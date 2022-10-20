ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WNYT

Vaxcyte, Myovant rise; Dorman, Shift4 Payments fall

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Monday:. Vaxcyte Inc., up $12.42 to $33. The vaccine maker gave investors an encouraging update on the development of a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. Scholastic Corp., up $3.50 to $37.13. The educational publisher announced a plan to...
AFP

GM confirms profit forecast despite 'challenging' environment

General Motors confirmed its full-year financial forecast Tuesday, lifting shares as it reported strong consumer demand in spite of a "challenging" environment with grinding inflation. Pricing remains strong, demand remains strong for our product," Jacobson said on a conference call with reporters.
WNYT

How major US stock indexes fared Monday 10/24/2022

Stocks shook off an early bout of unsettled trading and ended higher ahead of a heavy week of earnings from big tech companies. Alphabet, Amazon, Apple and Facebook parent Meta are all reporting their latest results this week, as are Coca-Cola and General Motors. The S&P 500 rose 1.2% Monday. The Nasdaq and the Dow Jones Industrial Average also rose.
WNYT

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for December delivery fell 47 cents to $84.58 a barrel Monday. Brent crude for December delivery fell 24 cents to $93.26 a barrel. Wholesale gasoline for November delivery rose 7 cents to $2.73 a gallon. November heating oil rose 9 cents to $3.92 a gallon. November natural gas rose 24 cents to $5.20 per 1,000 cubic feet.

