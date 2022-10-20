Read full article on original website
wrestlingheadlines.com
Kevin Nash on the Passing of His Son, Their Decision to Quit Drinking, Vince McMahon and Others Reaching Out, More
WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash has opened up on the tragic passing of his son Tristen Nash, who passed away on October 19 at the age of 26. Nash noted on the latest episode of his “Kliq This” podcast that Tristen passed last Wednesday morning following a seizure caused by cardiac arrest. Nash revealed that he and Tristen had recently decided to stop drinking alcohol, but they went “cold turkey” and were not feeling well in the days leading up to the tragedy.
PWMania
Backstage News on CM Punk Potentially Heading Back to WWE
After what occurred at AEW All Out, where CM Punk criticized Colt Cabana, Hangman Adam Page, and the AEW EVPs in front of the media, it appears more likely that CM Punk will be leaving AEW. He was later involved in a backstage brawl with Kenny Omega, Ace Steel, and The Young Bucks.
AEW in mourning as much-loved member of backroom staff Brian Muster tragically dies aged just 36 leaving behind family
AEW paid tribute to beloved lead video engineer Brian Muster, who died unexpectedly, aged just 36. Muster passed away suddenly and leaves behind his fiancee as well as two children. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the respected video engineer was among Tony Khan's first hires once he launched his...
tjrwrestling.net
Kevin Nash Reveals WWE Hall of Famer Refused To Join The NWO
Kevin Nash has discussed the WWE Hall of Famer who turned down a spot in the famed NWO group during their time in WCW. The NWO is one of the most popular and widely recognised groups in wrestling history, beginning life in 1996 when Kevin Nash and Scott Hall were joined by the turncoat Hulk Hogan, declaring war on WCW. The faction soon added Ted DiBiase as its money man and The Giant before their version of Sting and Sean Waltman also donned the black and white.
wrestlingrumors.net
Drew McIntyre Pays Special Tribute To Missing WWE Star
It was a special day. WWE runs several events every single year and some of them stand out for one reason or another. You never know when you are going to see something special happen in the ring at any given time and it can be fun to go back and look at some classics. One of the bigger current WWE stars is doing just that on the anniversary of a special match.
stillrealtous.com
Former WWE Star Forgot His Own Name After Taking Chair Shot From Triple H
Everyone knows that professional wrestling isn’t ballet, and a wrestler can potentially take some serious damage at any given time during a match. Chair shots to the head used to be quite common in WWE, but the company has since made some changes when it comes to using weapons.
MMAmania.com
‘Fat’ Jake Paul announces move to heavyweight following Anderson Silva fight, calls out Tyson Fury
Jake Paul has big plans following his Anderson Silva fight (literally). The undefeated “Problem Child” recently told his social media followers that he plans to bump up to the heavyweight division to challenge division champion Tyson Fury, who may or may not remain on top following his Derek Chisora trilogy in December.
PWMania
WWE NXT Halloween Havoc Results – October 22, 2022
WWE NXT Halloween Havoc Results – October 22, 2022. Pre Show Hosts: Sam Roberts (Dressed as Stone Cold Steve Austin), McKenzie Mitchell & Dave LaGreca. We found that the Apollo Crews vs. Grayson Waller match is now a Casket Match. The pre show was mostly highlight videos of the...
Kevin Nash reveals cause of death for son Tristen
Tristen Nash, the son of WWE Hall of Fame wrestler Kevin Nash, died at the age of 26 last week, and Kevin says alcohol abuse played a role Tristen’s health issues. Nash opened up about his son’s death during the latest episode of his “Kliq This” podcast. He revealed that Tristen suffered a seizure last Tuesday and went into cardiac arrest.
wrestlinginc.com
DDP Describes Ronda Rousey's Behind-The-Scenes Personality
Ronda Rousey has recently been displaying a much more aggressive heel attitude on television, which has led to a push for her as she regained the WWE "SmackDown" Women's Championship. However, on the latest episode of "DDP SnakePit," Diamond Dallas Page explained they she and her husband are actually, "really sweet people, just down-to-earth people."
ewrestlingnews.com
Bully Ray Advises WWE To Not Bring Back Bray Wyatt’s ‘The Fiend’ Persona
WWE Hall of Famer and Impact Wrestling star Bully Ray has said WWE should avoid bringing back ‘The Fiend’ now that Bray Wyatt has returned. Wyatt returned to WWE in the closing moments of the Extreme Rules 2022 Premium Live Event, 15 months after his release under the company’s previous regime.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Arn Anderson Talks AEW Signing Renee Paquette, His Friendship With Sting
On the latest ARN podcast, Arn Anderson talked about a wide range of topics, including AEW signing former WWE interviewer Renee Paquette. Here are the highlights:. “A genuinely nice person. I worked with her quite a bit in WWE for a long time and she’s just really a professional. She’s a pro. She’s a nice person. She is a great mom. I got to visit with the baby a little bit. What an acquisition she is for AEW. She’s going to do some great things with the company, I’m sure.”
PWMania
Spoiler: Former WWE Star Joins Impact Wrestling
Former WWE star Konnor appeared at Saturday’s Impact Wrestling tapings. Many of you may recall him as half of The Ascension. He was released by WWE in 2019 and has since wrestled on the independent circuit as Big Kon. According to PWInsider, he will join the Violent By Design...
stillrealtous.com
Goldberg Takes A Shot At Top WWE Superstar
It’s been a while since Goldberg has wrestled a match inside a WWE ring as he last competed when he challenged Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship at Elimination Chamber back in January. Unfortunately for Goldberg it was Roman Reigns who picked up the win that night and it seems that Goldberg still has a chip on his shoulder when it comes to The Tribal Chief.
tjrwrestling.net
Former WWE Wrestler Claims Hulk Hogan Feared André The Giant
Hulk Hogan was allegedly scared of André the Giant. According to former WWE Superstar Mario Mancini, Hulk Hogan in the past had huge worries revolving around his safety with André the Giant also being in World Wrestling Entertainment’s locker room. At WrestleMania 3 in 1987, Hulk Hogan...
wrestlinginc.com
Behind-The-Scenes AEW News On Thunder Rosa/Britt Baker & Sammy Guevara
Sammy Guevara has been somewhat of a polarizing figure since stepping into the spotlight in AEW. Whether it's his televised engagement eventually falling apart, his quick marriage to Tay Melo soon after, his issues with Eddie Kingston, or his recent backstage confrontation with Andrade El Idolo, Guevara has been in the headlines more often than not.
wrestlinginc.com
Shawn Michaels Comments On Rumored Plans For Eddie Guerrero Match
When Shawn Michaels returned to in-ring action at "SummerSlam" 2002 after a four-year absence, "dream matches" once thought improbable were suddenly possible. Over the next eight years, many of those "dream matches" occurred as Michaels faced a "Who's Who" of pro wrestling icons: Rob Van Dam, Goldberg, Chris Jericho, Kurt Angle, Rey Mysterio, Hulk Hogan, John Cena, and more. One match that was rumored but never happened was Michaels against Eddie Guerrero.
wrestletalk.com
Amazing Tribute To Late WWE Hall Of Famer Scott Hall
Diamond Dallas Page has posted a beautiful tribute to the late Scott Hall, one day after what would have been the Bad Guy’s 64th birthday. Scott Hall passed away on March 14, 2022 after a short battle with illness, with the entire wrestling world paying tribute to the iconic former WWE star.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Shawn Michaels Comments On Current Friendship With Bret Hart
The Montreal Screwjob at the 1997 Survivor Series PPV event was where Vince McMahon rang the bell while Shawn Michaels had Bret Hart in the Sharpshooter. This was done to have Michaels win the WWE Title as Hart was leaving for WCW. While speaking on “The MMA Hour” with Ariel...
