voters are looking for more information to arm themselves with at the polls. Several consequential local, state and congressional offices are up for grabs, including...
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
KSAT 12

Comal ISD hosting job fair on Tuesday night

SAN ANTONIO – Are you looking for work? The Comal Independent School District is looking to fill several positions at its job fair on Tuesday. The job fair will take place from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Johnson Ranch Elementary, located in the 30500 block of Johnson Way in Bulverde.
BULVERDE, TX
KSAT 12

What does the Latino vote mean? KSAT Explains

SAN ANTONIO – An important part of Latino culture is tradition, and in recent years, there has been a push to make voting another important cultural custom. Every election season, the Latino vote is a term that is discussed, but what does that mean? Is the Latino vote a sleeping giant?
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Here’s how, where to vote early in Bexar County from Oct. 24-Nov. 4

There is a lot for voters to decide in the general, special, charter and bond elections on November 8. Bexar County voters will choose representatives from the local level to the federal level. There are cities with charter amendments and school districts with bond elections. You can see the full Bexar County ballot here.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
KSAT 12

Off-duty Bexar County Sheriff’s deputy arrested on family violence charge

SAN ANTONIO – An off-duty Bexar County Sheriff’s deputy was arrested Monday morning for assault after a violent argument with her boyfriend at their home, BCSO confirmed. According to Bexar County Sheriff’s Office officials, 29-year-old Angelica Flores got into a verbal argument with her boyfriend, which then became physical when Flores allegedly struck her boyfriend in the face with her elbow.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
KSAT 12

New city program targets high crime, crash prone areas

San Antonio – The City of San Antonio set aside nearly $6 million dollars during the 2022 budget to start a street light program to target darkness gaps in residential neighborhoods. A gap analysis looked at over 3,200 miles of residential streets, says Michael Shannon with the Development Services...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
tpr.org

Possible stormy weather could target outdoor Halloween decorations

A fast-moving cold front is expected to collide with the remnants of Hurricane Roslyn over South Texas and the Hill Country late Monday. Roslyn made landfall on the south Pacific coast of Mexico over the weekend and has steadily fallen apart as it moved north. Gusty winds of more than...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Spring Branch man arrested on trafficking charges by New Braunfels PD

SAN ANTONIO – The New Braunfels Police Department has arrested a man accused of trafficking a juvenile girl for sex. Marc Stephen Jamison, 58, of Spring Branch was taken into police custody on Friday after arriving in New Braunfels to meet an underage girl that police said he had been paying to have a sexual relationship with him since May.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
KSAT 12

Turn in old, unused medications during this drug take back event

In conjunction with the DEA’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, Methodist Healthcare is hosting “Crush the Crisis” on Oct. 29. Methodist Healthcare holds this annual event as a way to take medications, both prescription and over-the-counter, out of the house and safely dispose of them. Chloe...
ALAMO HEIGHTS, TX
KSAT 12

West Side altar honors 53 migrants who died in tractor-trailer

SAN ANTONIO – Nearly four months after 53 migrants died in a human-smuggling attempt on Quintana Road, a local woman is honoring their memories through an altar. “This is more than just an altar for me. This is the way I’m healing,” said SandraGrace Martínez, a mental health therapist and artist. Since June 27, Martínez has helped protect and gather the items of migrants left scattered where the tractor-trailer was discovered.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
wdayradionow.com

Fake DEA Agents rob Marijuana from Southern Oregon residence

(Medford, OR) -- Six men from Texas have been indicted for the armed robbery of marijuana from a southern Oregon residence while dressed as DEA agents. Court documents show the robbery happened in March. The victims told officers the suspects were wearing DEA clothing, body armor, and badges. They used zip ties and duct tape to restrain the victims.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

