A 29-year-old Alabama man was arrested on Wednesday for failing to complete work on a pool he was paid to do. According to Floyd County Jail Records, Kyle Handy of a Rainbow City address was arrested after he allegedly was paid $7,710 to work on a victim’s swimming pool on Doyle Road in Cedartown and then failed to provide the labor, materials, or services. Handy was also allegedly paid $6,170 from another homeowner on Rockdale Drive in Silver Creek for similar work in which he also failed to do the work he was contracted to do. Handy is being charged with two counts of theft by deception and two counts of conversion of payments for real property improvements.

RAINBOW CITY, AL ・ 4 DAYS AGO