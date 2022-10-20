WA tribes awarded grants to provide care for victims of crime from the Dept. of Justice

Well over a dozen western Washington state tribes have been awarded millions of dollars in grants monies from the U.S. Department of Justice for public safety programs such as victim services, drug court programs and sex offender registration.

Seventeen tribes will be awarded a total of over $15.8 million according to a press release from U.S. Attorney Nick Brown , federal dollars intended to be used to support community safety programs.

“It is fitting that on this day when we wear purple to show support for victims of domestic violence, we are announcing significant grants to tribal communities to assist victims of crime, in ways that are tailored by the tribes to fit the needs of their citizens. Some of these grants strengthen the re-entry services for enrolled tribal members leaving jails and prisons – this is critical work for increasing community safety,” stated U.S. Attorney Nick Brown wrote in the press release.

Sixteen tribes will receive grants to help victims of crime and provide better services for them:

▪ Quinault Indian Nation - $1,889,616

▪ Puyallup Tribe of Indians - $918,594

▪ Makah Tribe - $742,362

▪ Tulalip Tribes of Washington - $609,742

▪ Lummi Nation - $504,456

▪ Nisqually Indian Tribe - $504,456

▪ Muckleshoot Indian Tribe - $504,456

▪ Swinomish Indian Tribal Community - $410,246

▪ Nooksack Indian Tribe - $410,246

▪ Squaxin Indian Tribe - $410,246

▪ Port Gamble S’Kallam Tribe - $410,246

▪ Skokomish Indian Tribe - $410,246

▪ Cowlitz Indian Tribe - $410,246

▪ Sauk-Suiattle Indian Tribe - $347,240

▪ Shoalwater Bay Indian Tribe - $347,240

▪ Stillaguamish Tribe of Indians - $347,240

▪ Jamestown S’Kallam Tribe - $347,240

The Makah Tribe was also awarded a grant of $742,362 for its Tribal Healing and Wellness Court. The Lummi Nation was awarded grants for tribal wellness and to expand care and reduce barriers for those who need assistance with mental health issues and addiction. The Puyallup Tribe and the Port Gamble S’Klallam Tribe were awarded grants to improve re-entry services for tribal citizens leaving prisons or jails.

Tribes were also awarded with grants to review and reinvigorate tribal justice programs, including the Swinomish Indian Tribal Community and the Port Gamble S’Kallam. The Quinault Indian Nation ’s grant will be used to be able to share data with the National Criminal Background Check System.

Grants were also awarded to support the Adam Walsh Act program and better sex offender registration programs in the Skokomish Indian Tribe and the Nooksack Indian Tribe .

Loading…