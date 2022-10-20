Read full article on original website
A lost decade in the stock market is likely as long as oil prices continue to trend higher, Stifel says
"If commodities instead soar (oil/war), then it's extremely unlikely the S&P 500 meaningfully rises, based on all secular bear market precedents."
Vaxcyte, Myovant rise; Dorman, Shift4 Payments fall
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Monday:. Vaxcyte Inc., up $12.42 to $33. The vaccine maker gave investors an encouraging update on the development of a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. Scholastic Corp., up $3.50 to $37.13. The educational publisher announced a plan to...
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Benchmark U.S. crude oil for December delivery fell 47 cents to $84.58 a barrel Monday. Brent crude for December delivery fell 24 cents to $93.26 a barrel. Wholesale gasoline for November delivery rose 7 cents to $2.73 a gallon. November heating oil rose 9 cents to $3.92 a gallon. November natural gas rose 24 cents to $5.20 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Coke raises sales outlook after higher prices boost Q3 sales
Coca-Cola booked stronger-than-expected sales in the third quarter as it hiked prices around the world and raised its revenue expectations for the year. The beverage giant said Tuesday that it now expects organic revenue growth of 14% to 15%, up from the 12% to 13% it predicted at the end of the second quarter.
China’s exports weaken in September, imports up 0.3%
BEIJING (AP) — China’s export growth weakened in September as global consumer demand cooled while imports rebounded from a contraction after Chinese economic growth improved. Exports rose 5.7% over a year earlier to $322.8 billion, down from August’s 7% growth, official data showed Monday. Imports gained 0.3% to...
