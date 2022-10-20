Read full article on original website
wrganews.com
Rome Man arrested for multiple charges including Hijacking a Motor Vehicle
A 20-year-old Rome man was arrested by the Rome Police Department for multiple charges including Robbery, and Aggravated Assault. According to Floyd County Jail Records, Jamerious Davion Trammell of a Southern Street address was arrested on Sunday after he allegedly stole a car and used it to cause injury to the victim.
wrganews.com
Cedartown Man arrested for trying to Flee from Traffic Stop
A 22-year-old Cedartown man was arrested by the Floyd County Police Department Friday night for attempting to flee from a police officer. According to Floyd County Jail records, Dylan Tyler Jarrell of a Montana Drive address allegedly tried to speed away from a traffic stop near Black Bluffs Road at the Coosa Bridge.
fox5atlanta.com
One of Coweta County's most wanted arrested by task force
CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. - One of Coweta County’s most wanted was arrested late Friday night. It is just the latest run-in for Jeremy Head with law enforcement. Law enforcement caught up with Head late Friday night at a Carroll County home. Authorities from multiple local, state, and federal agencies surrounded the home, but he refused to come out.
Polk Jail report – Monday, October 24, 2022
Officials from the Polk County Jail provide arrest reports on weekday mornings. Find the Monday, October 24, 2022 report below. The post Polk Jail report – Monday, October 24, 2022 appeared first on Polk Today.
fox5atlanta.com
Man originally stopped for speeding, arrested for narcotics in Atlanta
ATLANTA - The Bibb County Sheriff's Department said they made an unexpected discovery during a traffic stop for a man who was speeding on I-475. Roderick Milton Givens of Happy Valley, Oregon was on his way to Florida from Atlanta when he was pulled over, according to deputies. K-9 Deputy...
Atlanta police searching for suspect accused of attempted home invasion
ATLANTA — Atlanta police are looking for a man who attempted to kick in a door of a residence last month. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. On Sept. 24, a man kicked the front door of a home on Kirkwood Road. According to the...
Man, 70, arrested after woman found fatally stabbed following SWAT standoff
A man has been arrested after a woman was found stabbed to death in a Grove Park home following a SWAT standoff Saturday night, according to officials.
wrganews.com
Lindale man charged with drug trafficking
A 54-year-old man was arrested on Booze mountain road by Floyd county police on Thursday after he allegedly used a cellular device to facilitate drug deals. Randy Thomas Myers of Lindale, GA was also found with 28 grams of meth on his person at the time of his arrest. Myers...
Rome student charged for having loaded gun in backpack, police say
ROME, Ga. — A Rome student is facing serious charges after allegedly being caught at school with a stolen gun, officials said. It appears it happened at Rome High School on Oct.19. Rome City Schools said in a statement that the district had received several inquiries about the incident.
Judge suspended after setting $2 bond for man facing serious charges
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Fulton County magistrate judge is off the bench for two weeks after setting a low $2.00 bond. Alijah Sharp is charged with two violations of aggravated assault, misdemeanor battery family violence, cruelty to children third degree, and terroristic threats. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app...
Former coach arrested, banned from baseball park after confrontation during game
FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. — A former youth baseball coach is facing charges. Rodney Lynn Clemones is accused of cursing and becoming unruly during a game at Heritage Park, according to the Floyd County Police Department. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Investigators say he was...
wrganews.com
Rome woman arrested for Battery
A 31-year-old Rome woman was arrested by the Floyd County Police Department on Monday for Battery. According to Floyd County Jail Records, Ashley Teneal Chandler was arrested after she allegedly struck a victim in the face at a residence on Wynnie Road causing visible injuries. Chandler is being charged with...
wrganews.com
Alabama Man arrested for Theft by Deception
A 29-year-old Alabama man was arrested on Wednesday for failing to complete work on a pool he was paid to do. According to Floyd County Jail Records, Kyle Handy of a Rainbow City address was arrested after he allegedly was paid $7,710 to work on a victim’s swimming pool on Doyle Road in Cedartown and then failed to provide the labor, materials, or services. Handy was also allegedly paid $6,170 from another homeowner on Rockdale Drive in Silver Creek for similar work in which he also failed to do the work he was contracted to do. Handy is being charged with two counts of theft by deception and two counts of conversion of payments for real property improvements.
wrganews.com
Former Floyd county sheriff’s deputy and youth baseball coach arrested
A 55-year-old man was arrested on Jewel frost dr by the Floyd county police department on Thursday after he allegedly was cursing and being unruly at a baseball game. Rodney Lynn Clemones was banned from the baseball park and then told to leave. Moments later, Clemones returned after being told to not come back.
weisradio.com
Arrest Files For Friday October 21st
Jamie Covington, 35 of Collinsville, charged with Unlawful possession a controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, attempting to elude, and possession of marijuana 2nd degree by the Centre Police Department. Thomas Darden, 43 of Lagrange, Georgia, charged with unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and unlawful possession of marijuana 2nd...
WMBF
15th Circuit Court sentences Georgia man to 14 years for drug trafficking
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WMBF) - An Atlanta man was sentenced to 14 years in prison Monday after pleading guilty to drug charges. The Fifteenth Circuit Solicitor’s Officer said at the time of the arrest, Delano McDowell, 31, of Atlanta, Ga., was in Georgetown County visiting family. During that time, a concerned citizen called 911 to report a reckless driver, according to court documents.
SWAT standoff leads to arrest at southwest Atlanta hotel
ATLANTA — A man was arrested overnight at a hotel following a SWAT standoff in the southwest part of the city, according to Atlanta Police Department. It happened in the early hours of the morning on Saturday. Atlanta Police Department said officers were sent to a Travel Inn at 2788 Forest Hill Drive regarding shots being fired in the area around 2:33 a.m.
fox5atlanta.com
Paulding County deputy saves baby's life during traffic stop
PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. - A Paulding County deputy is being credited with his quick thinking and life-saving actions while pulled over for a traffic stop. Officials say on Sept. 30, Deputy Zackery Dubreuiel was conducting a traffic stop at the Ace Hardware on Dallas Acworth Highway, when a distraught father pulled up to his patrol vehicle.
Renewed attention on local cold case - 5 years later
PAULDING COUNTY, Ga — Five years after a woman was found shot to death in the bathroom of her Paulding County home, the case is now getting renewed attention. It was recently profiled on a national crime show, and the Paulding County Sheriff’s office says it remains an active investigation.
wrganews.com
Fatal Crash reported at Floyd/Bartow Line on Saturday
A 16-year-old Adairsville teen died in a one-vehicle car crash near the Floyd/Bartow County line on Saturday. According to the Georgia State Patrol, a Chevrolet Silverado was traveling westbound on Georgia 20, near mile marker 27. The driver failed to maintain their lane and traveled off the north side of the roadway.
