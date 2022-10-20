ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming County, NY

Wyoming County man indicted following fatal home invasion

By Imani Clement
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
 4 days ago
Wyoming County District Attorney Donald O'Geen announced Thursday that a Silver Springs man was arraigned on an indictment following a fatal assault during a home invasion.

On the night of Sept. 10, 2022, 51-year-old Eric Cushman allegedly entered a Silver Springs home through its window. At the time, Cushman was out on parole and was in violation of an order of protection.

After entering the home, Cushman allegedly entered a bedroom in the some and began to assault one of the victims in the head and neck areas, causing swelling and disfigurement.

The victim spent over a month in the hospital, until he passed away days ago.

Cushman was out on parole after being convicted on one count of assault in the second degree. Cushman was sentenced to 7 years in state prison with 5 years of post-release supervision in February 2016. He was released on parole in September 2021.

Cushman was remanded to jail without bail. If he is convicted of any violent crime he will receive a life sentence as a persistent violent felony offender.

Related
wesb.com

Buffalo Man Arrested After Lighter Side Fight

A Buffalo man is in McKean County Jail after a fight at the Lighter Side Bar. According to police, 25-year-old Kevin Shelter attempted to enter the bar after being ejected earlier. Shelter reportedly forced his way in, struck the bar owner, and attacked a number of patrons inside the bar.
BUFFALO, NY
WHEC TV-10

Woman charged with manslaughter in deadly 390 crash

HENRIETTA, N.Y. A 22-year-old Fairport woman is now charged in a deadly drunk driving crash on 390. It happened overnight in the northbound lanes near the thruway exit in Henrietta. Jessica Cafarelli is charged with manslaughter, vehicular manslaughter and DWI. Deputies say her car flipped several times around 12:40 a.m. Friday.
HENRIETTA, NY
